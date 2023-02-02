ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, CA

14-year-old led Woodland officers on lengthy chase in stolen car

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3cDa_0kaSAPFI00

Morning Headlines - 2/2/23 01:48

WOODLAND – A teenager was arrested after allegedly leading Woodland police on a chase in a stolen car.

Woodland police say, early Wednesday evening, an officer spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Davis.

The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver kept on going. A lengthy chase all over town ensued.

Eventually, police say the suspect got out and ran after pulling into an apartment complex on W. Lincoln Avenue. Officers quickly converged on him and he was arrested.

As police soon learned, the suspect was a 14-year-old Woodland resident. That teen is now facing felony charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless evasion. He has been booked into juvenile hall.

While it's unclear how exactly the car was stolen, police note that there has been an increase in thefts of 2015-2019 model year Kias and Hyundais due to a security flaw. Thieves only need a USB thumb drive and a screwdriver to take off with those vehicles.

Drivers with those kinds of vehicles are being urged by law enforcement agencies to get a steering wheel lock.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

2 suspects seen running from stolen vehicle arrested in Elk Grove; 3rd suspect at large

ELK GROVE - Two suspects have been arrested after they were seen leaving a stolen vehicle in Elk Grove, police say.Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, Elk Grove police tweeted that they set up a perimeter in the area of E. Stockton Boulevard near Bond Road after three suspects were seen running from a stolen vehicle. Police were eventually able to catch two of the suspects, they say, but the third suspect is still at large. Although the third suspect left before police arrived, they were able to see the suspect on surveillance video.A gun was also found in the vehicle, say police.No further information about the incident has been released. 
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Suspect tags car with Sharpie at Stockton intersection

STOCKTON — A brazen act of vandalism was caught on camera.Stopped at an intersection, a suspect got out of their car and boldly began tagging the hood of the vehicle behind them with the driver and passenger still inside. Cell phone video recorded the response from the victim's vehicle as the suspect took out a Sharpie and started writing degrading curse words on their car.Cello Arcia was in the passenger seat of the car targeted. His mom was the driver, and both watched the suspect's bizarre behavior."Honestly, at first I was kind of terrified," Arcia said. "What was going through your head,...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Stockton fatal shooting suspect arrested by US Marshals

(KTXL) — The US Marshals Task Force made an arrest on Monday in connection to the March 22, 2022 shooting in Stockton that killed one teen and injured three others, according to the Stockton Police Department. Deonte Holmes, 18, was arrested as the suspect in the fatal shooting in the 8100 block of West Lane. […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Suspect steals truck from hardware store, leads deputies on pursuit, sheriff says

(KTXL) — After allegedly stealing a truck from a Home Depot in Roseville, a suspect led deputies from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit throughout the Auburn area. — Video Above: 10-year-old dies after being shot in ‘dispute among families,’ officials say According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were alerted that someone had […]
AUBURN, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Sheriff arrests suspect in child molestation case

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department arrested a man suspected of molesting several juveniles. They are also asking for the public’s help in finding more victims. NEWS RELEASE: ARREST MADE IN CHILD MOLESTATION CASE. On January 19, 2023, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau arrested 49-year-old Elton Glenn...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

"We are here": Stockton police visit businesses impacted by deadly weekend shooting

STOCKTON -- Inside Stockton's Waterfront Warehouse, home to businesses from restaurants to the city's Chamber of Commerce, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden walked business to business to connect after a deadly weekend shooting. It happened on Saturday, inside the Warehouse, in front of a business. The shooting left a 41-year-old man dead and two injured, police said. Tuesday, signs of the shooting were still visible. A window that was shot out is now covered with wood and there was blood on the window that was cleaned by a custodian Tuesday afternoon. Employees and customers of the barbershop, restaurants, and insurance company that...
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Fentanyl Dealer arrested in Granite Bay

Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “Our detectives conducted an operation on January 27th in Granite Bay, resulting in an arrest for fentanyl sales. Earlier in January, detectives learned 33-year-old Natasha Trusnik of Sacramento was involved with the illegal sale of fentanyl. Trusnik offered to sell an undercover officer just over 14 grams of fentanyl. On the day of the operation, Trusnik was seen pulling into a shopping center parking lot in Granite Bay. Trusnik was found to be in possession of the same amount of fentanyl that she agreed to sell to the undercover officer. During the investigation, detectives learned Trusnik had traveled to the location of the drug sale in a vehicle with a four-year-old. A search of that vehicle revealed additional amounts of fentanyl and other controlled substances. Trusnik was arrested for the transportation/sales of narcotics and child endangerment likely to produce great bodily injury or death.
GRANITE BAY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: 10-year-old killed in Yuba County shooting that stemmed from dispute among families

YUBA COUNTY – An Olivehurst resident is under arrest after a 10-year-old boy was killed in a shooting that appears to have stemmed from a dispute among families, deputies say. The Yuba County Sheriff's Office says, Sunday night, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue near Linda and Olivehurst to investigate a report of shots fired. At the scene, deputies found that a young boy had been shot. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, but the sheriff's office characterizes the situation as a dispute among families. The boy was first rushed to Adventist...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton police open homicide investigation after Sunday shooting

STOCKTON — Stockton police have opened a homicide investigation after a Sunday morning shooting left one person dead.According to police, on Feb. 5, at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street. When they arrived, officers spotted vehicles driving away from the scene. They followed one of the vehicles, which had a gunshot victim, to the hospital.Unfortunately, the victim, a man, died from his injuries.Three other men were transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigate the death of a 3-year-old

(KTXL) — Sacramento Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old in central Sacramento on Tuesday, according to police. At 7:37 a.m., fire crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the Motel 6 near 30th and N street, where they began administering CPR to the child. Emergency personnel took the child to a nearby hospital, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Marysville man, 28, killed in hit-and-run on rural road near Wheatland

WHEATLAND – A Yuba City resident has turned himself in after an alleged hit-and-run that left one person dead along a rural Yuba County road early Monday morning. The scene was on Forty Mile Road, near the Hard Rock Casino but not on their property. According to California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Marysville man was walking along the shoulder with another person when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact threw the man into a ditch; he later died from his injuries.Whoever was driving the vehicle that struck the man didn't stop, CHP says, but debris left at the scene helped...
WHEATLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Family hires attorney, police turn evidence over to DA in Lodi tasing death of dog "Enzo"

LODI -- Lodi police said Monday that they have wrapped up their investigation into the police killing of a pet husky that was loose and "aggressive" in a neighborhood two weeks ago. The dog's owners, Anna Marquez and Aline Galeno, told CBS13 the department's account of the dog being aggressive is wrong and not backed up with evidence. They hired an animal rights attorney Monday to represent them as more than $25,000 has been donated online to fund what they say will be a legal pursuit of justice for their dog, Enzo.A video captured by a neighbor shows the moment a...
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Frankie was full of life": Family remembers 10-year-old killed in Yuba County drive-by shooting

OLIVEHURST – A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday and the suspect facing a murder charge in his death is a known gang member. Frank Rosiles was identified to CBS13 by his aunt after his family created a GoFundMe with his photo. He hasn't been officially identified by law enforcement because of his age. Rosiles was inside a home on Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst when a bullet from a drive-by shooting hit him on Sunday. He was described by his aunt Maribel as "the most loving, sweetest, caring, funniest little boy," a 10-year-old who...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
131K+
Followers
22K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy