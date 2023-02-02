The Danbury Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting Professional Animal Frolics of Boiling Springs, N.C. for a donkey basketball game on Friday night, March 17 at North Stokes High School at 7 p.m. This will be the first donkey basketball game since COVID. Professional Animal Frolics produces some of the best donkey basketball games in the business today. Professional personnel, showmanship, and donkeys specially trained for the game, make this donkey ballgame a treat for the entire family.

