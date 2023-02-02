Texas Legislature gears up to tackle long-standing and fresh issues in public education

Read full article on original website
Governor seeks disaster declaration for counties impacted by tornadoes
Austin — From Governor Greg Abbott - Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration for counties located in Southeast Texas impacted by severe storms and tornadoes that caused widespread damage from January 23-25, 2023. The Governor's request included Harris, Jefferson, Liberty, and Orange counties.
GOP supporter shot in 2006 by VP Dick Cheney in hunting accident, dies after short illness
Feb 5, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "Harry Whittington, longtime Texas GOP supporter shot by Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, dies" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
UPDATE: S.O. believes motorcyclist who shot at deputies died of self-inflicted wound
CHINA, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a motorcyclist who exchanged gunfire with deputies during a traffic stop, and they say it appears he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Chief Donta Miller with the Sheriff's Office says Brandon Wilder, 33, from Indiana,...
