Rutherford County, NC

Grandfather, mother in custody following deadly house fire in Rutherford Co.

By Bethany Fowler
 5 days ago

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A grandfather and mother charged in the death of two children in a house fire are now in custody in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said John Littlejohn was arrested Wednesday evening.

He is charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in the death of his 2-year-old and 3-year-old grandchildren who were home alone on Jan. 13. when a fire started in the house located along Bostic Sunshine Highway.

The children’s mother, Jontae Littlejohn, was arrested Thursday and also charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse.

John Littlehjohn’s bond was set at $45,000. Jontae Littlejohn was given a $225,000.

