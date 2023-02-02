ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Detroit

2 in custody after shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting on Saturday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened on southbound M-10 at Linwood Street.Troopers responded to reports of shots fired, and when they arrived at the location, the victim provided a license plate and said he thought the suspect vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland Streets.Police located the vehicle and said the individuals matched the description they were given. They found a pistol in one of the suspect's waistbands.The two suspects were arrested and taken into custody. 
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murdered rapper's family ‘in the dark’ amid investigation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The mother of one of three rappers who were found murdered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex says they've been kept in the dark about the investigation - including why her son was targeted. Montoya Givens was one of the three men who were...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

7-year-old killed in house fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 7-year boy was killed in a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a home on Lindsey, near Southfield Freeway and Puritan. According to fire officials, they responded to a call for a house on fire. When firefighters got...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
TOLEDO, OH
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues

Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Black-owned grocery store set to open on Detroit's east side

(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit is continuing its coverage on food insecurity.In an east side neighborhood, one business owner is taking the initiative to close the food gap.The last Black-owned grocery store in Detroit closed its doors in 2014, and now there's a new owner in town working to bring culturally appropriate food back to the neighborhood. He's taking matters in his own hands to make Black history in his own backyard. "This neighborhood is classed as a desert because there's no immediate grocery store in it," said Raphael Wright, owner of Neighborhood Grocery. "I'm on this mission of rebuilding the...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile male was pronounced dead Friday after a shooting on Shasta Drive. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 540 block of Shasta Drive. Upon arrival, officers found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported...
TOLEDO, OH

