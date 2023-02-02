ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes County, NC

thestokesnews.com

Friends of Stokes Shelter celebrates 1,000th animal saved

Magic Mike, a one-year-old gentle Shepherd mix, is the 1,000th animal saved at the Friends of Stokes Shelter and is currently available for adoption. The Friends of Stokes Shelter Inc. operates a no-kill Animal Adoption Center at 1111 Dodgetown Road in the Meadows community between Walnut Cove and Danbury. Adoption applications are available at friendsofstokesshelter.com or for more information call 336-914-9270.
DANBURY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Feed Stokes set for March 11

The Feed Stokes 5K and half-marathon, where proceeds go to the three Stokes County food banks, is back for its 13th year at Central Park in King. This event has raised more than $60,000 since 2013 and all proceeds are split between East Stokes Outreach Ministry, King Outreach Ministry and the North Stokes Food Pantry.
KING, NC
thestokesnews.com

Chick-fil-A announces new King restaurant, opening Feb. 9

Honors 100 local heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. The American Legion was chosen by Chick-fil-A as local heroes and received meals for a year at the new restaurant in King. On Tuesday, Chick-fil-A recognized the King Fire Department with meals for a year. A new Chick-fil-A restaurant...
KING, NC
thestokesnews.com

Long line at weekend food distribution

Second Harvest employee Jenny Moore handed out bottled drinks in Danbury Saturday morning. Second Harvest provided fresh fruit to cars who drove through the community distribution. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News. Stokes County caseworkers Jennifer McHone and Crystal Burrow pitched in to help at the community food distribution on...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Local author featured in latest Chicken Soup for the Soul book

A new installment of an inspirational classic released Jan. 24, ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul: Lessons Learned from My Dog’ and local author Linda Tilley of Lawsonville is a contributor. Tilley recounts finding a reddish-brown puppy abandoned on Piney Grove Church Road, not far from her home. The...
LAWSONVILLE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Donkey basketball returns

The Danbury Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting Professional Animal Frolics of Boiling Springs, N.C. for a donkey basketball game on Friday night, March 17 at North Stokes High School at 7 p.m. This will be the first donkey basketball game since COVID. Professional Animal Frolics produces some of the best donkey basketball games in the business today. Professional personnel, showmanship, and donkeys specially trained for the game, make this donkey ballgame a treat for the entire family.
BOILING SPRINGS, NC

