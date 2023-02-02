Read full article on original website
18 Wheeler On Its Side (UPDATE)
Around 12 pm an 18 wheeler turned over on I-10 Eastbound in Beaumont, in between the MLK and Downtown exits. Authorities and HazMat teams have been called in. If you’re coming to Orange County you might want to find another route.
Orange County Sheriff's Office Alumni holding link sale to help deputy who lost house in severe weather
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Orange County are planning to help one of their own who lost his home during a severe weather event. The Orange County Sheriff's Office Alumni will hold a link sale to help a deputy whose house was destroyed during recent severe weather. Each lunch will have a link on a bun or tortilla, a bag of chips and a can drink.
Chambers County Sheriff on street racers: "More concerned about cars than human life"
Chambers County — Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne is urging street racers to find somewhere other than Interstate 10 or public roads to carry out what he calls a dangerous and deadly pastime. A 32-year-old man from Houston died Saturday afternoon when his sports car veered off I10 East...
Residents at Beaumont senior living apartments express concerns about elevators
BEAUMONT — Beaumont's building code inspector says it's not a code violation for the senior living apartments "Place of Grace" to have only one of three elevators working. A former resident says the multi-story apartment building has consistent issues with its elevators. The former resident says he's speaking up...
Multiple people injured after wreck involving two cars, 18-wheeler on Neches River bridge
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A trapped driver had to be rescued and multiple people were injured after a Sunday night wreck on the Neches River bridge. The Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call to help the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, the Dam B Volunteer Fire Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region with a multi-vehicle wreck shortly before 9 p.m.
Motorcyclist dies after shootout with Jefferson County deputies along Hwy 90 in China
CHINA, Texas — A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a pair of Jefferson County deputies along U.S. Highway 90 in China early Tuesday morning. A Deputy was driving eastbound along U.S. Highway 90 west of Beaumont just after 1 a.m., Tuesday morning, when they had to pull over to avoid being struck by a westbound motorcycle in the eastbound traffic lanes according to Capt. Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
I-10 E closed at MLK exit in Beaumont
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound is being shut down at the MLK exit in Beaumont, according to Beaumont Police. An 18-wheeler overturned with a hazmat spill. No injuries are reported. The highway is expected to be closed for three to four hours. Traffic is being diverted off of I-10...
Newton County deputy and K9 report to duty after completing training, already made two drug-related arrests
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — After finishing their training and recertification, a Newton County deputy and K9 are reporting to duty and working to keep the county safe. Deputy Nash and K9 Bruce completed training at LAK9 in Abbeville, Louisiana on February 3, 2023. The four-week-long training session included drug location, tracking, and article searching.
New Port Arthur Police Department platform will let residents report non-emergency crimes, incidents online
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur will soon introduce a new strategy to fight crime within the city. The Port Arthur Police Department will launch a new platform that allows residents to report non-emergency crimes and incidents online. Through the new online non-emergency reporting service system, residents...
Beaumont Police investigating Sunday night shooting in city's south end
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating after at least one person was injured in a reported shooting Sunday night. Officers responded to a report that someone had been shot about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of East Virginia St. according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records.
Only minor injury in two vehicle auto crash
One person was reported to have only minor injuries following a two vehicle auto accident that occurred in the north end of Jasper County on Friday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department, along with other emergency crews were dispatched to the location on Highway 96, not far from the entrance to the Lakeland Addition, shortly after 6:00, when it was reported that the crash had occurred.
Person treated for smoke inhalation, taken to area hospital following house fire in Jasper Saturday
JASPER, Texas — A person had to be treated for smoke inhalation and taken to a hospital following a house fire in Jasper Saturday. The Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call to help the Jasper Texas Volunteer Fire Department and East End Volunteer Fire Department with a house fire shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible for Early Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible Early for Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at a local club on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Coast Guard searching for missing crew member near Sabine Pass
Port Arthur, Texas (KPLC) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing tugboat crew member in the Sabine Pass area, just across the Texas border near the coast. The 35-year-old white man was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants, according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday and was reported missing Monday morning when a crew boat was supposed to transfer him off the tugboat.
Jefferson County Pct. 1 constable makes history as being first Black person, woman to hold position
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas woman is breaking barriers by being the first African-American and first woman to become a constable in Jefferson County Precinct 1. Jevonne Pollard strives to use her role in law enforcement to not only help her community, but to inspire others. "When it's...
Threats against 3 Vidor High School students determined to be bogus
VIDOR, Texas — A Tuesday morning threat against several Vidor High School students was determined to be bogus after authorities checked it out. The threat came in early Tuesday morning and mentioned three students at Vidor High School according to a statement from the Vidor Independent School District. District...
ATV rider found guilty in Tyrell Park child death
A Jefferson County jury on Friday convicted a man on a manslaughter charge in the May 6th, 2021 death of a child in Tyrell Park. Prosecutors successfully argued that Darrell Wayne Brown was operating an all-terrain vehicle in Tyrell Park – which was prohibited – when he hit 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The child died a short time later in a Beaumont hospital.
Central Mall | Shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas
Central Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas, United States. Opened in 1982, it features Dillard's, J. C. Penney, Target, TJ Maxx and a B&B Theatre. The mall opened in 1982 with J. C. Penney, Dillard's, Sears, Bealls (now Stage), and The White House. Target was added...
Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
DEVELOPING: Attorney for Ahmed Allam seeks dismissal of charges
Beaumont — The attorney for Ahmed Allam, the man arrested with a rifle and ammunition following calls to Beaumont Police reporting a suspicious person and vehicle outside of St. Anthony Cathedral School and Temple Emanuel, is seeking dismissal of the charges. The 26-year-old from Brooklyn, New York pleaded not...
