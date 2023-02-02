Read full article on original website
WWMT
Officials work to acquire $40M+, thousands of workers to implement Prop 2 election changes
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers and election officials are racing to implement the changes from last year's successful Proposal 2 constitutional amendment in time for May's special elections. Prop 2, or Promote the Vote 2022, passed with 59.99% of the vote in the November midterm, writing into Michigan's constitution...
WWMT
Hoax threats made at schools across Michigan, United States
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Numerous fake threats or "swatting" calls are being made at schools throughout the state of Michigan and the country Tuesday, according to Michigan State Police. "Parents, this is a good time to remind the kids. Usually, after a large incident like this we get copy...
WWMT
Hoax school shooter calls in Portage, other districts came from internet phone numbers
PORTAGE. Mich. — A flurry of swatting calls about fake active school shooters were part of a coordinated campaign to target K-12 education facilities in Michigan, according to a bulletin from the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center. The hoax 911 calls were reported at more than 1/2 dozen high schools...
WWMT
FBI Detroit working to identify source of school hoax threats
DETROIT, Mich. — FBI agents are working alongside local and state law enforcement to identify the source of numerous swatting incidents reported statewide Tuesday, according to a statement from the FBI Detroit Field Office. "Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual...
WWMT
String of hoax school threats prompts Attorney General to highlight consequences
LANSING, Mich. — Multiple schools across Michigan and the country were victims of swatting Tuesday. Swatting is defined as a prank call made to emergency services in an attempt to send law enforcement to a particular location, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office. In response, Attorney General Dana...
WWMT
Whitmer plans to send $180 checks to all Michigan taxpayers 'as soon as possible'
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday morning that all taxpayers in Michigan will be receiving a $180 "inflation relief check" sometime this year, as long as she's able to gain the support of Republicans in the legislature. The relief check will come out "as soon as possible"...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer signs executive order to build and refurbish affordable housing faster
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Monday to build and refurbish more affordable housing faster. According to a news release from the Governor's Office, the order shifted administration of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Michigan Strategic Fund to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA).
WWMT
Trial set to begin for former Flint Police Chief in illegal gambling case
FLINT, Mich. – A jury trial is set to begin on Tuesday for a former police chief for the City of Flint. Bradford Barksdale is facing charges for allegedly conducting gambling activities without a casino license. According to court records, Barksdale trial is set to take place in front...
WWMT
Rudyard Township named as the Snowy Owl Capital of Michigan
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One northern Michigan township has been named Michigan's Snowy Owl Capital. Travelling all the way from the arctic tundra to the Upper Peninsula, it's becoming more and more likely that Michiganders will be able to see a snowy owl. And Rudyard Township is the best...
WWMT
Bomb threats called into multiple Michigan Walmart stores, police say
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A series of bomb threats made Monday against multiple Walmart stores on Monday, according to police. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the Walmart stores in Rochester Hills and White Lake Township received threatening phone calls about 11 a.m. Monday, with a male caller threatening to blow up the store unless a cash ransom was paid.
WWMT
Lead poisoning in eagles on the rise due to hunting, fishing gear
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- 16 years after America's national bird was removed from the endangered species list, the population of eagles is once again at risk. Increased exposure to a toxic material is posing a threat to the magnificent creature. "Forty to fifty percent of bald and golden...
WWMT
Consumers Energy: 20% fewer outages in 2022 compared to 2021
JACKSON, Mich. — Thanks to significant improvements to its electrical grid and the completion of more than 2,000 projects, there were approximately 20% fewer customer outages in 2022 compared to 2021, according to Consumers Energy. "The results from 2022 showed improvements across the board," Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy's vice...
WWMT
Kalamazoo native & MSU alum rescues dog during Texas tornado
DEER PARK, TX — A daring rescue was made during an EF3 tornado on Jan. 24, as a Kalamazoo native and former Michigan State football player, Joel Nitchman saved K9 Roni from the damages. Nitchman told CBS News they had just got back from training, when the winds picked...
WWMT
Two Michiganders win $1 million in Powerball drawing
LANSING, Mich. — Two lottery players from Michigan won $1 million in Monday's Powerball drawing, according to Michigan Lottery. Both players matched five white balls - 05-11-22-23-69 - to win the million-dollar prize, lottery officials said. Golden ticket: Winning Powerball ticket worth over $750 million sold in Washington state.
WWMT
POLICE: Multiple gunshot wounds listed as cause of death for 3 found in abandoned building
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Michigan State Police have provided an update on the investigation into the death of three men. An autopsy has confirmed that the cause of death for 3 aspiring rappers was multiple gunshot wounds. Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker went missing after a show...
WWMT
Man dies after ice sailboat crash in Oakland County
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An 81-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a sailboat at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area. Police say Dan Erwin Campbell of Independence Twp. was piloting a 27-foot ice sailboat on Sunday morning before a crash happened 100 yards from shore. Police do not...
WWMT
Trooper hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Groveland Twp.
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police say that a trooper is in the hospital with serious injuries after a patrol car was hit by another vehicle. Police say the at fault driver also suffered minor injuries.
WWMT
Nelis' Dutch Village damaged in early morning fire
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews sprung into action early Tuesday to put out a fire at Nelis' Dutch Village in Holland. At this time, the cause of the fire at the theme park is unknown. Planned Parenthood fire: Man sentenced to five years in prison for Kalamazoo Planned...
WWMT
Hall of Fame pitcher Jack Morris visits Genesee County
Baseball fans, young and old, got the chance of a lifetime over the weekend. Locals got to meet Hall of Fame pitcher and Detroit Tigers legend Jack Morris. As Mid-Michigan NOW Sports Director Sam Ali reports, the visit was for a cause special to Flint.
