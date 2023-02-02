Read full article on original website
Men arrested for breaking into hundreds of vehicles, stealing 25 cars across Metro Detroit in months-long crime spree
Three men are facing a long list of charges for allegedly stealing more than two dozen cars and stealing items from hundreds of other vehicles in multiple Metro Detroit communities in what police are calling a months-long crime spree.
2 in custody after shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting on Saturday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened on southbound M-10 at Linwood Street.Troopers responded to reports of shots fired, and when they arrived at the location, the victim provided a license plate and said he thought the suspect vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland Streets.Police located the vehicle and said the individuals matched the description they were given. They found a pistol in one of the suspect's waistbands.The two suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
fox2detroit.com
2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
Cops flag Jeep connected to shooting on I-96 in Detroit; Driver arrested after short chase
When Michigan State Police attempted to pull over a wanted vehicle Monday, the driver sped off, then led troopers on a foot chase through a nearby neighborhood where he was finally arrested.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
fox2detroit.com
Highland Park man killed trying to protect neighbor's car from thief
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. "He normally gets up at that time anyway and comes out," said Eric Greene, a neighbor of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man arrested in Troy uses ‘Hey Siri’ from back of cop car to reach his phone in front, set up alibi
TROY, Mich. – A man who was arrested outside a Troy school and placed in the back of an empty cop car used the “Hey Siri” feature to make calls and get his story straight with others while his cellphone was in the front seat out of reach, police said.
fox2detroit.com
Murdered rapper's family ‘in the dark’ amid investigation
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The mother of one of three rappers who were found murdered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex says they've been kept in the dark about the investigation - including why her son was targeted. Montoya Givens was one of the three men who were...
fox2detroit.com
7-year-old killed in house fire on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 7-year boy was killed in a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a home on Lindsey, near Southfield Freeway and Puritan. According to fire officials, they responded to a call for a house on fire. When firefighters got...
Detroit police asking for public’s help in ID’ing person-of-interest in fatal shooting last year
Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that killed one man inside a home in Detroit nearly two months ago – and now need the public’s help in finding someone wanted for questioning in the case.
13abc.com
TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
'Let the helicopter do its thing': MSP helps Detroit cops track down suspect in stolen vehicle [VIDEO]
You can try to run from the law, but there aren’t too many places to hide from Michigan State Police’s Aviation Unit as one suspect fleeing from Detroit police in a stolen vehicle found out on Friday evening.
Detroit gas station clerk accused of shooting innocent customer
A gas station clerk is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting on Detroit's west side.
Metro Detroit Walmart stores evacuated due to bomb scares; Police believe they may be linked to nationwide threats
Police are investigating a series of bomb threats made against at least three Metro Detroit Walmart stores that authorities believe may be part of “a larger effort to disrupt the retailing giant.”
72-year-old Oakland County man killed after pulling in front of SUV while turning out of parking lot
A 72-year-old Independence Township man has died after a two-car crash in Northern Oakland County along Dixie Highway on Saturday afternoon.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues
Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
Detroit cops searching for shooting suspect after 2 people struck by gunfire while driving
A suspect is being sought in connection to a double non-fatal shooting that occurred while the victims were driving in Detroit nearly two weeks ago, authorities say.
Black-owned grocery store set to open on Detroit's east side
(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit is continuing its coverage on food insecurity.In an east side neighborhood, one business owner is taking the initiative to close the food gap.The last Black-owned grocery store in Detroit closed its doors in 2014, and now there's a new owner in town working to bring culturally appropriate food back to the neighborhood. He's taking matters in his own hands to make Black history in his own backyard. "This neighborhood is classed as a desert because there's no immediate grocery store in it," said Raphael Wright, owner of Neighborhood Grocery. "I'm on this mission of rebuilding the...
Detroit police looking for suspects who stole tobacco, assaulted Family Dollar employee and came back a week later to rob cash registers
Police are looking for suspects who robbed the same Family Dollar store on Detroit’s east side two weekends in a row. The suspects also allegedly assaulted an employee in the first robbery.
13abc.com
TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile male was pronounced dead Friday after a shooting on Shasta Drive. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 540 block of Shasta Drive. Upon arrival, officers found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported...
