One person was reported to have only minor injuries following a two vehicle auto accident that occurred in the north end of Jasper County on Friday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department, along with other emergency crews were dispatched to the location on Highway 96, not far from the entrance to the Lakeland Addition, shortly after 6:00, when it was reported that the crash had occurred.

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO