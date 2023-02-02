ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. Oklahoma

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPCFX_0kaSHrW300

Getting you set for Saturday's battle between the Mountaineers and the Sooners

Full coverage info is listed below.

Who: West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (12-10, 2-7)

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN News before switching to ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD (Link will be provided on gameday.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Quotes Bill Stewart Following Huge Victory

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 14-9 overall and 3-7 in the Big 12 Conference with a huge 93-61 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Here’s what Bob Huggins had to say following the game:. “I think they understand that in order to do what...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia

FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
OnlyInYourState

The Little-Known Park In West Virginia That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter

Audra State Park outside Buckhannon, West Virginia has been a popular destination for summer fun since well before it opened as a state park all the way back in 1950. And it’s not hard to see why: it’s a beautiful, refreshing natural oasis perfect for hiking and swimming and picnicking and camping. But what is less known about this treasured state park is what a must-see gem it is in the winter season as well. Pull out your warmest clothes. Find yourself a walking stick tipped for ice. And then head out for an adventure to Audra State Park in the coldest months of the year, where you’ll find this popular summer destination completely transformed into a magnificent West Virginia ice palace.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lootpress

WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
morgantownmag.com

Five Reasons to Love Bruceton Mills

Shop, de-stress, eat, and drink in this little town on the Big Sandy. The village of Bruceton Mills lies on wide Big Sandy Creek just a half-hour’s drive east of Morgantown in Preston County. Originally settled as Milford in the 1700s, the town still has a picturesque dam across the creek and plenty more to make the drive worthwhile.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
WBOY 12 News

New urgent care facility opens in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new urgent care clinic opened in Fairmont on Wednesday.   EZ Care is located at 630 Fairmont Avenue. The clinic replaces the old MedExpress that closed in June of 2021.   The walk-in clinic can treat minor illnesses and injuries and is open seven days a week. This is the fourth […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
OnlyInYourState

This Restaurant In West Virginia Is The Only One Of Its Kind And You’ll Want To Visit

Where can you find an international Halal restaurant with a nearly 50-year history of delicious food and excellent service to its community that’s actually located in an airport and offers up-close-and-personal runway views to diners as they enjoy their meal? Nowhere! Nowhere except at Ali Baba Restaurant, that is, a one-of-a-kind Mediterranean dining option in Morgantown, West Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz ends 'smile policy' immediately

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Sheetz's so-called "smile policy" is coming to an end.Sheetz's employee handbook previously said applicants with "obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz."According to the company, it is getting rid of the policy, but it's still leaving an impact on those already affected.It was the beginning of the new year, and Rose Counts had just started a new job at a Sheetz store in Circleville, Ohio when she was brought into work and learned about a policy with the company."I was very uncomfortable. I didn't feel...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy