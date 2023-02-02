Iowa Hero Academy working to inspire young women to become first responders

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Hero Academy is again seeking applications. The deadline is fast approaching to sign up for a camp that shows young women what it’s like to be a first responder.

The goal is that they’ll one day join police and fire departments across the state.

The program is run jointly by the Des Moines Police Department, Des Moines Fire Department, and the Iowa National Guard.

The next camp will take place July 23-29, 2023 at Camp Dodge in Johnston. You can find more information on the city’s website .

WHO 13 News covered the Iowa Hero Academy’s first class in the summer of 2022 .

