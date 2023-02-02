ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Dock Spiders to share ‘alternate identity’ for 2023 game

By Ben Newhouse
(WFRV) – In celebration of Wisconsin heritage, the Timber Rattlers, that have donned the nicknames of the Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Los Cascabeles in the past, have unveiled a new identity for one game in 2023.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in partnership with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have announced their alternate identity, the Lake Winnebago Shantymen.

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce Major Renovation Project

The Lake Winnebago Shantymen moniker honors the spearing season in Wisconsin.

Special jerseys and hats will be worn by both teams for one game each; on July 28 by the Dock Spiders when the team battles the Lakeshore Chinooks at Marian University’s Herr-Baker Field, and by the Timber Rattlers on July 29 for a matchup against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The first 500 fans will receive a Vintage Bobbleboy Shantymen Bobblehead from Fleet Farm at the July 28 Dock Spiders game. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans at the July 29 Timber Rattler game will receive a Fang Shantymen Bobblehead courtesy of Dairy Queen.

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to play host for Northwoods League I-41 Showdown

Both teams will be represented at the Sturgeon Spectacular in Lakeside Park on February 11, where fans will have the opportunity to purchase Shantymen merchandise.

The Lake Winnebago Shantymen uniform can be viewed here .

