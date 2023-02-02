ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Evan Crosby

10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month

San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
SAN DIEGO, CA
triton.news

Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Trolley in Mission Hills

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a trolley near Kurtz Street and Noell Street in Mission Hills shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, February 3rd, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The person was pronounced deceased at the scene, Officer Darius (DJ) Jamsetjee said in an email...
SAN DIEGO, CA
denver7.com

8-year-old boy wakes from coma after trampoline accident

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - An 8-year-old boy suffered a serious brain injury during a trampoline accident. Leeland Korman was playing with his sister last week when their heads collided. Leeland didn't have a scratch on him, but he complained about a headache. Melanie Lupica, his third-grade teacher at Magnolia Elementary...
CARLSBAD, CA

