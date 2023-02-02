Read full article on original website
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball at Michigan State preview
Maryland men’s basketball finishes its two-game road trip with a game at Michigan State Tuesday night at 9 p.m. in East Lansing, Michigan. Maryland is entering Tuesday’s matchup with a ton of confidence, riding a four-game win streak. Most recently, Maryland won its first conference road game when it defeated Minnesota by 35 points on Saturday night, the Terps’ second-largest conference road win in program history.
casualhoya.com
LINKS: Ewing’s Handling of Spears, Murray Seems Insane
When you’re doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, it’s insanity, right? Well, your Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 1-12) lost 32 of their last 33 BIG EAST games when No. 24 UConn (18-6, 7-6) came to town and unsurprisingly outlasted the Hoyas, 68-62. In the loss, Primo Spears, one of the conference’s top scorers at 16.8 ppg, attempted one shot (0-1) in 37 minutes of playing time. He did have 5 assists and only 1 turnover, but Patrick Ewing allowed Spears to pretty much be a non-factor in a close game against a top-25 team, while attempting no second-half shots.
chatsports.com
John Michael Schmitz could bolster the middle of Washington’s line for years to come
Last season, John Michael Schmitz finished his sixth year of collegiate football, having used the extra year granted to college students during the pandemic to further refine his craft at the University of Minnesota. As a result, he represents an unusually polished college talent, coming out with the size, strength, and mental acuity of a player who has been in the pros for a year or two.
WUSA
Howard University basketball unveils new uniforms for Black History Month
WASHINGTON — The Howard University Bison are rolling out new jerseys to celebrate Black History Month. The new Jordan brand jerseys are black with green and red accents. "The Mecca" is written across the chest in red script. Howard University got the nickname, "The Mecca" because it is historically...
Howard University golfer Gregory Odom Jr. named Pathway Player
Howard University golf star Gregory Odom Jr. will compete in the Collegiate Showcase at The Riviera Country Club. The post Howard University golfer Gregory Odom Jr. named Pathway Player appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders
Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
Legal fight over Baltimore Orioles, Angelos family fortune ends after brothers drop claims
BALTIMORE -- The Angelos brothers have dropped their legal fight over the Baltimore Orioles, their family fortune and their father's law firm, according to court documents obtained by WJZ. John and Louis Angelos along with their mother, Georgia, agreed on Friday to dismiss with prejudice "all claims, including all counterclaims and defenses." . Dismissing the lawsuits with prejudice means the brothers won't be able to file the same lawsuits again. Peter Angelos, patriarch of the family and majority owner of the Orioles, remains incapacitated after a collapse in 2017 and is suffering from advanced-stage dementia, according to court documents. John Angelos serves as...
WUSA
$49 Million | Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder puts Maryland estate on the market
POTOMAC, Md. — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has officially put his Potomac estate up for sale Monday. Snyder purchased the estate from Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor in 2000 for $8.64 million. The five-bedroom, 12.5-bath mansion is listed for a reported $49 million asking price. That...
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Lottery searching for $750,000 jackpot ticket holder; Baltimore woman wins big
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Lottery is looking for a lucky Multi-Match player who won the estimated $750,000 jackpot in the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing. The winning ticket with the numbers 17, 35, 36, 39, 41 and 42 came from the Royal Farms at 8268 Lark Brown Dr. in Elkridge.
earnthenecklace.com
Molly Cochran Leaving WJZ-TV: What Happened to the Baltimore Meteorologist?
Molly Cochran has been covering weather on WJZ-TV for a while. And recently, Baltimore residents have watched her sport a baby bump while doing weathercasts. Now the meteorologist is taking a break from broadcast to focus on her growing family. Cochran announced she won’t be appearing on WJZ for a while. Her regular viewers want to know if she is leaving the station and if she will return to WJZ in the future. Find out what Molly Cochran said about her break from WJZ.
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area
Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
mocoshow.com
“Confused” Germantown Man Wins $50,000
A Germantown man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket at Seneca Convenience at 12611 Wisteria Drive in Germantown. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Confused Germantown man scratches entire game after scanner proclaims big win. A dedicated scratch-off player of 30 years almost missed a...
Winter wallop brings dangerously low temperatures to Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The first weekend of February brought dangerously low temperatures to the Baltimore area.The wind chills that pushed the temperature into the single digits over the weekend prompted Baltimore's health officials to issue a Code Blue declaration.Experts caution against spending time outdoors. People should stay inside as much as possible and listen to their bodies when they say it is time to get warm."It's cold, but this don't feel like no 30 degrees out here," Baltimore resident Ali Richardson said of the winter wallop. Health department officials told WJZ that they were concerned about the significant risk the frigid temperatures...
mcadvocate.com
Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package
On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
Where winning Powerball ticket was sold
The Powerball jackpot has reset to $20 million after a winning ticket was sold in Washington for Monday night's drawing.
