Monday marks 13th anniversary of blockbuster 'Snowmageddon' storm

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's been 13 years since a double-punch from the blockbuster storm "Snowmageddon" dumped over 20 inches of snow on Baltimore. The blizzard in 2010 pounded the East Coast from New York through Pennsylvania and Delaware, to Baltimore and D.C. The storm had an enormous impact on...
ATTENTION SHOPPERS: Plastic bags to be banned in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Plastic bags will eventually be removed from Baltimore County businesses, forcing shoppers to invest in reusable bags or pay a fee. The Baltimore County Council voted to pass a plastic bag ban beginning early next year during their Monday night meeting. The new mandate would impose a fee on single-use bags like paper bags.
Police: Missing Dundalk teen may be in Owings Mills area

TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Kaori Kennedy, 17, is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Dundalk area in January wearing unknown clothing. Authorities believe she may be in the Owings Mills area. Anyone with information...
Baltimore County police SUV overturns onto roof after crash

TOWSON, Md. — A Baltimore County police officer was taken to a hospital after a crash early Tuesday morning in Towson. County police said officers were called around 5:50 a.m. for a crash at the intersection of Goucher Boulevard and Putty Hill Avenue. The police SUV overturned onto its...
'Clean Corps' deploys $14 million to nonprofits to clean up Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City officials named the organizations that will spend more than $14 million to hire city residents to clean up 16 neighborhoods. Bon Secours Baltimore Community Works, Inc. will work with the residents of the Boyd-Booth,Penrose,Fayette Street Outreach, Carrollton Ridge, and Franklin Square neighborhoods. Broadway East...
Nine Baltimore men indicted for participating in criminal gang, one indicted for murder of Marquis Carter

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown on Monday announced the indictments of nine Baltimore men for their participation in a criminal gang that operated throughout the Baltimore area distributing drugs and carrying out violent acts. One of those men is responsible for the November 2022 homicide of Marquis Carter of Baltimore.
Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning

BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers from Baltimore’s eastern district are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday. At around 12:15 am, officers on patrol in the area of Harford Road heard multiple gunshots and responded to the area where the gunshots were coming from. Once at the scene, they found three people had been shot. A 27-year-old woman and 27-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 32-year-old male was treated for critical life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspects The post Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Warming up in Baltimore this week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. February 5 — Much warmer temperatures arrive today. Sunday begins a stretch of unseasonably warm days. High temperatures reach the low 50s with increasing clouds. Monday and Tuesday remain warm with highs in the low 50s each day. The big warmup comes Wednesday...
Heavy smoke flows from Harford County home Saturday afternoon

HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — Heavy smoke can be seen flowing from a mobile home in Harford on Saturday Afternoon. Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company says they arrived at the home with fire showing from the residents on the 3700 block of Pulaski Hwy. Authorities say the incident was declared a...
Casey Cares Biggest PJ Party

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Casey Cares Foundation is hosting its 8th annual Biggest PJ Party. You're invited to join this special occasion to help critically-ill children. Deputy Director of the Casey Cares Foundation Erin Ritter shares more.
DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate

WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know

Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
