Oklahoma State

Would Reba McEntire Replace Blake Shelton On 'The Voice' After His Exit?

By Kelly Fisher
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Now that Blake Shelton is about to leave The Voice , some viewers are wondering whether another country superstar would take his place in the iconic red chair.

Reba McEntire seemingly weighed in on whether she would be up for the job when she spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the opening of Reba’s Place, her new restaurant in Atoka, Oklahoma . McEntire was reportedly offered a spot among the panel of celebrity coaches before The Voice premiered and took off in 2011, but she opted not to accept the offer. She recalled, while speaking with ET , that after seeing Holland's version of the show, she still wasn't sure she could picture herself as a coach.

“Who could fill Blake's shoes?” McEntire wonders now, per ET . “To fill Blake's chair? Wow. That's gonna be tough. He did a great job and kudos to him.”

Shelton is headed into his final season of The Voice , ending his run on the smash-hit competition series with his reign as the winningest coach on the show. Team Blake marked its latest victory with Bryce Leatherwood , who won in the season 22 finale. If he emerges victorious in season 23, Shelton will make history as the first Voice coach to each the double-digit milestone with 10 victories, NBC previously noted.

Shelton announced in October that season 23 would be his final season on the show, as he aims to spend more time with his family , including wife Gwen Stefani and her three sons. He said at the time that, “this show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

The Voice is set to return on March 6 on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

