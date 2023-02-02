Read full article on original website
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on wastewater treatment plant task force
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amidst ongoing issues with Baltimore's two wastewater treatment plants and years of problems with homeowner water bills, leaders from Baltimore City and County are coming together to find solutions. Lawmakers are proposing a task force that would look into these issues. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski...
Monday marks 13th anniversary of blockbuster 'Snowmageddon' storm
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's been 13 years since a double-punch from the blockbuster storm "Snowmageddon" dumped over 20 inches of snow on Baltimore. The blizzard in 2010 pounded the East Coast from New York through Pennsylvania and Delaware, to Baltimore and D.C. The storm had an enormous impact on...
ATTENTION SHOPPERS: Plastic bags to be banned in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Plastic bags will eventually be removed from Baltimore County businesses, forcing shoppers to invest in reusable bags or pay a fee. The Baltimore County Council voted to pass a plastic bag ban beginning early next year during their Monday night meeting. The new mandate would impose a fee on single-use bags like paper bags.
Police: Missing Dundalk teen may be in Owings Mills area
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Kaori Kennedy, 17, is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Dundalk area in January wearing unknown clothing. Authorities believe she may be in the Owings Mills area. Anyone with information...
Baltimore County police SUV overturns onto roof after crash
TOWSON, Md. — A Baltimore County police officer was taken to a hospital after a crash early Tuesday morning in Towson. County police said officers were called around 5:50 a.m. for a crash at the intersection of Goucher Boulevard and Putty Hill Avenue. The police SUV overturned onto its...
Homicide victim found lying in street; suspect still at scene, say Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police say a man is in custody in connection with a shooting in Northeast Baltimore tonight. Officers were called to the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road at about 7:25 p.m., according to police. When officers arrived, police say they found a male lying in the street who had been shot.
Law enforcement expert says liquor stores are hotspots for crime in Baltimore City
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you walk around certain areas of Baltimore City, you're bound to see a liquor store. Walk a few more blocks in either direction, and you're likely to see another. According to a 2018 Johns Hopkins University study, every 10% increase where alcohol outlets were located,...
'Clean Corps' deploys $14 million to nonprofits to clean up Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City officials named the organizations that will spend more than $14 million to hire city residents to clean up 16 neighborhoods. Bon Secours Baltimore Community Works, Inc. will work with the residents of the Boyd-Booth,Penrose,Fayette Street Outreach, Carrollton Ridge, and Franklin Square neighborhoods. Broadway East...
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
Nine Baltimore men indicted for participating in criminal gang, one indicted for murder of Marquis Carter
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown on Monday announced the indictments of nine Baltimore men for their participation in a criminal gang that operated throughout the Baltimore area distributing drugs and carrying out violent acts. One of those men is responsible for the November 2022 homicide of Marquis Carter of Baltimore.
Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers from Baltimore’s eastern district are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday. At around 12:15 am, officers on patrol in the area of Harford Road heard multiple gunshots and responded to the area where the gunshots were coming from. Once at the scene, they found three people had been shot. A 27-year-old woman and 27-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 32-year-old male was treated for critical life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspects The post Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
Warming up in Baltimore this week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. February 5 — Much warmer temperatures arrive today. Sunday begins a stretch of unseasonably warm days. High temperatures reach the low 50s with increasing clouds. Monday and Tuesday remain warm with highs in the low 50s each day. The big warmup comes Wednesday...
Heavy smoke flows from Harford County home Saturday afternoon
HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — Heavy smoke can be seen flowing from a mobile home in Harford on Saturday Afternoon. Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company says they arrived at the home with fire showing from the residents on the 3700 block of Pulaski Hwy. Authorities say the incident was declared a...
Hundreds in temporary cash assistance theft adds to Baltimore mom's struggle
A Baltimore mom fell on hard times and waited to be approved for temporary cash assistance then someone stole the money she received less than an hour after it was deposited into her account.
Casey Cares Biggest PJ Party
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Casey Cares Foundation is hosting its 8th annual Biggest PJ Party. You're invited to join this special occasion to help critically-ill children. Deputy Director of the Casey Cares Foundation Erin Ritter shares more.
DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know
Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
Speeding Driver Killed In Violent Chain Reaction Crash In Northeast DC, Police Say
A 22-year-old Maryland man was killed after causing a chain-reaction crash that involved multiple vehicles in Washington, DC, police announced on Monday, Feb. 6. Anne Arundel County resident Andy Carino, of Severna Park, has been identified as the driver who was killed late on Friday, Feb. 3 in the 3000 block of 20th Street in Northeast, DC.
Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
