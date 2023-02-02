ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

Enter To Win Tickets to the EPAC Rock Project

For years, the EPAC Rock Project has brought local musicians together with artists who sing and dance to create some pretty spectacular rock shows with multi-media and this year will be no different. The EPAC Rock Project is celebrating the 25th anniversary of EPAC by featuring the best of Elton...
ENDICOTT, NY
cnycentral.com

Producer from Tompkins County wins two Grammy Awards

Los Angeles, CA — A Man from Freeville won two awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards show. Music Producer & Engineer Lonnie Park, who was born in Ithaca, won "Best Immersive album" for his work on"Divine Tides" with Stewart Copland and Ricky Kej. Copland is a drummer and founding member of The Police.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Vestal Museum Move Will Take Short-Cut Across the Parkway

Broome County's most unusual and ambitious upcoming relocation project will involve transporting the historic Erie-Lackawanna Train Station across the Vestal Parkway. The old depot has served as the Vestal Museum for more than four decades. The building started life as a railroad station in 1881. A historical marker located near...
VESTAL, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Binghamton

A winning lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Binghamton. The New York Lottery says the ticket was one of seven 3rd place tickets sold for the February 6, 2023 Powerball drawing. The Binghamton ticket was sold at the Mirabito store on Vestal Avenue. Below is a list of the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Pet of the Week: Katour, Chemung County SPCA

(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a little ball of energy and happiness from the Chemung County SPCA. Katour has some rough beginnings, but this one-year-old terrier mix doesn’t let that get her down. She’s energetic, loves attention, and loves to please her owner. The SPCA said Katour is basically a big puppy […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Florida Woman Battles for Over $13,000 in Refunds from Vestal Landlord

A Florida woman is out of over $13,000 in an ongoing dispute between her and a Vestal landlord, after putting down money to rent a home, but not being given the keys, and asking for the appropriate refunds. On January 12th, Florida retiree JoAnne Donahue met with landlord Raheel Khan...
VESTAL, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Homelessness in Tioga County, New York

Tioga County just experienced the most comprehensive initiative to identify homelessness. Since 2005, the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count is an annual effort led by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and used to estimate the number of both sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness on a specific night in January. Sheltered individuals are accounted for every year, while unsheltered persons are recorded every other year.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Announces $197,000 for Local Nonprofits

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced nearly $197,000 in funding for local nonprofits through the Community Development Block Grant. In a press release on Monday, Mayor Kraham announced the nearly $197,000 in funding for a number of local nonprofits. 14 local nonprofits will receive funding from the federal Community Development Block Grant.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Endicott Man Admits Threatening Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

A Broome County resident faces up to five years in prison after he admitted making threats to harm Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Federal authorities said 51-year-old Joseph Francis Morelli of Endicott pled guilty Wednesday to leaving threatening messages to the voicemail of a Washington, DC office of a member of Congress.
ENDICOTT, NY
