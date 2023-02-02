Georgia tax preparer pleads guilty to federal tax fraud charges

A Columbus-based tax preparer has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that she submitted false claims for tax credits for her clients and also failed to pay her own personal taxes. File Photo

Nadine Word, 35, pleaded guilty Thursdayto one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of false and fraudulent individual income tax returns and one count of willful failure to file return, supply information, or pay tax before U.S. District Judge Clay Land.