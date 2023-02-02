ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lea County, NM

fox34.com

Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After deliberating for two hours, a Lubbock jury sentenced Alexander May to 10 years of probation following his manslaughter conviction. His sentencing comes after the jury deliberated for just 30 minutes before finding him guilty of manslaughter on February 3 for killing Jonathan Pesqueda in a wrong-way crash in 2017.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Levelland man charged with manslaughter after deadly wrong-way crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland man is in custody after investigators say he intentionally crashed his Ford F-550 into a Dodge Challenger and a DPS vehicle on Wednesday morning, killing one person. DPS says the driver, 33-year-old Arlie Shawn Jordan of Levelland, was driving the wrong way on State...
LEVELLAND, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock-Cooper student taken into custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock-Cooper Middle School student was taken into custody by Lubbock-Cooper ISD Police after having ammunition confiscated by a teacher. According to a media release provided by LCISD, at approximately 2:25 p.m., a middle school teacher became aware of a student in possession of ammunition. After confiscating the ammunition, the student fled the building, running away from school property. LCMS and South Elementary activated the Alert protocol, bringing all students inside and all exterior doors shut and locked along with all classrooms.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Utility work affecting Knoxville Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) is currently working to complete a utility line construction project affecting Knoxville Avenue and 42nd Street. LP&L is upgrading electrical facilities in order to improve the long-term reliability of the City’s electrical infrastructure. The work will begin on the east end of the 3500 block of 42nd Street and move to the west end of the 3600 block of 42nd Street.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Daniels trial day 2: Testimony outlines events leading up to deadly shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Feb. 6 marks the beginning of the capital murder trial for Hollis Daniels III. The now-24-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Jurors heard opening arguments discussing the Oct. 2017 shooting Monday morning. Daniels submitted a guilty plea to the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Hobbs man charged with killing two pedestrians in deadly hit & run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hobbs police have a driver in custody after a deadly hit and run that killed two pedestrians on Friday evening. Police say 33-year-old Joshua Jackson of Hobbs and 27-year-old Octavia Throssel from California were walking their dog when they were struck by a company truck driven by 26-year-old Anthony Baca, also from Hobbs.
HOBBS, NM
fox34.com

LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD’s Major Crimes Unit locates missing Lubbock woman

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department provided an update on the search for a missing woman, Rosa Irma Sandoval. According to the LPD update, Rosa Irma Sandoval, 47, was located and was safe at home. Police did not provide any further details. LPD’s Major Crimes Unit...
LUBBOCK, TX
KRQE News 13

Crash in southeast New Mexico leaves one dead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lea County at the intersection U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview, northeast of Lovington. Police say the crash happened on January 28 around 6:44 p.m. and involved three vehicles. NMSP says their initial investigation shows a Ford truck was traveling north and stopped […]
LEA COUNTY, NM
fox34.com

UMC on cardiac diversion for next two hours

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC announced they are on a cardiac diversion due to air handlers being down in their cath lab. Due to air handlers in the cath lab being down at this time, we are on a cardiac diversion for any patients that have the potential of needing to go to the cath lab. This should be fixed within the next 2 hours. We will provide updates as our operations come back online.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse to open at new location Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse has made its big move to its new location at 6101 Slide Rd. The popular chain restaurant will be serving Lubbock starting Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. The restaurant closed Saturday to start moving in. Michael Smith with Texas Roadhouse says...
LUBBOCK, TX

