Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After deliberating for two hours, a Lubbock jury sentenced Alexander May to 10 years of probation following his manslaughter conviction. His sentencing comes after the jury deliberated for just 30 minutes before finding him guilty of manslaughter on February 3 for killing Jonathan Pesqueda in a wrong-way crash in 2017.
Levelland man charged with manslaughter after deadly wrong-way crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland man is in custody after investigators say he intentionally crashed his Ford F-550 into a Dodge Challenger and a DPS vehicle on Wednesday morning, killing one person. DPS says the driver, 33-year-old Arlie Shawn Jordan of Levelland, was driving the wrong way on State...
Lubbock-Cooper student taken into custody
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock-Cooper Middle School student was taken into custody by Lubbock-Cooper ISD Police after having ammunition confiscated by a teacher. According to a media release provided by LCISD, at approximately 2:25 p.m., a middle school teacher became aware of a student in possession of ammunition. After confiscating the ammunition, the student fled the building, running away from school property. LCMS and South Elementary activated the Alert protocol, bringing all students inside and all exterior doors shut and locked along with all classrooms.
Utility work affecting Knoxville Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) is currently working to complete a utility line construction project affecting Knoxville Avenue and 42nd Street. LP&L is upgrading electrical facilities in order to improve the long-term reliability of the City’s electrical infrastructure. The work will begin on the east end of the 3500 block of 42nd Street and move to the west end of the 3600 block of 42nd Street.
Family of Ropes student killed in crash encouraging others to ‘#LiveLikeHunter’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is honoring teenager Hunter Mayhall’s legacy after he was killed in a crash, encouraging others to #LiveLikeHunter. The 18-year-old Ropes student died in a rollover Tuesday morning on an icy Brownfield Highway while on his way to school. Since the crash, the...
‘The kid that included everyone:’ Lubbock-Cooper dedicates bench to honor student killed in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary honored its late student Conrad Thomlinson Tuesday afternoon, dedicating a bench to the 4th grader who was killed in a crash. The 9-year-old died in a wreck in August at the intersection of 114th and Indiana. Conrad’s mother, Joni Smith, 44, died at the hospital.
Daniels trial day 2: Testimony outlines events leading up to deadly shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Feb. 6 marks the beginning of the capital murder trial for Hollis Daniels III. The now-24-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Jurors heard opening arguments discussing the Oct. 2017 shooting Monday morning. Daniels submitted a guilty plea to the...
Hobbs man charged with killing two pedestrians in deadly hit & run
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hobbs police have a driver in custody after a deadly hit and run that killed two pedestrians on Friday evening. Police say 33-year-old Joshua Jackson of Hobbs and 27-year-old Octavia Throssel from California were walking their dog when they were struck by a company truck driven by 26-year-old Anthony Baca, also from Hobbs.
1 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash, South Loop 289 and Interstate 27
Lubbock Police said one person was seriously injured a motorcycle crash Saturday night at 8:46 p.m.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD: ‘This student will no longer be attending LCMS’
LPD’s Major Crimes Unit locates missing Lubbock woman
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department provided an update on the search for a missing woman, Rosa Irma Sandoval. According to the LPD update, Rosa Irma Sandoval, 47, was located and was safe at home. Police did not provide any further details. LPD’s Major Crimes Unit...
Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer, Hollis Daniels pleads guilty
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial will begin February 6, 2023, for the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech University police officer in 2017. Hollis Daniels III, 24, faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole. As of Monday morning, Daniels has submitted a guilty plea to the court.
Crash in southeast New Mexico leaves one dead
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lea County at the intersection U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview, northeast of Lovington. Police say the crash happened on January 28 around 6:44 p.m. and involved three vehicles. NMSP says their initial investigation shows a Ford truck was traveling north and stopped […]
Woman killed, 5 taken to Lubbock after Lea County crash on Saturday, NMSP said
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A crash in Lea County left one woman dead and five people hurt on Saturday, according to the New Mexico State Police. NMSP said authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash just before 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 82 and Prairieview Road northeast of Lovington. According to NMSP, a […]
UMC on cardiac diversion for next two hours
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC announced they are on a cardiac diversion due to air handlers being down in their cath lab. Due to air handlers in the cath lab being down at this time, we are on a cardiac diversion for any patients that have the potential of needing to go to the cath lab. This should be fixed within the next 2 hours. We will provide updates as our operations come back online.
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace. The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval. Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace...
Curry County first responder killed in 3 vehicle crash; 5 injured, including 2 kids
Lea County, NM — A Curry County first responder was killed in a three vehicle crash that injured five people, including two kids. According to New Mexico State Police, Melinda Kay Shaw, 58, of Melrose, New Mexico was killed Saturday night when the driver of the pickup she was riding in tried to cross US 82 in Lea County and was hit by two SUVs.
Hollis Daniels pleads guilty to capital murder, prosecution seeking death penalty
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Feb. 6 marks the beginning of the capital murder trial for Hollis Daniels III. The now-24-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Jurors heard opening arguments discussing the Oct. 2017 shooting Monday morning. Daniels submitted a guilty plea to the...
7 hospitalized after rollover in East Lubbock County, DPS said
A one-vehicle rollover on FM 40 and FM 400 left 7 people hospitalized with "moderate to serious" injuries on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse to open at new location Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse has made its big move to its new location at 6101 Slide Rd. The popular chain restaurant will be serving Lubbock starting Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. The restaurant closed Saturday to start moving in. Michael Smith with Texas Roadhouse says...
