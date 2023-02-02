Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Proposal would require most Nebraska gas stations to offer E15
LINCOLN, Neb. — Farmers hope to sell more of Nebraska’s homegrown fuel by requiring higher ethanol blends to be sold as gas stations across the state. LB 562 would require gas stations to have at least 50 percent of their pumps provide E-15 fuel. It has the support...
NebraskaTV
Gov. Pillen declares February Nebraska Mentoring Month
LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen announced a new mentoring initiative as he declared February "Nebraska Mentoring Month." Pillen said he has included an annual $5 million competitive grant program within his budget to encourage and facilitate mentorships within Nebraska schools. Program and application guidelines will be developed following funding approval. The intent, however, will be to provide grants to programs in Nebraska with established histories.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Extension shares advice for calving season
When Dr. Lindsay Waechter-Mead thinks of calving season, she sums it up simply: have a plan. Waechter-Mead, DVM, is a Nebraska Extension beef educator. First goal is to start with a live baby and healthy mom. That means planning for calving supplies, facilities, as well as managing the cold and environment.
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
NebraskaTV
Women in Agriculture Conference set for Feb. 23-24 in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. — The 38th Women in Agriculture Conference is coming up in just a few weeks. Katie Hothem with Nebraska Women in Agriculture has more on what participants will learn. Date: February 23-24, 2023. Location: Holiday Inn Convention Center, Kearney, NE. Pre-conference Workshop: Feb. 22. The Nebraska Women...
NebraskaTV
Lawmakers propose slate of bills aim to improve wildfire preparation in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. (KOMO) — Washington state has seen intense wildfires over the past few years, but last year Seattle was home to the world's worst air quality because of wildfires from not only the Evergreen State but also surrounding states. Several bills have been introduced to bring in funding...
