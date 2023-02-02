ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia tax preparer pleads guilty to federal tax fraud charges

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago
A Columbus-based tax preparer has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that she submitted false claims for tax credits for her clients and also failed to pay her own personal taxes. File Photo

COLUMBUS — A Columbus-based tax preparer has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that she submitted false claims for tax credits for her clients and also failed to pay her own personal taxes.

Nadine Word, 35, pleaded guilty Thursdayto one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of false and fraudulent individual income tax returns and one count of willful failure to file return, supply information, or pay tax before U.S. District Judge Clay Land.

Peechez
4d ago

they're out in full force! and the number of new "tax preparers" increase every single year from December alone 😄 it shouldn't be so easy for one to be able to prepare taxes and open a tax business....

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
