KIMT
Man pleads not guilty to getting caught with four pounds of meth in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An Arizona man accused of transporting methamphetamine through Floyd County is pleading not guilty. John T. Qualls, 42 of Tucson, AZ, was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31, 2022. Court documents state a search of Qualls’ vehicle found around four pounds of meth in two plastic bags.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for Clear Lake vandalism
MASON CITY, Iowa – A vandalism spree means probation for a Mason City man. Austin Dean Mahana, 25, has been sentenced to 180 days in a residential correctional facility, five years of supervised probation, and must complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment. Mahana has also been ordered to pay $989.20 in damages.
KIMT
State patrol: Alcohol a factor as 3 hurt in Mower County crash
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Three people were injured early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 2016 Acura driven by Devon Lee, 20, of Albert Lea, crashed near milemarker 179 at 12:02 a.m. Lee, Gavin Lawson, 19, of Albert Lea, and a 17-year-old all...
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for tire iron attack
MASON CITY, Iowa – A jail sentence is handed out for a tire iron beating in Cerro Gordo County. Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury for the incident on July 19, 2020, in Mason City. Investigators say Smith hit another man...
KIMT
Man to stand trial for fatal collision in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over a deadly collision in Rochester. Deng Tong Kwel, 21 of Rochester, is now scheduled to stand trial starting July 31 on one count of criminal vehicular homicide. Kwel is accused of driving at a high rate of speed on...
KCCI.com
Iowa man dies in 2-vehicle crash
SUMNER, Iowa — An Altoona man died over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly was driving northbound yesterday afternoon when his car was hit by another vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. It...
KIMT
Stewartville man sentenced for savage 2021 beating in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A savage beating results in probation for a Stewartville man. Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 22, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation, 30 hours of community work service, and must pay $3,438.50 in restitution. Mohamed pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm for...
KIMT
Grand Meadow woman accused of throwing a knife and a chair at her boyfriend
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a knife and a chair. Nikki Rae Heitland, 35 of Grand Meadow, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. The Grand Meadow Police...
951thebull.com
One Person Killed in Weekend Two-Vehicle Crash in Northeast Iowa
A central Iowa man has died in a two-vehicle weekend crash in northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Sumner in Bremer County. A Lexus driven by 22-year-old Carter Harris of Saint Cloud, Florida, was eastbound on County Highway C33 when he failed to yield at the stop sign and broadsided a Hyundai Elantra driven northbound on County Road V56 by 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly of Altoona.
KIMT
Three men arrested and released in Rochester after rash of catalytic converter thefts
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three men from St. Paul were taken into custody and released after a series of catalytic converter thefts. They happened on Saturday and began when a woman, 27, was at work at Good Dog Camp when she discovered a converter was stolen from her 2008 Toyota Prius.
KIMT
Not guilty plea to knifepoint robbery in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man arrested for a Rochester mugging is pleading not guilty. Brandon Vandell Carmichael, 41, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and simple robbery, both felonies. The Rochester Police Department says a man reported being robbed on the afternoon of January 4 in at the...
Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice
One of Iowa’s largest nursing home corporations is suing its lawyers for allegedly botching settlement negotiations in lawsuits tied to a 2014 traffic accident. ABCM Corp., which operates more than 60 care facilities in Iowa, is suing the Fudge Broadwater law firm of Florida in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleging […] The post Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
More drug overdoses reported this weekend in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - More drug overdoses have been reported in Olmsted County, and Narcan was used in both instances to revive the person. One was reported Friday night in the 1200 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a 38-year-old man was found unconscious in a vehicle. Two doses of Narcan...
KIMT
One killed, another hurt in NE Iowa crash
SUMNER, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is dead, and another is hurt after a crash in Rural Sumner on Sunday afternoon. It happened on County Highway V56 and County Highway C33 shortly after 3 p.m. The Iowa State Patrol said 22-year-old Carter John Harris was heading eastbound on County Highway C33,...
KAAL-TV
Police asking Pine Island residents to check security cameras to help identify burglary suspect
(ABC 6 News) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s office is asking residents in Pine Island who have security or doorbell cameras to check their footage to help identify a burglary suspect. In a Facebook post on Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said they are looking for a small...
KIMT
Bob's Trailer Court in Rochester finalizes eviction process
Tuesday was officially move-out day for those left at Bob's Trailer Court in Rochester. Concerns for the well-being of those remaining there have been growing over the past couple of months, leading to authorities going there to help residents move out. Back in November, access to water was cut off...
Oelwein Couple Turns To City Council In Chicken Dispute
To allow chickens to roam, or not to roam. This seems to be a question different cities in Iowa like to debate. In December, we shared the debate in the city of Ogden over whether or not chickens are defined as livestock- which is banned within city limits. Iowa state code includes poultry in the definition of livestock but federally, domestic fowl, or chickens, are its own category.
KIMT
Business fire in Winona County injures one employee
GOODVIEW, Minn. – One employee was injured by a business fire in Winona County Saturday. The Goodview Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department says it was called to Mississippi Welders Supply in the 5100 block of West 6th Street around 11:31 am Saturday. Firefighters who arrived at the scene say they found heavy flames on a loading dock at the backside of the building and there were propane cylinders on the dock.
KIMT
Drug overdoses are shooting up at an alarming rate in Minnesota youth
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Drug overdoses are continuing to be on the rise amid the ongoing opioid epidemic, and some of these overdoses are starting to appear in younger crowds. Fentanyl is still public enemy number one when it comes to illicit drugs on the street - a synthetic opioid that is one hundred times stronger than morphine.
KAAL-TV
Zumbrota man appears in court with highest criminal score in judge’s experience
(ABC 6 News) – A Zumbrota man appeared in Dodge County Court Thursday, Feb. 2, and was found to have the highest accumulated criminal score in Judge Jodi Williams’ history with the county. Ramon Jimenez Ruiz, 43, was arrested in early January on a charge of felony check...
