Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
U.S. House Speaker McCarthy to address debt ceiling ahead of Biden speech
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, locked in a standoff with Democratic President Joe Biden over raising the nation’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, plans to address the issue on Monday ahead of Biden’s annual State of Union address. McCarthy, who has said he expects...
1470 WMBD
Biden State of the Union 2023: Stop fighting, Republican friends
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed the recovery of the U.S. economy and creation of a record 12 million jobs in his State of the Union address, while urging Republicans to stop “fighting for the sake of fighting.”. Biden’s first address to a joint session of...
1470 WMBD
In State of the Union speech, Biden challenges Republicans on debt and economy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden challenged Republicans to lift the U.S. debt ceiling and support tax policies that were friendlier to middle class Americans on Tuesday in a State of the Union speech that served as a blueprint for his 2024 re-election campaign. Assailing oil companies for making high profits...
1470 WMBD
Republicans meet Biden’s calls for unity with partisan broadside
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republicans rejected Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden’s call for bipartisanship in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, and instead accused him of stoking culture wars in a nation they described as deeply divided. A day after Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on Biden...
1470 WMBD
Area representatives in Congress react to State of the Union
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Here are what some of the Peoria-area’s representatives said in prepared statements after Tuesday night’s State of the Union speech by President Joe Biden. “Thanks to President Biden and Congressional Democrats, we have made tremendous progress over the past two years. In February 2021,...
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Ukraine Situation Report: Possible Tu-141 Strike Deep In Russia Shows Repurposed Warhead
via TwitterRussia reported another attempted Tu-141 drone attack deep inside its borders, the latest in a series of such incidents.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
1470 WMBD
Three takeaways from Biden’s State of the Union speech
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Here are some takeaways from U.S. President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech to Congress on Tuesday, an address that could serve as a blueprint for his 2024 re-election bid:. BIDEN, REPUBLICANS SPAR. Biden, a Democrat, told Republicans in Congress who have questioned his...
1470 WMBD
Investors’ reactions to Biden’s State of the Union speech
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Following are reactions from analysts and investors to U.S. President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he challenged Republicans to lift the debt ceiling and support tax policies that are friendlier to middle class Americans. In his first address to a joint...
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
1470 WMBD
U.S. plans 200% tariff on Russian aluminum – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -The United States is preparing to impose a 200% tariff on Russian-made aluminum as soon as this week, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, as Washington looks to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. is also targeting the Russian metal as Moscow has been dumping...
1470 WMBD
Factbox-Who is Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s potential next defence minister?
KYIV (Reuters) – Kyrylo Budanov, who is expected to become Ukraine’s next defence minister, is a young officer who enjoyed a meteoric rise to become military intelligence chief, decorated for his role in operations that mostly remain secret. David Arakhamia, head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s Servant of the...
Comments / 0