ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

City of Santa Fe holding rapid hire event

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PD1vm_0kaSFedw00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is partnering with the New Mexico Workforce Connection to hold a rapid hire event. Both full-time and seasonal jobs are available. The rapid hire event will be held Saturday February 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.

Feds say New Mexicans fueling gun crimes with straw purchases

According to a news release from the City of Santa Fe, The Parks and Open Space Division has open positions for anyone 18-years-old and over.

Parks Seasonal Maintenance Worker and Temporary Laborer positions:

  • Positions last for 6 months
  • Start at $15 hourly
  • Require physical labor outdoors in the elements
  • Schedule: 4 x 10-hour-day work week

Full-time positions are also available in the Complete Streets Division:

  • Paint and Sign Technician
  • Paint and Sign Technician Senior
  • Traffic Signal Electrician
  • Signal Technician Intermediate

All applicants must bring proof of education and a valid drivers license. For a list of all job openings visit the city’s website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Assistance League of Albuquerque helping the homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Assistance League of Albuquerque (ALA) has been around for decades going above and beyond for those in need. They have many philanthropic programs, one being their ‘Sharing Partnerships Program.’. Through voucher distribution by their partners, ALA can help people. They partner with 16...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
tourcounsel.com

DeVargas Center | Shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico

DeVargas Center is an enclosed shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Originally named De Vargas Mall, the shopping center is one of two enclosed malls in Santa Fe. The DeVargas Center was developed by Kentucky businessman Nash Hancock and formally opened its doors in 1973. However, an Albertsons and Factory 2-U already had opened a few years prior. The structure was designed by Santa Fe architect William Lumpkins.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Cold case cracked, Rental reassessment, Snowy morning, Shoplifter crackdown, Taekwondo competition

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher – Three cold case rapes spanning more than a decade and hundreds of miles have been traced back to New Mexico. In all three cases the victims gave similar descriptions of a man with distinctive red cheeks. Investigators say […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque business owner says retail theft 'out of control,' wants lawmakers to help

Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-business-owner-says-retail-theft-out-of-control-wants-lawmakers-to-help/. Albuquerque business owner says retail theft ‘out …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-business-owner-says-retail-theft-out-of-control-wants-lawmakers-to-help/. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Crews respond to Mora County brush fire. https://www.krqe.com/news/wildfires/crews-respond-to-mora-county-brushfire/. 2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/2-arrested-in-menaul-swat-standoff/. Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque coffee spot named among 25 ‘best in the U.S.’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Named after a hybrid fish, a unique Albuquerque coffee spot has captured the hearts and palates of an online travel publication as one of the best coffee joints in the country. Praised for offering, “roastology,” Cutbow Coffee on Rio Grande near I-40 has been named among the best 25 coffee shops in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations

Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crews respond to Mora County brush fire

Https://www.krqe.com/news/wildfires/crews-respond-to-mora-county-brushfire/. https://www.krqe.com/news/wildfires/crews-respond-to-mora-county-brushfire/. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. 2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/2-arrested-in-menaul-swat-standoff/. Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/cold-case-rapes-connected-to-new-mexico-music-teacher/. Three Moriarty High teens found dead in Edgewood. Three Moriarty High teens found dead in Edgewood. AMC changing ticket...
MORA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Legislation limiting short-term rentals in Albuquerque faces pushback

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pushback against a proposed piece of legislation meant to address the affordable housing crunch in Albuquerque. If passed, the ordinance would put limits on short-term rentals like airbnb’s, hoping it would open up more long-term housing. However, some people say this is not the answer.  “Short-term rentals are a viable part of our […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor, at large

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect a judge let out, has cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run. This is after the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday Joe Anderson should stay behind bars until trial, overturning a district court judge’s decision. Anderson has an extensive criminal history, including a previous conviction for shooting […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Aid worker killed in Ukraine worked for Santa Fe organization

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A humanitarian aid worker killed in Ukraine last week worked for a Santa Fe-based organization focusing on getting medical help to people around the world. According to Global Outreach Doctors’ website, Pete Reed worked as their Ukraine country director. Reed was killed on Thursday in Bakhmut. He was evacuating people when he […]
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

High School Seniors push for menstrual equity in NM

From left: Sofia Lien, Mireya Macias, Noor Ali. (Albuquerque Journal Photo) About a year ago, three teens sought to make menstrual products in their high school bathrooms available and free. Noor Ali, Sophia Lien and Mireya Macias were fed up with the products not being available in the one place...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Snow possible in the Albuquerque metro Tuesday morning

Snow will be possible around the Albuquerque metro early Tuesday morning. The snow could bring travel impacts for the morning commute. A storm system began moving into New Mexico Monday, bringing snow to western and northern parts of the state, along with windy weather. An initial cold front is beginning to bring cooler back to the state today too, but a backdoor front will bring in even colder temperatures statewide for Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM hosting payment assistance event Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance event in Albuquerque’s International District Saturday February 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the International District Library. The event will help customers pay their past-due electric bills. Customers must bring: Eligible customers may be able to receive assistance from two different programs. For customers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque SWAT team attempted to communicate with two people who were holed up in a hotel room Monday. “Attention the occupants of room 217, we’ve just introduced a phone into your room. If you do not exit, you need to answer the phone. The phone has a negotiator on the other […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy