The boys’ and girls’ indoor track teams competed at the SCC Indoor Track Championships on Feb. 4, where the girls placed eighth as a team, and the boys placed fifth in a tie with Shelton. Julia Coric claimed second place in the 300 meter dash (42.74). Vivian Glaser took ninth in the 600 meter (1:51.11), and Annecy Vlieks (5:32.92) finished in fifth in the 1600. The 4x200 relay team (Michelle Jiang, Jane Barrett, Grace Ackerman, and Coric) took fifth place with a time of 1:52.79. In the 4x400 (Jiang, Glaser, Jordan Kells, and Coric) took third place (4:23.62). For the boys, Christopher Bonavita placed sixth in the 600 Meters (1:29.72). Nicholas Montana took third in the 1000 (2:35.22), and Harrison Grenier (4:29.61) took fourth in the 1600. Grenier also took second (9:40.91) in the 3200 meter run. The 4x400 relay team (Bonavita, Liam Elliott, John Daniels, and Montana) finished in third place (3:38.15). Andreas Frasunkiewicz took fourth in the high jump (J5-10.00), and Matthew Kasper (20-02.00) took fourth in the long jump.

