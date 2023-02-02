How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. Oklahoma

Getting you set for Saturday's battle between the Mountaineers and the Sooners

Who: West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (12-10, 2-7)

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN News before switching to ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

