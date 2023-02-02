at this point, we need to abolish Olympic games Olympic games were designed for athletes to compete regardless of war situations. Olympic games used to be thebtool.to bring enemies together. This days all changed, and sports became part of politics
No problem. Any Russian or Belarusian athlete that wants to compete must publicly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Putin and his nuclear threat, and Belarusian support of the war.
The only hope for Russia and Belarus to participate in the Paris Olympics game with all nations is to withdraw from Ukraine, including Donbas and other Russian-occupied Ukraine territories, end the war in Ukraine, and establish a peace agreement. Peace always gains friendship that the invasion and war never gain from it.
