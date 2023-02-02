ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Spun

Kevin Durant Reportedly Has 1 Trade Destination In Mind

The Brooklyn Nets have already traded Kyrie Irving. Could Kevin Durant be next? Not before Thursday's trade deadline, or at least that's what Brooklyn has reportedly been telling other organizations. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says multiple teams have contacted the Nets about their star forward, who ...
PHOENIX, NY
The Hockey Writers

Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline

For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Kevin Durant To Celtics? Stephen A. Smith Issues Major Report

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but the Celtics apparently are kicking the tires on Kevin Durant. Durant chatter had been at a minimum ever since the superstar forward rescinded his Nets trade request before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. But Brooklyn’s latest transaction reignited the conversation, as Kyrie Irving’s move to Dallas had many wondering if Durant now will look to leave the Nets, too.
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics' Jaylen Brown on his awkward arrival and florescence in Boston

When star shooting guard Jaylen Brown learned he would play professionally for the Boston Celtics after being selected third overall in the 2016 NBA draft, the relationship did not start out on the best foot. The fans of the club present at the draft booed the selection, and Brown grappled with the fact his new home did not have a stellar reputation for race relations.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jazz expected to trade 1 player at deadline

The Utah Jazz are a bit puzzling as a team that has been surprisingly decent but is still not a legitimate contender. Nevertheless, they could be making at least one notable sale at the trade deadline. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Monday that forward Jarred Vanderbilt seems like the most likely player to be... The post Report: Jazz expected to trade 1 player at deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Young Star Already Back In Foxboro For Workouts

Christian Barmore clearly is motivated to ensure his disappointing sophomore season isn’t repeated. The 2021 second-round pick excelled as a rookie defensive lineman, causing many to identify him as a breakout candidate in 2022. But Barmore got off to a slow start this season, with a lingering knee injury also causing him to miss seven games. He finished with a bang, but his second season with the New England Patriots ultimately didn’t go as many envisioned it would.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FanSided

NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Live updates on every transaction

The NBA Trade Deadline promises chaos and a dramatic reshuffling of NBA talent. We’re keeping you up to date with every trade as it happens. Trade rumors have been building for months and some of the very best players in the league could be moved ahead of the Feb. 9, 3:00 p.m. ET NBA Trade Deadline. Keep up to date with every deal as it happens.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Kevin Durant era in Brooklyn could reportedly be coming to an end very soon. According to Stephen A. Smith of "First Take," the Nets could be moving the 13-time All-Star ahead of the deadline as part of a fire sale. Telling ESPN's debate desk, "I'm hearing he's on the verge of potentially being ...
BROOKLYN, NY

