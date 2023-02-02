ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Knish Kid
4d ago

The "story" is a nice thought, but sounds like total BS. No way she wasn't aware of the tracks, where she lived. Either on purpose, or killed. Either way, very sad. The heat or air is always on in heaven. You are truly home, now.

accesswdun.com

Injured person rescued from tree near Clarkesville

An injured person was flown to a hospital after being rescued from a tree near Clarkesville Monday afternoon. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a release that the victim, who was not identified, was found about 20 feet up in the tree just after 1:00 p.m. in a vacant lot on Montego Bay just north of Woodville Elementary School. The person was reportedly moving but was not otherwise responsive and was drifting in and out of consciousness.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Carnesville man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County

A man from Carnesville was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in Franklin County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, David A. McDonald, 29, was found dead just after 2:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 106 at Bold Springs Road. McDonald was reportedly driving a Ford F-150 south on Ga....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Driver dies after car crashes into mobile home in Buford

The driver of a car traveling along Horizon Parkway in the Countryside Village of Gwinnett neighborhood in Buford died from injuries he sustained when he drove his car into a mobile home on Sunday night, Feb. 5. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the driver, identified as Jordan Gonzalez,...
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police obtain warrant for suspect in homicide of pregnant woman

The Gainesville Police Department has obtained a warrant for a suspect in the strangulation homicide of Juana Jose, who was pregnant at the time of her death. On Jan. 29 emergency personnel responded to a medical call at 1108 Cooley Drive. According to a release by Gainesville police, 22-year-old female Juana Jose was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and later pronounced dead.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Residential fire in Hall County causes extensive damage

Hall County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a residential fire Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of Poplar Springs Road. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the back of the residence and proceeded to begin extinguishing efforts from within the residence. According to the department, the fire started in the basement of the home and eventually spread to the upstairs through the ceiling.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Lawrenceville fire displaces five residents

An early morning fire in Lawrenceville displaced five residents after causing extensive damage to a carport, kitchen and other areas of the main floor of the home. Firefighters responded at 6:56 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a house fire on the 3000 block of Sir Gregory Manor. The 911 caller reported that flames were coming from the home’s carport and promptly evacuated from the home.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Car crashes into mobile home in Gwinnett County

Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles. Participants make a splash at 5th annual Polar Plunge in...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown

Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
CEDARTOWN, GA
accesswdun.com

Man arrested after cocaine, MDMA found during I-985 stop

A man is in jail after Hall County authorities found $9,000 worth of illegal drugs during a traffic stop on I-985 early Sunday morning. Hall County Sheriff's Office officials said police pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu on I-985 Northbound north of Mundy Mill Road just before 3:00 a.m. after its driver failed to yield to another unrelated traffic stop on the interstate. The driver, Chazmon Maurice Turner, 42, was charged with DUI and failure to yield to a deputy during a traffic stop.
HALL COUNTY, GA

