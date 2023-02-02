Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
Related
zip06.com
Police Join in Shoreline Diaper Drive
Bare Necessities, Inc is holding the sixth annual Law Enforcement Diaper Drive along the Shoreline through Wednesday, Feb. 15. Police Departments from Clinton, Madison, Guilford, Branford, North Branford, East Haven, and Troop F State Troopers in Westbrook will be participating. The public is asked to contribute diapers and wipes in the donation boxes at each of these departments. Bare Necessities, Inc hopes to build on the success of last year’s drive where 32,066 diapers and 24,573 wipes were collected. Diaper sizes 4-6 are most in need this year, and monetary donations are welcome as well.
zip06.com
Ben Sodergren: Meet Killingworth’s New Library Director
You could say that Killingworth Library’s new director, Ben Sodergren, had been biding his time to land what he describes as his “dream job.”. “I went to Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont, originally and got a degree in computer digital forensics. That is sort of an investigative job where you work with police to find evidence on people’s computers,” Ben says. “It’s an interesting field.”
zip06.com
Clinton Land Trust Receives Grant for Educational Opportunities
Thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation for Middlesex County, the Clinton Land Conservation Trust (CLCT) has been awarded $5,000 for educational opportunities. CLCT president Dana Skidmore said that the grant specifically came from the Mary Janvrin and Natalie Janvrin Wiggins Fund for Birds, Other Animals, and Nature. Skidmore said, "This endowment was created by two sisters who put forth this goal of providing for conservation causes."
zip06.com
Killingworth Boy Scout Troop 18 Participates in Winter Klondike Camping Event
On Jan. 20-22, Troop 18 of Killingworth, CT packed up their sleds and gear, and traveled to Camp Sequassen in New Hartford, CT to participate in the 2023 Winter Klondike camping event. The theme was traveling back in time, and scouts had to hurdle through different eras to find parts...
zip06.com
Gov. Lamont to Speak at Chamber Awards
The integrated Shoreline Chamber of Commerce (SCC) is announcing its Annual Awards breakfast, set to honor eight winners at the event on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Woodwinds in Branford. Governor Ned Lamont will be a special guest and the keynote speaker at the ceremony to highlight shoreline businesses’ recent successes and bring attention to the fact that many area businesses are still struggling to keep their doors open post-COVID.
zip06.com
With Patience and Love: Brignola Helps BCC Feline Adoptions
How do you turn a frightened, feral cat into a friendly, adoptable kitty? Lori Brignola waves a magic wand. Or, in this case, a purple wand. That’s one of the tricks Lori uses on the way to patiently socializing particularly skittish feline rescues, including some feral cats previously not touched by humans. The transformation helps them to find adoptive homes through the nonprofit Branford Compassion Club (BCC).
zip06.com
Clinton Outlines Budget Workshops
At its Jan. 18 meeting, the Town Council unanimously approved a budget calendar that calls for the Council to hold a series of workshops during the month of February before providing a proposed budget on Wednesday, March 8, and holding a public hearing on Wednesday, April 5. The Town Council...
zip06.com
A Connecticut Lake for All Seasons
So you want to go fishing, but which body of water may be one of your best bets? We have seen soft water briefly turn hard and vice-versa, creating disappointment upon arrival. High water and fast flows may also have put the brakes on, although a few anglers were undaunted by that turn of events.
zip06.com
North Haven Girls’ Basketball Stays Hot, Wrestling Makes More History
North Haven boys’ basketball split the week, posting a win and a loss at home. The team hosted Hand on Jan. 31 for a 47-35 loss and hosted Lyman Hall on Feb. 3 in a 44-39 victory. The Nighthawks are now 9-7 on the season. Boys’ Swimming and Diving...
zip06.com
Guilford Fencing Shines at Novice Tournament; Boys’ Basketball Splits the Week
The Guilford JV fencing team competed in the State Junior Varsity Tournament at North Haven on Jan. 14. Sophomore Addison Weed claimed first place in the women’s foil. Junior Jack Rasmussen came in third place in the men’s foil, and Junior Tessa Kissinger grabbed seventh place in the women’s épée. Senior Jack Fusco finished in eighth place in the men’s saber.
zip06.com
Roby Values Unity and Sisterhood as Nighthawks Cheerleading Senior Captain
Cheerleading is a sport that requires a lot of balance and stamina, both mentally and physically. Beyond all of the stunts, tumbles, and routines, there is a sense of family and support that is a recipe for success in such an intense competition. For North Haven senior cheerleading captain Jenna...
zip06.com
North Branford Boys’ Basketball Has a Tough Week; Fencing Shows Improvement
The boys’ basketball team had a tough week, recording two losses in conference play. They hosted Valley Regional on Jan. 31, taking a loss to the visitors 63-45. On Feb. 3, the T-Birds traveled to Cromwell and recorded a 54-37 loss. They are now 5-12 for the season. Boys’...
zip06.com
Valley Girls’ Basketball Breaks Even; Boys’ Basketball Goes Undefeated on the Week
Warriors boys’ basketball secured a couple of home victories, notching wins over North Branford and East Hampton. The team hosted North Branford on Jan. 31 and recorded a 63-45 win behind Sam Hutchinson’s 22 points and five rebounds. Andrew Yermenson contributed 13 points and seven assists; Di’Angelo Jean-Pierre collected 10 points, seven assists, and five steals; and Brayden Shea chipped in 10 points.
zip06.com
Hand Cheerleading Overcomes Injury to Claim Second Straight SCC Crown
No matter the size of its roster, or any injuries to athletes it had to overcome, the Hand cheerleading team was more than determined to defend its SCC title from last season, and the Tigers proved their desires true with dedication and diligence. One year after taking the conference crown...
zip06.com
Hand Indoor Track Makes Noise at Conference Championship; Basketball Teams Split the Week
The boys’ and girls’ indoor track teams competed at the SCC Indoor Track Championships on Feb. 4, where the girls placed eighth as a team, and the boys placed fifth in a tie with Shelton. Julia Coric claimed second place in the 300 meter dash (42.74). Vivian Glaser took ninth in the 600 meter (1:51.11), and Annecy Vlieks (5:32.92) finished in fifth in the 1600. The 4x200 relay team (Michelle Jiang, Jane Barrett, Grace Ackerman, and Coric) took fifth place with a time of 1:52.79. In the 4x400 (Jiang, Glaser, Jordan Kells, and Coric) took third place (4:23.62). For the boys, Christopher Bonavita placed sixth in the 600 Meters (1:29.72). Nicholas Montana took third in the 1000 (2:35.22), and Harrison Grenier (4:29.61) took fourth in the 1600. Grenier also took second (9:40.91) in the 3200 meter run. The 4x400 relay team (Bonavita, Liam Elliott, John Daniels, and Montana) finished in third place (3:38.15). Andreas Frasunkiewicz took fourth in the high jump (J5-10.00), and Matthew Kasper (20-02.00) took fourth in the long jump.
zip06.com
Kumar’s Positive Attitude Helps Lead Guilford Fencing
For many kids as they enter high school, fencing is a sport that may be unfamiliar to them. With obscure rules and various disciplines, people aren’t always comfortable trying it. Shivai Kumar moved past the uncomfortabilty and skepticism that always comes with trying something new and has proven to be a quality athlete for the Guilford fencing team.
zip06.com
Grizzlies Senior Core Helped Punch Their Postseason Ticket
Sometimes teams have a special group of players who have been playing the sport they love together for a long time. This is the case for the senior core on the Guilford boys’ basketball team. Together, this group of eight boys has helped their team find success this season and secure a postseason berth.
Comments / 0