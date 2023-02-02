Peter Hook Reveals How Rock Hall Nom Could End New Order 'Injustices'

Photo: Hulton Archive

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2023 nominees on Tuesday (February) and among them was a joint nod for Joy Division and New Order , the band that formed in the wake of Ian Curtis' death. The nomination is well deserved, but if things could get awkward if the bands are inducted: Peter Hook hasn't spoken to his former bandmates in more than a decade.

The spat began after Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, and Gillian Gilbert reunited in 2011 without Hook. The resulting lawsuit was settled out of court but the bassist admitted to Billboard that they “still haven’t spoken, personally in 11 years. We’re still fighting hammer and tong, tooth and nail… I think we’re going for the record for the longest group fallout in history. It’s very tragic.”

“It will be a difficult awards ceremony if we get there, but as my wife said we’ve got to rise above these things… and be nice and be courteous and think the best,” Hook added. “Maybe this is the olive branch that we may need to end the injustices that were done with New Order in the end. It’s a very strange position to be in but, y’know, we’re not the first group that’s been ostracized by each other, and we won’t be the last.”

Other Rock Hall Class of 2023 candidates include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, the Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, the White Stripes and Warren Zevon.

Voting will be done by a group of more than 1,000 Rock Hall of Famers and members of the music industry. Fans can cast their votes via Vote.RockHall.com . The inductees will be announced in May, along with the location of this year's ceremony.