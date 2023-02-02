Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Reportedly Has 1 Trade Destination In Mind
The Brooklyn Nets have already traded Kyrie Irving. Could Kevin Durant be next? Not before Thursday's trade deadline, or at least that's what Brooklyn has reportedly been telling other organizations. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says multiple teams have contacted the Nets about their star forward, who ...
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Kevin Durant To Celtics? Stephen A. Smith Issues Major Report
Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but the Celtics apparently are kicking the tires on Kevin Durant. Durant chatter had been at a minimum ever since the superstar forward rescinded his Nets trade request before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. But Brooklyn’s latest transaction reignited the conversation, as Kyrie Irving’s move to Dallas had many wondering if Durant now will look to leave the Nets, too.
Look: Kyrie Irving Is Reportedly Considering 'Nuclear' Option
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade ahead of Thursday's leaguewide deadline. Irving did not play in Brooklyn's win over Washington last night due to "calf soreness," and it seems unlikely he would play in either of the Nets' games before Thursday. After that, however, is where ...
Los Angeles Lakers Can Land 3 Utah Jazz Players For Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers can get 3 Utah Jazz players for Russell Westbrook, with the potential targets being named in a report.
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signing With Phillies After Six Seasons In Organization
The Boston Red Sox parted ways with a homegrown talent that never truly made his mark. He's reportedly joining the Philadelphia Phillies.
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
Eastern Conference Rival Reportedly Interested In Swinging Trade For Celtics Sharpshooter
Will the Boston Celtics make any big moves ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline? The Celtics have been linked mainly to big men to fill a backup role on the Boston bench, but there have also been other rumblings. Payton Pritchard has drawn interest across the league but he reportedly isn't the only one. ...
Celtics' Jaylen Brown on his awkward arrival and florescence in Boston
When star shooting guard Jaylen Brown learned he would play professionally for the Boston Celtics after being selected third overall in the 2016 NBA draft, the relationship did not start out on the best foot. The fans of the club present at the draft booed the selection, and Brown grappled with the fact his new home did not have a stellar reputation for race relations.
Report: Jazz expected to trade 1 player at deadline
The Utah Jazz are a bit puzzling as a team that has been surprisingly decent but is still not a legitimate contender. Nevertheless, they could be making at least one notable sale at the trade deadline. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Monday that forward Jarred Vanderbilt seems like the most likely player to be... The post Report: Jazz expected to trade 1 player at deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
RUMOR: Celtics’ surprising stance on Derrick White trade, revealed
The Boston Celtics could be active in the coming days as the NBA trade deadline approaches. This team is still in possession of the best record in the entire NBA but it’s not surprising that they still want to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Patriots Rumors: Young Star Already Back In Foxboro For Workouts
Christian Barmore clearly is motivated to ensure his disappointing sophomore season isn’t repeated. The 2021 second-round pick excelled as a rookie defensive lineman, causing many to identify him as a breakout candidate in 2022. But Barmore got off to a slow start this season, with a lingering knee injury also causing him to miss seven games. He finished with a bang, but his second season with the New England Patriots ultimately didn’t go as many envisioned it would.
Sacramento Kings reportedly targeting two players before Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline
The Sacramento Kings currently sit third in the Western Conference, ascending the NBA standings and in a position to end
“Lol, a lot of teams” - J.R. Smith mocks Paul Pierce and Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics
J.R. Smith leaned into his rivalry with the Boston Celtics when Paul Pierce posted on social media recently
NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Live updates on every transaction
The NBA Trade Deadline promises chaos and a dramatic reshuffling of NBA talent. We’re keeping you up to date with every trade as it happens. Trade rumors have been building for months and some of the very best players in the league could be moved ahead of the Feb. 9, 3:00 p.m. ET NBA Trade Deadline. Keep up to date with every deal as it happens.
NBA World Reacts To Monday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Kevin Durant era in Brooklyn could reportedly be coming to an end very soon. According to Stephen A. Smith of "First Take," the Nets could be moving the 13-time All-Star ahead of the deadline as part of a fire sale. Telling ESPN's debate desk, "I'm hearing he's on the verge of potentially being ...
Marcus Smart Has Company on Celtics' Latest Injury Report
Tuesday at the Auerbach Center, Marcus Smart provided a progress report on his sprained right ankle that's sidelined him for six games and counting. "It's alright. Around this time last year, when I injured it, I was still struggling, so I guess that's the good thing; it's not feeling as bad as it ...
Red Sox's Top Prospect Marcelo Mayer Draws MVP Comparison As Stock Rises
Boston Red Sox shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer was a highly-anticipated draft prospect and has lived up to the hype so far.
