News 8 KFMB
Loving couples win free Valentine's Day weddings
Lavender and Olive San Diego offer free weddings to five lucky couples. Two couples will tie the knot on February 14th.
KPBS
A San Diego TV station reported on abandoned shopping carts. Then police ramped up enforcement
It appears San Diego police responded to a news report about abandoned shopping carts by arresting and citing people who use them for survival while experiencing homelessness, an inewsource analysis has found. In August 2019, CBS News 8 aired a two-minute segment drawing attention to abandoned shopping carts scattered across...
News 8 KFMB
Viral National City taco man raised $25K thanks to Tiktok star and community support
"Thank you for helping me. Thank you, thank you, thank you, everybody! I appreciate it. Thank you so much," said Jimenez, Blue Fire Bliss taco stand owner.
Pilot program offers rental relief for San Diegans
A new pilot program has been launched to provide some qualifying San Diegans with a rental subsidy, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Wednesday.
The most highly rated international cuisine in San Diego may surprise you
Looking for a new place to grab a bite? There's one type of international cuisine that stands out above the rest in San Diego -- and it may surprise you.
National City taco stand goes viral after TikTok influencer leaves $1,000 tip
Blue Fire Bliss, a National City taco stand goes viral after a TikTok influencer leaves $1,000 tip.
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
Low-flying military helicopter caught on video in downtown San Diego
Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that's because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.
10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month
San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
United flight returns to San Diego Airport, 4 hospitalized after fire onboard
A United Airlines flight was forced to return to San Diego International Airport Tuesday morning after a fire was reported on the plane.
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
Passenger killed, driver arrested in downtown San Diego crash
A female passenger was ejected and killed, and the driver was arrested in a single-vehicle crash on a downtown San Diego street early Monday morning.
Woman killed, another injured in downtown San Diego crash
A woman died morning after a crash in the downtown area early Monday, San Diego police officials said.
'Remember him for how he lived, not how he died' | Skateboarding community gathers in Encinitas to honor Tyre Nichols
SAN DIEGO — Instead of replaying the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police, a local non-profit and skateboard brand united together so that the 29-year-old can be remembered for something he loved: skateboarding. Encinitas4Equality, a non-profit focused on racial justice, and Elenex, a skateboarding brand, hosted...
Skateboarder dies after collision with trolley in Mission Hills
A man who was riding a skateboard died Friday after colliding with a trolley in the Mission Hills area, according to San Diego police.
triton.news
Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Trolley in Mission Hills
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a trolley near Kurtz Street and Noell Street in Mission Hills shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, February 3rd, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The person was pronounced deceased at the scene, Officer Darius (DJ) Jamsetjee said in an email...
Popular San Diego County Diner Is Closing For Good
Their famous biscuits and gravy will be served for the last time on February 5.
Theft victims ‘feel great’ after recovering items found by deputies
Some people who had items stolen from them, were delighted to see their property was among almost 1,000 recovered by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
denver7.com
8-year-old boy wakes from coma after trampoline accident
CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - An 8-year-old boy suffered a serious brain injury during a trampoline accident. Leeland Korman was playing with his sister last week when their heads collided. Leeland didn't have a scratch on him, but he complained about a headache. Melanie Lupica, his third-grade teacher at Magnolia Elementary...
