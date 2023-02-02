ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blairsville, PA

DOROTHY J. SHROM, 79

Dorothy J. Shrom, 79 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. She was born December 05, 1943 in Heshbon, PA, the daughter of the late Robert Bertolino and Angeline (Tedeski) Bertolino. Dorothy was a member of the Blairsville United Presbyterian...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
PAUL V. WOLFE, 94

Paul V. “Bink” Wolfe, 94, of Gipsy, PA died on Sunday, February 5, 2023 surrounded by his family at Haida Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Hastings, PA. The son of Paul J. and Dolly (McGee) Wolfe, he was born on June 16, 1928 in Burnside, PA. During Korean War,...
GIPSY, PA
BERT A. BYERS, 79

Bert A. Byers, 79, of Indiana, passed away at St. Andrew’s Village on Monday, February 6, 2023. He was born in Indiana to the late Bert, Sr., and Thelma (Gardner) Byers on June 24, 1943. Bert graduated from Indiana High School in 1961. During his high school years he...
INDIANA, PA
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO ACCUSATIONS AGAINST CHIEF SCHAWL

On Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council announced that an investigation will start concerning recent allegations that were made against Chief Justin Schawl. Before that statement was made, former police department member John Scherf reasserted his accusations against Schawl that Schawl made public in late January. When Borough Council went into executive session, Scherf met with people outside the borough building, saying that Schawl was not a leader, and that he was willing to take a polygraph test to prove that his accusations were true. Another concern he brought up was his belief that police are, in his words, “being conditioned to do nothing.”
INDIANA, PA
IUP MEN LOSE FOR FIRST TIME THIS SEASON

The IUP basketball teams again split a doubleheader, but this time it was the women winning while the men suffered their first loss of the season. Jack Benedict has the story. Coach Joe Lombardi says the team struggled offensively, and it affected the whole approach to the game. Center Ethan...
INDIANA, PA
FOUR TEAMS IN THE RUNNING FOR HERITAGE CONFERENCE GIRLS TITLE

The Road to the KCAC, Presented by First Commonwealth Bank, travels through River Valley and Penns Manor tonight for the Heritage Conference girls semifinals. West Division first place River Valley will take on the number two team from the East, Portage, while East winner Penns Manor tangles with West second place team Homer-Center.
PENN, PA
SHETLER TRIAL POSTPONED AGAIN

Once again, the trial of Ray Shetler Jr.is being delayed. The former New Florence man, who is now 38 years old and listed with a Saltsburg address, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of resisting arrest and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer. His trial was to begin tomorrow, but last week Westmoreland County Judge Meaghan Bilik-DeFazio granted another request for continuance, and it is now scheduled to begin on April 17th.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RIVER VALLEY, HOMER-CENTER SWEEP INTO HERITAGE CONFERENCE TITLE GAME

Friday night’s girls finals are set on The Road to the KCAC, Presented by First Commonwealth Bank, with wins by the two Heritage Conference West representatives in last night’s semifinals. West first place team River Valley dominated Portage while West runnerup Homer-Center nipped Penns Manor. Todd Marino recaps...
HOMER CITY, PA
WOMAN INVOLVED IN 2020 TRAFFIC STOP DRUG BUST SENTENCED

A Johnstown woman was sentenced today in Indiana County Court for charges connected to a drug bust in Armagh in 2020. Court documents show 23-year-old Jasmine Ann Dorsey will serve 11-and-a-half months to two years less than one day in Indiana County Jail, along with two years of probation, for a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver in connection with a traffic stop at the intersection of Route 56 and 711 that happened on September 5, 2020. A second charge of possession of a controlled substance was not prosecuted.
JOHNSTOWN, PA

