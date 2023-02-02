ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Proposal would require most Nebraska gas stations to offer E15

LINCOLN, Neb. — Farmers hope to sell more of Nebraska’s homegrown fuel by requiring higher ethanol blends to be sold as gas stations across the state. LB 562 would require gas stations to have at least 50 percent of their pumps provide E-15 fuel. It has the support...
Gov. Pillen declares February Nebraska Mentoring Month

LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen announced a new mentoring initiative as he declared February "Nebraska Mentoring Month." Pillen said he has included an annual $5 million competitive grant program within his budget to encourage and facilitate mentorships within Nebraska schools. Program and application guidelines will be developed following funding approval. The intent, however, will be to provide grants to programs in Nebraska with established histories.
Nebraska Extension shares advice for calving season

When Dr. Lindsay Waechter-Mead thinks of calving season, she sums it up simply: have a plan. Waechter-Mead, DVM, is a Nebraska Extension beef educator. First goal is to start with a live baby and healthy mom. That means planning for calving supplies, facilities, as well as managing the cold and environment.
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
Women in Agriculture Conference set for Feb. 23-24 in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. — The 38th Women in Agriculture Conference is coming up in just a few weeks. Katie Hothem with Nebraska Women in Agriculture has more on what participants will learn. Date: February 23-24, 2023. Location: Holiday Inn Convention Center, Kearney, NE. Pre-conference Workshop: Feb. 22. The Nebraska Women...
