FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic PsychiatristWilliamDuxbury, MA
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in MassachusettsKristen WaltersBurlington, MA
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Selling Your Massachusetts Home to an iBuyerKevin VitaliMassachusetts State
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
Why the Lakers were not willing to increase their trade offer for Kyrie Irving
After spending the better part of the last seven months circling one another in some form or fashion, the standoff between the Lakers and Nets came to an end this weekend when Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks. Irving landing in Dallas was a move that came despite the...
Inside the Suns: Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig and adding more shooting at the trade deadline.
Each week the Fantable — a round table of Bright Siders - give their takes on the Suns’ latest issues and news. Q1 - What are your thoughts on Mikal Bridges’ recent play and how do you think Booker’s eventual return could alter it?. OldAz: Mikal...
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Analysis: The progression of Scottie Barnes’ jump shot
Well, Toronto Raptors fans, no need to be alarmed because the rumours are not true. I’ve heard them all season long, whether it be on Twitter, Instagram, TV, Radio, everywhere you go these lies would be spread. I am here today with proof! Proof that can relieve an entire...
WNBA Free Agency 2023: The Mystics could have some room for midyear adjustments after recent signings
The first week of WNBA free agency signings have occurred, with the Washington Mystics signing Brittney Sykes and Kristi Toliver. They also let Alysha Clark sign with the Las Vegas Aces and renounced Rui Machida’s rights. With the dust mostly settled, it appears that the Mystics have a pretty...
Chris Haynes reports Suns offered Chris Paul for Kyrie Irving
Yesterday, Kyrie Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks just two days after demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. According to multiple reports, the Phoenix Suns popped up as a potential suitor throughout the weekend, and initially, it was difficult to tell whether or not their name was being used by Brooklyn as leverage or if there was legitimate interest.
NBA Trade Deadline: After trading for Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks have to make another move
The Dallas Mavericks have made a gigantic move in acquiring Kyrie Irving. Irving is the most talented player Luka Doncic has ever played with. Irving won a title playing next to a similarly multi skilled gigantic playmaker in Lebron James. The on-court fit between the two is potentially seamless. The off-court issues cannot be dismissed, but I am simply not a good enough writer to adequately discuss them so I will stick to the on-court.
Mavericks, feeling disrespected, stun Jazz with makeshift lineup, 124-111
SALT LAKE CITY – On Monday, we were all reminded that this is why they play the games. With a patchwork lineup that would rival any of those quilts your grandma used to put together, the Mavericks pulled off a remarkable 124-111 victory over the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena.
Trade or no trade, the bottom line is the Lakers need to start winning
That sound you hear is the clock ticking louder, and louder, on the Lakers. One tick is external, and belongs to the looming trade deadline which is only four days away. The Lakers will undoubtedly continue to find themselves in trade rumors until then, as was most recently seen with their pursuit of Kyrie Irving before he was ultimately dealt to Dallas. It could be argued that there is now even more pressure on the front office to make a move with one big piece off the board.
The Dallas Mavericks have crossed the point of no return with the Kyrie Irving trade
The deep, dark truth about the Dallas Mavericks before today’s massive Kyrie Irving trade was that they were stuck — stuck with a roster that didn’t fit the timeline of its young superstar, stuck with limited ways to get out of it due to years of mismanagement and bad luck.
LeBron James channels inner Taylor Swift in first reaction to Kyrie Irving trade
When Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Dalla Mavericks, it was a given that LeBron James would have some type of reaction to it. It was probably even expected he’d do it in one of his favorite ways with a subtweet on Twitter. But no one could have predicted...
Rapid Recap: Bucks 127, Trail Blazers 108
In their first game of a (relatively) short road trip out West, the Milwaukee Bucks took care of business against the Portland Trail Blazers, 127-108. This win makes it their eight straight, approaching the 9-0 start they had to begin this season. Milwaukee jumped out to an early lead, puncturing...
The Pistons Pulse: Pistons and NBA Trade Deadline Primer
The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press. THE PISTONS PULSE GEAR IS HERE!!!!. Omari and I bring you a full Detroit Pistons and...
Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Utah Jazz, 124-111
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz Monday night, winning 124-111. Dallas was shorthanded, missing Luka Doncic due to injury, and having just traded Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. It didn’t matter. The Mavericks shot the lights out and stole a win in Salt Lake City. The win lifts the Mavericks record to 29-26. The loss drops the Jazz to 27-28.
Report: Heat ‘want to see’ what a trade package of Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon and a first-round pick fetches
It’s safe to say that the Miami Heat, who are 29-25 and a half-game removed from play-in territory, have had an underwhelming season. Sitting 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 5 seed and four out of the 4-seeded Brooklyn Nets — who are almost certainly bound to dip in lieu of dealing Kyrie Irving — the Heat, Knicks and Atlanta Hawks will likely be jostling for the No. 6 seed for the next several weeks.
LINKS: Ewing’s Handling of Spears, Murray Seems Insane
When you’re doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, it’s insanity, right? Well, your Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 1-12) lost 32 of their last 33 BIG EAST games when No. 24 UConn (18-6, 7-6) came to town and unsurprisingly outlasted the Hoyas, 68-62. In the loss, Primo Spears, one of the conference’s top scorers at 16.8 ppg, attempted one shot (0-1) in 37 minutes of playing time. He did have 5 assists and only 1 turnover, but Patrick Ewing allowed Spears to pretty much be a non-factor in a close game against a top-25 team, while attempting no second-half shots.
Houston Texans Value of Things: Potential Defensive Cap Causalities
Once the coaching staff is cemented in place, the next frontier will be free agency. According to multiple sources, the Houston Texans have $37 million under the cap they could theoretically spend on free agents. Naturally, that number is fluid for any number of reasons. Teams have to leave a...
