LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen announced a new mentoring initiative as he declared February "Nebraska Mentoring Month." Pillen said he has included an annual $5 million competitive grant program within his budget to encourage and facilitate mentorships within Nebraska schools. Program and application guidelines will be developed following funding approval. The intent, however, will be to provide grants to programs in Nebraska with established histories.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO