Newest Washington State Vanity Plate Features the Tri-Cities
In the 2022 Legislative Session, the State House and Senate passed HB 1530 which authorize the creation of another special license plate for Washingtonians to purchase. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill into law in march of 2022. The new plate celebrates the wine industry in Washington State and is...
18 Things You Need To Know About Camping In Washington State
What Are Some Do's and Don'ts About Camping In Washington State?. Are you ready for a camping adventure in the Evergreen State?. From the snow-capped peaks of the Cascade Mountains to the rocky beaches of the Pacific Ocean, there’s no shortage of outdoor activities to explore and I've lined up 18 things you should know if you're going to be camping in Washington State.
Got a Pot Arrest or Conviction? You Could Own a WA Pot Store
It was first launched about a year and a half ago, and is starting to move ahead. Social equity program to award pot store licenses to 'certain' individuals. The Social Equity in Cannabis program will formally begin accepting applicants March 1st, 2023, and the application process will close on March 30th.
WA State Considering Getting Into The Banking Business?
Across Washington state, many cities and counties rely on what's called the Public Works Assistance Account to obtain funding to help with infrastructure projects. However, as those remain underfunded, and continue to slip behind, one Democratic lawmaker has a solution. Democratic lawmaker proposes creating a 'state bank'. According to The...
Mission Director Says Jail Time Could Save Lives In Washington
The Executive Director of the Yakima Union Gospel Mission, Mike Johnson has penned a letter to the community in which he says it's time we get tough with those who break the law. Johnson says for the last 15 years he's worked directly with thousands of men and women overcoming homelessness and addiction.
Super Bowl Betting: What You Need to Know in Washington
It's really hard to ignore the multi-billion dollar leviathan that is the sports betting industry. The Wall Street Journal reports a record-breaking 50+ million Americans will bet on Super Bowl LVII, with an estimated $16 billion being wagered. Last year, Mattress Mack made headlines throughout America and social media when...
New “Highs” May Be Coming For Washington State Cannabis
A new bill introduced in the House would bring a new "high" to the tax rate on cannabis in Washington State. Right now, cannabis is taxed a flat rate of 37% regardless of strain or THC content, and has been since Initiative 502 was passed in 2012 and went into effect in 2014.
Do You Qualify For $1,200 From the State of Washington?
There's a new tax credit for struggling Washington families. Times have been tough for a lot of good people lately. I still remember how much it meant to me to get my COVID relief checks back in 2020. For people who are finding it difficult to provide for their families despite working full-time, the Washington State Department of Revenue has unveiled a new tax credit that aims to be of assistance to working families. It's called the Working Families Tax Credit and eligible applicants can receive a tax credit of up to $1,200.
Two Tri-Cities School Districts Hope The Third Time Is The Charm
February 14th is Valentine's Day. It is also the last day to vote regarding the Kennewick and Finley School Districts operational levies. It's ironic it falls on a romantic holiday as last year voters in Kennewick did not show their love to KSD on two separate occasions with regard to the levy.
10 of the Wackiest Washington State Laws You Won’t Believe
Here Are 10 Wacky Laws You Won't Believe In Washington State. We all know that laws are in place to keep us safe and ensure order in society. But sometimes, laws can be a little…weird. Every state has its own set of laws that you may not find anywhere...
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
Greater Idaho Bill Introduced in Idaho Legislature
The Idaho legislature has unanimously awarded a title to a bill that would begin talks with Oregon about allowing numerous counties to join the state. HJM1 is the name of the bill given by the Idaho House of Representatives State of Affairs Committee on Wednesday, February 1st. According to the...
Can Washington’s $750 Million Lotto Winner Buy the Space Needle?
It's the million-dollar question. Or in this case, the $750 million question. What would you do if you won the lottery?. Well, one Washingtonian did win the lottery. A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Auburn, with the option to cash out for a little over $400 million. $400 million is certainly "never work another day in your life" money, and you could spend a little lavishly each year without going broke. Unfortunately, there are far too many stories of folks being unprepared for their new life as rich people and it all swirls down the drain. Speaking of smart spending, I've been kicking this question around in my head that I wanted to run by you.
ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA
The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
Did Washington State Really Require Drivers to Make Their Own License Plates?
Did Washington Drivers Once Have To Make Their Own License Plates?. Have you ever heard the story that in the early 1900s, Washington State required drivers to make their own license plates?. It sounds a little far-fetched, but it’s actually true. Let’s look back at this fascinating piece of...
Did the Newly Seen China Spy Satellite Fly Over Washington State?
There is a high-altitude balloon from China flying over the United States right now that was first spotted in Billings Montana heading east. Did it fly over Washington State, and what is it doing now?. Chinese Spy Balloon Seen Over the United States. The spy balloon was first seen in...
Jurassic World Dinosaurs Prowl Washington City This Summer
Hold on to your butts, because the Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Washington State this summer and I can't wait!. Yes, this is the official Jurassic World Live Tour that is connected to the famous movie franchise you know and love. This traveling arena show features multiple life-sized animatronic dinosaurs that are brought to life in an action-packed and interactive show. As an audience member, you help a team of scientists save a baby dinosaur and meet some of your favorites from the movies, like Blue the Raptor.
8 Awesome Places Kids In Washington State Will Love Visiting
Check Out Eight Places Kids Will Love Visiting In Washington State. Washington is a beautiful state with plenty of fun and exciting places to explore and we've lined up eight places kids and families will want to explore. Visit These Eight Family-Friendly Attractions Worth Visiting In Washington State. If you’re...
You’d Rather Stay Home Than Travel? It’s True in Washington State
Apparently if you are a resident of Washington State you are a homebody. You don't like to travel much according to new research that shows Washington is the state least interested in traveling. Officials at Family Destinations Guide https://familydestinationsguide.com/ did the research by analyzing information from Google or Google trends data over the last 12 months.
What’s A Code Brown At A Washington State Walmart And Why You’ll Want To Exit
What Are The Intercom Codes At Walmart And What Do They Mean?. Have you ever been shopping at Walmart and suddenly heard an announcement over the intercom for a code brown?. Why Is A Code Brown The Most Dangerous Intercom Code At Walmart?. If you ever hear that here in...
