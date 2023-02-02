Read full article on original website
18 Things You Need To Know About Camping In Washington State
What Are Some Do's and Don'ts About Camping In Washington State?. Are you ready for a camping adventure in the Evergreen State?. From the snow-capped peaks of the Cascade Mountains to the rocky beaches of the Pacific Ocean, there’s no shortage of outdoor activities to explore and I've lined up 18 things you should know if you're going to be camping in Washington State.
Would You Give Incarcerated Workers in Washington a Pay Raise?
Do incarcerated workers in Washington deserve to be paid minimum wage?. House Bill 1024, the "Real Labor, Real Wages Act" was proposed in December, by State Representative Tarra Simmons, (D-Bremerton). The bill would raise incarcerated workers' wages to Washington state's minimum wage of $15.74. Most people incarcerated with the WA...
Mission Director Says Jail Time Could Save Lives In Washington
The Executive Director of the Yakima Union Gospel Mission, Mike Johnson has penned a letter to the community in which he says it's time we get tough with those who break the law. Johnson says for the last 15 years he's worked directly with thousands of men and women overcoming homelessness and addiction.
Super Bowl Betting: What You Need to Know in Washington
It's really hard to ignore the multi-billion dollar leviathan that is the sports betting industry. The Wall Street Journal reports a record-breaking 50+ million Americans will bet on Super Bowl LVII, with an estimated $16 billion being wagered. Last year, Mattress Mack made headlines throughout America and social media when...
New “Highs” May Be Coming For Washington State Cannabis
A new bill introduced in the House would bring a new "high" to the tax rate on cannabis in Washington State. Right now, cannabis is taxed a flat rate of 37% regardless of strain or THC content, and has been since Initiative 502 was passed in 2012 and went into effect in 2014.
Two Tri-Cities School Districts Hope The Third Time Is The Charm
February 14th is Valentine's Day. It is also the last day to vote regarding the Kennewick and Finley School Districts operational levies. It's ironic it falls on a romantic holiday as last year voters in Kennewick did not show their love to KSD on two separate occasions with regard to the levy.
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
UW Medicine Expert: Lower DUI Threshold Means Fewer Fatal Crashes
(Seattle, WA) -- An addiction specialist at the University of Washington School of Medicine says traffic fatalities will drop if the state makes the move to a lower DUI-threshold. The state legislature is considering a bill that would drop Washington's legal limit from .08 to .05. Dr. Richard Ries is...
Can Washington’s $750 Million Lotto Winner Buy the Space Needle?
It's the million-dollar question. Or in this case, the $750 million question. What would you do if you won the lottery?. Well, one Washingtonian did win the lottery. A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Auburn, with the option to cash out for a little over $400 million. $400 million is certainly "never work another day in your life" money, and you could spend a little lavishly each year without going broke. Unfortunately, there are far too many stories of folks being unprepared for their new life as rich people and it all swirls down the drain. Speaking of smart spending, I've been kicking this question around in my head that I wanted to run by you.
How Zip Codes Were Determined For the Tri-Cities
It's barely a thought anymore, unless you're sending something through the US Postal System, about your zip code. The five digit sequence, which can be expanded to nine with a hyphen, is the last part of your address to make sure your mail gets to you. Have you wondered why the system was created and how the individual codes came to be?
8 Awesome Places Kids In Washington State Will Love Visiting
Check Out Eight Places Kids Will Love Visiting In Washington State. Washington is a beautiful state with plenty of fun and exciting places to explore and we've lined up eight places kids and families will want to explore. Visit These Eight Family-Friendly Attractions Worth Visiting In Washington State. If you’re...
Check Out This Amazing Dune Hike Near Tri-Cities
As the weather gets warmer and the urge to get outside gets stronger many of us rush to hike Badger or Red Mountain trails but there are other less crowded options with just as spectacular views – and you’ll feel like you’re in a different world. White...
