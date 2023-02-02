ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gourmet cinnamon roll shop announces closures of its Tyler location

TYLER, Texas — Cinnaholic, a gourmet cinnamon shop franchise, is closing its Tyler bakery after owners say the business "hit limits in this particular location." In a Facebook post, Cinnaholic, located in the Village at Cumberland shopping center in Tyler, announced that the Cinnaholic brand is experiencing great growth, but also some locations work better for its "gourmet cinnamon roll experience than others."
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Macy from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Macy from the SPCA of East Texas. Macy is a 7-week-old tri-colored lab-shepherd mix. In November 2022, her mom was adopted from Smith County Animal Control and she gave birth to a healthy, full litter of sweethearts who are ready for their FURever homes!
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Body found at construction site in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A body was found at a construction site in the 900 block of E. Grande Boulevard, according to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh. Police received a call reporting the discovery at about 11 a.m. Monday. Erbaugh said it is a man who shows signs of being homeless. There is no exact time frame established for the death, but authorities said it has been a while. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

City of Tyler to offer free brush pick-up

TYLER, Texas — As we recover from the ice storm, the clean up process is just getting started for a lot of residents in Smith County. If you were to look outside, you wouldn’t be able to tell that just a few days ago we were in the middle of an ice storm. Now, the sun is out shining and the only evidence left of there being an ice storm is the branches in our streets.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Fire damages Hiway 80 Rescue Mission - Tyler shelter storage room

TYLER, Texas — The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission shelter's storage room in Tyler is significantly damaged after the building caught fire Thursday afternoon. The building, located at 601 E Valentine Street, caught fire around 3 or 3:30 p.m. Brian Livingston, with the nonprofit, said the blaze affected a majority...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler police investigating shooting after 1 person found dead

TYLER, Texas — Police officers are investigating after a shooting in Tyler left one person dead Monday afternoon. A person was located inside a home in the 1600 block of W. Mims dead from a gunshot wound around 4:20 p.m., police said. The deceased's name is being withheld at...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Recovery, storm clean up to continue through next week

TYLER, Texas — According to The City of Tyler, Crews will continue working through next week to remove trees and limbs from roadways. Oncor staff continues to work across Tyler to restore power. The storm caused property damage throughout the City. Damage assessments will continue as progress is made...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after crash on icy bridge near Quitman

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was severely injured Wednesday morning after a crash on FM 2088 between FM 14 and FM 312 near Quitman. Officials with the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department said “the driver was not using enough caution while crossing an ice cover bridge.” This resulted in the driver losing control, and […]
QUITMAN, TX
CBS19

Officials say to stay home due to intersection lights not working

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says certain intersection lights are out across the city. A number of issues are causing lights to be out such as limbs and trees are down on roadways and some power lines are down. According to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh,...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Sinkhole temporarily closes bridge at High Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A sinkhole temporarily closed the bridge at the 500 block of South High Street between Nelson and Marion in Longview. According to Longview Police spokesperson Brandon Thorton, officers are directing traffic in north and southbound lanes. At this time, traffic on High Street is being diverted...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson County declares local state of disaster

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Judge has made a declaration of local disaster after the county sustained heavy damage during recent severe winter weather. Judge Wade McKinney signed the declaration after he “determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.” Unless […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
