ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Bissell Steam Mop Cleans 'Like Magic,' and It's on Sale

“I’ve been able to clean the sliders on my windows more thoroughly than I think they’ve ever been cleaned” If you've been figuring out how to remove that one stain in the corner that's been there for years, but haven't made headway as to how you're going to accomplish this task, let us fill you in on a little secret: Buy a steam mop.  Right now, you can nab the Bissell Powerfresh Slim Steam Mop while it's on sale at Amazon. The powerful device works as both a steam...
domino

In Jennifer Behr’s 640-Square-Foot Apartment, Everything—Headbands Included—Has a Place

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Jennifer Behr organizes her 640-square-foot Fort Greene, Brooklyn, apartment the same way she does her jewelry box. “Everything in it is considered, which I think is the beautiful thing about a small space. It all has to fit and fit together,” says Behr, the founder and creative director of her eponymous luxury hair and bridal accessories brand, which expanded from pearl-encrusted headbands and rich satin-edged barrettes to earrings and necklaces in 2017. Behr’s space is swathed in many of the same materials that can be found at her nearby Greenpoint studio: The bedroom armchair that offers prime park views is covered in a smooth pink velvet; the radiator grills and light switches are made out of brass; and the mirrored bathroom wall looks like it’s crafted from crystal.
BROOKLYN, NY
People

Whoa! Amazon's Hidden Outlet Is Loaded with Furniture on Sale — Up to 69% Off

Shop for every room in the house right now Shopping for furniture always feels more difficult than it should be — especially if you're searching for massive discounts. From high price points to sneaky shipping fees, furniture shopping is never a breeze. But that doesn't have to be the case, so we'll let you in on a little secret: Amazon has a hidden section of furniture that's always overflowing with deals every single day. Welcome to the furniture outlet, where you'll find everything from bed frames and bathroom mirrors...
The Kitchn

IKEA’s Latest Collection Will Brighten Up Your Home

If you’re looking to brighten up your home while waiting for the summer months to come along, IKEA’s latest collection might be the thing for you. Titled VARMBLIXT, the collection is the Swedish retailer’s collaboration with Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis. The much-anticipated IKEA x Sabine Marcelis collection was first announced in 2021, with the integral items being revealed at the 2022 Milan Design Week.
New York Post

Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale offers huge savings sitewide

What’s better than one blowout sale from a trusted, wide-ranging furniture brand? How about two massive, concurrent blowout sales from a trusted, wide-ranging furniture brand?. We’ve already written one story about Wayfair today, but if the deals don’t stop, then neither do we. In addition to their Flash Deal...
Dengarden

Couple Gives Popular IKEA Shoe Rack a Cute Upgrade

The small change made a big difference. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ikea is the go to place for all things furniture on a budget. They have so many different...
homestyling.guru

An IKEA Closet Designed as a Large Room Partition

Customizing IKEA SEKTION Tall Cabinets for a Unique Closet Design. Converting industrial buildings into apartments, office spaces, restaurants, etc., is an innovative trend. It’s sustainable, affordable, and an overall great investment. However, the high ceilings and massive rooms typical of these conversions can be both the draw and the drawback—especially when considering a living space.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Get set for spring with Walmart’s early deals on outdoor patio furniture

Walmart has great deals on outdoor patio furniture to reimagine your outside living spaces. Create a relaxing ambience outdoors with elegant patio furniture to spend time in nature, entertain guests or just unwind after a long day at work. Walmart has deals on beautiful all weather sectionals, love seats, ottomans...
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
121K+
Followers
12K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy