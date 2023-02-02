ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Biden in State of Union exhorts Congress: 'Finish the job'

Washington — President Joe Biden exhorted Republicans over and over Tuesday night to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address meant to reassure to a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Judge refuses to block Nevada lithium mine that GM is backing

Reno, Nev. — A federal judge has ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada that has General Motors Co. as a partner but denied opponents' effort to block the project at the nation's largest known lithium source. The ruling...
NEVADA STATE
Detroit News

Wall Street rallies after swerving on Fed chair's comments

The S&P 500 climbed 1.3% following a shaky day where stocks pinballed between losses and gains as Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave his first public comments since raising rates last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 265 points, or 0.8%, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.9%. High inflation and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Detroit News

Paul W. Smith: GM's earnings are sky high, avoiding layoffs

As I write this, I have not yet heard the 2022 earnings for Stellantis. I can only hope for it the kind of good news like what was delivered on my radio show by General Motors President Mark Reuss: GM is reporting earnings of $14.5 billion. Is it just me,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Finley: Don't use my 401(k) to save the world

Oil companies are reporting enormous year-end profits as government-induced shortages drove the price of their products sky high. There are two ways of responding to those record earnings. You can condemn the results as obscene corporate greed reaped at the expense of everyday Americans. Or, if you have an investment...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy