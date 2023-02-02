Read full article on original website
Gourmet cinnamon roll shop announces closures of its Tyler location
TYLER, Texas — Cinnaholic, a gourmet cinnamon shop franchise, is closing its Tyler bakery after owners say the business "hit limits in this particular location." In a Facebook post, Cinnaholic, located in the Village at Cumberland shopping center in Tyler, announced that the Cinnaholic brand is experiencing great growth, but also some locations work better for its "gourmet cinnamon roll experience than others."
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Macy from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Macy from the SPCA of East Texas. Macy is a 7-week-old tri-colored lab-shepherd mix. In November 2022, her mom was adopted from Smith County Animal Control and she gave birth to a healthy, full litter of sweethearts who are ready for their FURever homes!
OFFICIALS: About $250K worth of damage reported following Longview tractor business fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department is investigating a commercial building fire that occurred Tuesday. According go the LFD, crews responded to Bagley Tractor & Equipment, located at 3709 S. Eastman Rd. on reports of a fire threatening property. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke coming...
Petition drive underway for beer, wine sales in Panola County Pct. 4
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A petition drive is underway in Panola County Pct. 4 to call a special election in November to allow voters to determine whether or not businesses in that rural area of the county can have the option of selling beer and wine. The petition calls...
PHOTOS: Driver missing after major crash on SH64 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials are asking for public assistance in locating a driver involved in a serious crash on SH64. “If anyone recognizes the brown Ford pickup, we could use some help locating the driver to make sure he is okay. After a crash like this, he has to be hurt,” said […]
KLTV
Body found at construction site in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A body was found at a construction site in the 900 block of E. Grande Boulevard, according to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh. Police received a call reporting the discovery at about 11 a.m. Monday. Erbaugh said it is a man who shows signs of being homeless. There is no exact time frame established for the death, but authorities said it has been a while. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
City of Tyler to offer free brush pick-up
TYLER, Texas — As we recover from the ice storm, the clean up process is just getting started for a lot of residents in Smith County. If you were to look outside, you wouldn’t be able to tell that just a few days ago we were in the middle of an ice storm. Now, the sun is out shining and the only evidence left of there being an ice storm is the branches in our streets.
Police: Dead man found behind construction site in Tyler identified as transient
TYLER, Texas — Police say they don't suspect foul play after a transient man was found dead behind a construction site in Tyler. The body was found in the 900 block of E. Grande Blvd in Tyler, according to police. Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said the call...
Fire damages Hiway 80 Rescue Mission - Tyler shelter storage room
TYLER, Texas — The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission shelter's storage room in Tyler is significantly damaged after the building caught fire Thursday afternoon. The building, located at 601 E Valentine Street, caught fire around 3 or 3:30 p.m. Brian Livingston, with the nonprofit, said the blaze affected a majority...
Tyler police investigating shooting after 1 person found dead
TYLER, Texas — Police officers are investigating after a shooting in Tyler left one person dead Monday afternoon. A person was located inside a home in the 1600 block of W. Mims dead from a gunshot wound around 4:20 p.m., police said. The deceased's name is being withheld at...
Henderson County issues disaster declaration after winter storm damage
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County Judge, Wade McKinney signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster Thursday. McKinney Declared the county had "suffered widespread or sever damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from ice, and sleet." The declaration says Judge McKinny "determined that extraordinary measures...
Recovery, storm clean up to continue through next week
TYLER, Texas — According to The City of Tyler, Crews will continue working through next week to remove trees and limbs from roadways. Oncor staff continues to work across Tyler to restore power. The storm caused property damage throughout the City. Damage assessments will continue as progress is made...
1 injured after crash on icy bridge near Quitman
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was severely injured Wednesday morning after a crash on FM 2088 between FM 14 and FM 312 near Quitman. Officials with the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department said “the driver was not using enough caution while crossing an ice cover bridge.” This resulted in the driver losing control, and […]
Traffic due to signal lights not working, Longview officers directing traffic
LONGVIEW, Texas — Officers directing traffic at the intersection of North Eastman Road and Hollybrook in Longview this evening. According to a Facebook post by the Longview Police Department, signal lights are not working at North Eastman Rd. and Hollybrook. Officials said the signals are currently flashing red in...
Tyler man convicted of crashing through 2 metal fences, impaling passenger to death
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man was found guilty Friday of driving while drunk, crashing into a fence that impaled one of his friends in the car to death and then fleeing the scene in January 2021. In the 114th District Court, jurors found Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, guilty...
Officials say to stay home due to intersection lights not working
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says certain intersection lights are out across the city. A number of issues are causing lights to be out such as limbs and trees are down on roadways and some power lines are down. According to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh,...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Tyler
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in Tyler this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Texas location in Tyler, according to the company's website.
Sinkhole temporarily closes bridge at High Street in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A sinkhole temporarily closed the bridge at the 500 block of South High Street between Nelson and Marion in Longview. According to Longview Police spokesperson Brandon Thorton, officers are directing traffic in north and southbound lanes. At this time, traffic on High Street is being diverted...
Henderson County declares local state of disaster
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Judge has made a declaration of local disaster after the county sustained heavy damage during recent severe winter weather. Judge Wade McKinney signed the declaration after he “determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.” Unless […]
City of Tyler delays opening Thursday until 10 a.m. due to icy weather
Due to the wintry precipitation that will pass through East Texas, the City of Tyler offices plans to open at a later time tomorrow.
