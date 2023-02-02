Read full article on original website
thestokesnews.com
Friends of Stokes Shelter celebrates 1,000th animal saved
Magic Mike, a one-year-old gentle Shepherd mix, is the 1,000th animal saved at the Friends of Stokes Shelter and is currently available for adoption. The Friends of Stokes Shelter Inc. operates a no-kill Animal Adoption Center at 1111 Dodgetown Road in the Meadows community between Walnut Cove and Danbury. Adoption applications are available at friendsofstokesshelter.com or for more information call 336-914-9270.
thestokesnews.com
Feed Stokes set for March 11
The Feed Stokes 5K and half-marathon, where proceeds go to the three Stokes County food banks, is back for its 13th year at Central Park in King. This event has raised more than $60,000 since 2013 and all proceeds are split between East Stokes Outreach Ministry, King Outreach Ministry and the North Stokes Food Pantry.
thestokesnews.com
Chick-fil-A announces new King restaurant, opening Feb. 9
Honors 100 local heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. The American Legion was chosen by Chick-fil-A as local heroes and received meals for a year at the new restaurant in King. On Tuesday, Chick-fil-A recognized the King Fire Department with meals for a year. A new Chick-fil-A restaurant...
thestokesnews.com
Long line at weekend food distribution
Second Harvest employee Jenny Moore handed out bottled drinks in Danbury Saturday morning. Second Harvest provided fresh fruit to cars who drove through the community distribution. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News. Stokes County caseworkers Jennifer McHone and Crystal Burrow pitched in to help at the community food distribution on...
thestokesnews.com
Local author featured in latest Chicken Soup for the Soul book
A new installment of an inspirational classic released Jan. 24, ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul: Lessons Learned from My Dog’ and local author Linda Tilley of Lawsonville is a contributor. Tilley recounts finding a reddish-brown puppy abandoned on Piney Grove Church Road, not far from her home. The...
Famous food chain opening another new location in North Carolina
A famous food chain with more than 2,600 restaurant locations across the country is opening another new location this week in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest North Carolina location in King, according to the company's website.
wfirnews.com
The untold story of an African American community in Rocky Mount
A new exhibit at the Franklin County Library in Rocky Mount tells the untold story of the African American community’s impact on the Town’s growth. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports:
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
North Carolina lawmakers looking to change school start dates in 7 school districts surrounding the Triad
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina lawmakers proposed a bill to give certain school districts more leeway when it comes to starting dates for the 2023- 2024 school year. The change would impact seven districts including, Randolph County, Asheboro City, Surry County, Mount Airy City, and Elkin City Schools.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Tammy’s Grill
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Super Bowl is almost here, and you might be searching for the perfect chicken wing for your party. WDBJ7′s Logan Sherrill found them at Tammy’s Grill in Martinsville for this week’s Hometown Eats. “Let’s make your taste buds happy today. You having...
wfmynews2.com
Haw River woman charged late fees after billing mixup
Do you want your bills in the mail or through email? One Alamance County woman was repeatedly given late fees after a mistake with her phone company.
tourcounsel.com
Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia
Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
Randolph County man bags $1 million lottery prize
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Donah Wright took a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize. Wright bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from Ready Mart 4 on East Salisbury Street in Asheboro. Wright had to make a decision. He could choose to get...
WXII 12
House fire caused by homeowner's attempt to light furnace, the fire department says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire crews responded to a fire on Emily Drive Friday night. The homeowner was attempting to light the furnace in their basement and laid down their torch, starting the house fire. WXII 12's photographer reported seeing one person being put in an ambulance. Officials said...
'I remember waking up off the side of the road' | Winston-Salem woman survives stroke while driving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friday is National Wear Red Day; a day when we can all show our support for heart disease and stroke awareness. Heart disease is the number one killer among women. Women also account for more than half of all stroke deaths in the U.S. You can...
thestokesnews.com
Donkey basketball returns
The Danbury Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting Professional Animal Frolics of Boiling Springs, N.C. for a donkey basketball game on Friday night, March 17 at North Stokes High School at 7 p.m. This will be the first donkey basketball game since COVID. Professional Animal Frolics produces some of the best donkey basketball games in the business today. Professional personnel, showmanship, and donkeys specially trained for the game, make this donkey ballgame a treat for the entire family.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire started by space heater, gasoline, the fire department says
INCIDENT ALERT - Residential fire 3000 Burke Mill. Fire is contained. 3 displacements. No injuries. Cause of fire - Space heater too close to gasoline. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/EJUy9x9CGb. — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 4, 2023. The fire department said in a tweet that the fire was contained as of 7:50...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely food, every day of the week.
WSET
'Do not let them in your home': Pulaski officials on scammers targeting senior citizens
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — "They are coming into people’s homes and asking all kinds of personal questions, and taking all kinds of pictures of the residence." That's what the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post about reports of scammers who are targeting senior citizens in the area.
Body found on Ledford Middle School property in Thomasville; school closed for the day
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body was reportedly found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office got the call just after 6 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office would not confirm where on the property the body was found but did say that the […]
