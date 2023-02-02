To allow chickens to roam, or not to roam. This seems to be a question different cities in Iowa like to debate. In December, we shared the debate in the city of Ogden over whether or not chickens are defined as livestock- which is banned within city limits. Iowa state code includes poultry in the definition of livestock but federally, domestic fowl, or chickens, are its own category.

OELWEIN, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO