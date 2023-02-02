ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Hoax threats made at schools across Michigan, United States

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Numerous fake threats or "swatting" calls are being made at schools throughout the state of Michigan and the country Tuesday, according to Michigan State Police. "Parents, this is a good time to remind the kids. Usually, after a large incident like this we get copy...
MICHIGAN STATE
FBI Detroit working to identify source of school hoax threats

DETROIT, Mich. — FBI agents are working alongside local and state law enforcement to identify the source of numerous swatting incidents reported statewide Tuesday, according to a statement from the FBI Detroit Field Office. "Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual...
DETROIT, MI
Gov. Whitmer signs executive order to build and refurbish affordable housing faster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Monday to build and refurbish more affordable housing faster. According to a news release from the Governor's Office, the order shifted administration of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Michigan Strategic Fund to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA).
MICHIGAN STATE
Rudyard Township named as the Snowy Owl Capital of Michigan

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One northern Michigan township has been named Michigan's Snowy Owl Capital. Travelling all the way from the arctic tundra to the Upper Peninsula, it's becoming more and more likely that Michiganders will be able to see a snowy owl. And Rudyard Township is the best...
MICHIGAN STATE
Bomb threats called into multiple Michigan Walmart stores, police say

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A series of bomb threats made Monday against multiple Walmart stores on Monday, according to police. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the Walmart stores in Rochester Hills and White Lake Township received threatening phone calls about 11 a.m. Monday, with a male caller threatening to blow up the store unless a cash ransom was paid.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Lead poisoning in eagles on the rise due to hunting, fishing gear

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- 16 years after America's national bird was removed from the endangered species list, the population of eagles is once again at risk. Increased exposure to a toxic material is posing a threat to the magnificent creature. "Forty to fifty percent of bald and golden...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Consumers Energy: 20% fewer outages in 2022 compared to 2021

JACKSON, Mich. — Thanks to significant improvements to its electrical grid and the completion of more than 2,000 projects, there were approximately 20% fewer customer outages in 2022 compared to 2021, according to Consumers Energy. "The results from 2022 showed improvements across the board," Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy's vice...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo native & MSU alum rescues dog during Texas tornado

DEER PARK, TX — A daring rescue was made during an EF3 tornado on Jan. 24, as a Kalamazoo native and former Michigan State football player, Joel Nitchman saved K9 Roni from the damages. Nitchman told CBS News they had just got back from training, when the winds picked...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Two Michiganders win $1 million in Powerball drawing

LANSING, Mich. — Two lottery players from Michigan won $1 million in Monday's Powerball drawing, according to Michigan Lottery. Both players matched five white balls - 05-11-22-23-69 - to win the million-dollar prize, lottery officials said. Golden ticket: Winning Powerball ticket worth over $750 million sold in Washington state.
MICHIGAN STATE
Man dies after ice sailboat crash in Oakland County

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An 81-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a sailboat at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area. Police say Dan Erwin Campbell of Independence Twp. was piloting a 27-foot ice sailboat on Sunday morning before a crash happened 100 yards from shore. Police do not...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Nelis' Dutch Village damaged in early morning fire

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews sprung into action early Tuesday to put out a fire at Nelis' Dutch Village in Holland. At this time, the cause of the fire at the theme park is unknown. Planned Parenthood fire: Man sentenced to five years in prison for Kalamazoo Planned...
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ

