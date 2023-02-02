Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Drones, Aliens and Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Related
Child injured and man shot in morning crash and shooting in Raliegh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to crime scene where a child and man were injured in a crash and shooting early Tuesday morning in Raliegh. MPD arrived at the 3100 block of Homewood Dr. at 3:23 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. MPD said the officers originally responded to an accident call, but found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived.
Former officer involved in Tyre Nichols death took cell phone photo of Nichols on the ground after beating, MPD report says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Details continue to emerge from the Jan. 7 traffic stop that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols, and the five now-former Memphis Police officers charged with his death. In an MPD disciplinary report released to ABC24 Tuesday, one former officer is said to have taken...
Child hurt in Memphis shooting taken to hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child has been injured in a shooting in Memphis Tuesday afternoon, according to Memphis Police. MPD tweeted the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police added. No details about how...
Suspects flee the crime scene, and man left in critical condition after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is now in critical condition after being shot in a late, Monday night shooting. Memphis Police Department said officers were at the crime scene at 9:20 p.m. at Durrand Dr. and Winchester. According to MPD, the alleged suspects fled the crime scene in a...
Shooting near neighborhood grocery store leaves man in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is now in critical condition after a Monday Night shooting near a neighborhood grocery store in the Douglass area. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting next to Sally's Grocery at 3118 Chelsea Ave. at 7:54 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. According to...
MPD disciplinary report reveals new details on the actions of five officers involved in Tyre Nichols death
Details continue to emerge from the Jan. 7 traffic stop that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols, and the five now-former Memphis Police officers charged with his death. ABC24 obtained full disciplinary reports from the traffic stop filed by Memphis Police against each of the five officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmitt Martin III.
7 additional Memphis Police officers could face discipline as Tyre Nichols investigation continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several more Memphis Police officers could face departmental administrative charges in the ongoing investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink told ABC24 a statement of charges for policy violations could come this week for an additional seven officers. Sink said that number includes an unidentified officer who had been reported as relieved of duty Jan. 30.
Man killed in overnight shooting in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed after an overnight shooting in the area of Clearbrook St. and Leven Rd. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at Clearbrook and Leven at 1:09 am. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot...
Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
A look back at Tyre Nichols' beating case one month later
ABC24 Staff (ABC), Donesha Aldridge. That will be a day RowVaughn and Rodney Wells will never forget. Just blocks away from their home, their son, Tyre Nichols, was brutally beaten during a traffic stop in Memphis. His life ended a few days later. The nation soon learned his name; Nichols'...
Man pulls over to help shooting victim, targeted by gunmen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the gunmen who opened fire on I-240 Sunday afternoon. A video shows the aftermath of a driver losing control while trying to dodge bullets during a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Kyus Carter was also swerving in traffic hoping not to get hit. […]
Man found dead with gunshot wound in North Memphis area
A man was found dead in the area of Staten Ave. and Hollywood. According to Memphis Police Department, were originally called to respond to an accident. Officers arrived at the 2300 block of Staten Ave., finding a male victim who suffered from a gunshot wound, MPD said. the victim was...
MPD: Suspects wanted in several game store burglaries throughout Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects after several recent burglaries that involved several people - sometimes more than a dozen - breaking into a store then taking off with anything they could grab. Many of the break-ins have happened at Memphis area GameStops and other...
Man shot, left on North Memphis street, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis on Monday morning, and his family says they are upset because his body was left on the ground for hours. According to the Memphis Police Department, the incident took place at 1:35 a.m. in the area of Staten Avenue and Hollywood. Officers found […]
Shelby County deputy relieved of duty for use of force in November incident 'just discovered'
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy has been relieved of duty pending an investigation into use of force, the Sheriff's Office said Monday. According to SCSO, the incident is from a November 2022 arrest. The Sheriff's Office said video of the encounter was discovered on social media, and an internal investigation is underway.
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-240 in East Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after walking onto a highway in East Memphis, MPD said Tuesday. According to Memphis Police, officers are investigating a pedestrian crash at I-240 near Walnut Grove Road. Preliminary info indicates that the pedestrian walked onto the roadway and was struck by a car.
Violent weekend in Memphis as police respond to 6 shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for police, who responded to half a dozen shootings within two days. In one case, detectives said police were the targets. Saturday and Sunday ended with three lives lost, two others critically injured, and a gunman taking aim at police. On Saturday, just before 1:30 a.m., police […]
Woman fears for life after house shot multiple times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her family are living in fear after she says her home has been shot up multiple times this month. Tedra Clark was at her wit’s end when she showed us bullet hole after bullet hole in her Frayser home. We counted at least two dozen around the home in […]
localmemphis.com
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting in Whitehaven
MPD said the incident took place shortly after 10 a.m. on Mill Stream Drive. This is near the Mill Creek Apartments.
MPD officers shot at, squad car damaged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers were shot at on Sunday, but no officers were harmed. MPD officers said that the officers were fired upon near Mt. Moriah and Emerald. One squad car was damaged, but no officers were injured. Multiple units gave chase, but they said they lost the suspects near Germantown Road and […]
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0