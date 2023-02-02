Read full article on original website
Jonathan Majors Doesn't Think Kang Is A Bad Guy In Marvel's Ant-Man 3
They say the greatest villains are those who see themselves as heroes. It'd be easy to write a bad guy who twirls their mustaches and does evil things for the sake of being evil. But a story becomes far more nuanced when it takes the character's motivations beyond that. What reason would this antagonist have for doing what they're doing? And how could an audience sympathize with their point of view even if they don't agree with the character's methods?
Kevin Feige Reveals Why Ant-Man 3 Was The Right Film To Launch Phase 5
A new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is launching this month as "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" buzzes into theaters everywhere. As the first film in Phase 5 of the MCU, the movie sees Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) facing off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), marking the first true confrontation fans will see between an Avenger and the multiversal big bad.
Jonathan Majors Praises Marvel's Commitment To Diverse Casting
At this time, no single character is of more importance within the MCU than Kang the Conqueror, a multiverse-spanning villain first introduced in the Disney+ series "Loki" who will serve as the primary antagonist for the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and subsequent "Avengers" films. Played by Jonathan Majors of "Lovecraft Country" fame, Kang succeeds Thanos as the most terrifying threat in the MCU, posing a risk not just to the Avengers but to the entire multiverse.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sets A Viewership Record For Disney+
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" continues its runaway success with a new viewership record on Disney+, Marvel Studios announced. The movie had big shoes to fill when it debuted theatrically in November of 2022. Not only was it the sequel to the best-picture-nominated "Black Panther," which soared to a billion-dollar box office haul four years prior, but it also paid homage to that film's late leading man, Chadwick Boseman. Ultimately, "Wakanda Forever" let Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) take center stage, establishing the latter as the MCU's new Black Panther.
Physically Fighting Jonathan Majors In Ant-Man 3 Was 'Amazing' For Paul Rudd
Soon fans will rush to movie theaters for yet another installment in Marvel Studios' sprawling franchise — "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." The film, which stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily in the title roles, promises to be a particularly impactful entry in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, kicking off Phase 5 and — based on the ominous trailers — possibly bringing the journey of Scott Lang to a tragic, heroic end.
Tom Selleck Didn't Know How To Feel When Blue Bloods Passed Magnum P.I. In Episodes
It's not easy going the distance on TV, and not many shows are able to cross the 200-episode mark. But the CBS police procedural "Blue Bloods" just so happens to be one of the lucky ones. The series has kept fans entertained to the point where it has crossed the 200-episode milestone and even surpassed the episode count of Tom Selleck's other popular program, "Magnum P.I." That fact has been a conflicting experience for the seasoned actor.
The DCU Batman Movie Could Do Something Truly Brave And Bold - A Less Grimdark Caped Crusader
You'd think that after Christian Bale, Batfleck, Battinson, and the impending return of Michael Keaton, Warner Bros. might be done recasting the Caped Crusader (and his supporting cast) for a while. And yet, the wheel of Hollywood reboots keeps turning. James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for a new interconnected DC film and television universe — now dubbed the DCU — includes another impending live-action Batman adaptation. However, this one might be a little different than what's come before.
The Advice CSI's George Eads Takes From Quentin Tarantino
It's hard to think of anyone tougher than Nick Stokes (George Eads) from "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." Having appeared on the hit CBS procedural drama since its start in 2000, Stokes went through his fair share of horrific experiences while on the job. Whether held at gunpoint, dealing with trauma victims, or experiencing grief, Stokes always manages to make it out in one piece. His emotional side can undoubtedly get the best of him sometimes, but he can also feed his energy into more positive pursuits. Given that Stokes' past consists of so many hard-hitting incidents, he is able to bring a more personal approach to assisting the victims of the crimes he and his team deal with on a regular basis.
Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord Dreams Of Landing A Role In The MCU
In the wake of "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" — an idea that sat in limbo since 2007 — burst onto the small screen in 2017 to keep its predecessor's fans entertained. Not only did it accomplish this goal with ease, but in time, it has managed to stand on its own two feet without having to rely on the name recognition of "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel program is already up to six seasons, and it isn't displaying any sign of ending as of yet, so expect to see more of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and the rest of the Cooper clan in the coming years.
Elijah Bynum Rewrote Magazine Dreams For Jonathan Majors After Seeing His Face On A Bus
It was apparently love — and cast — at first sight for filmmaker Elijah Bynum and his "Magazine Dreams" muse Jonathan Majors, whose image inspired Bynum to write the bodybuilding story with him as the lead. For those who don't know, "Magazine Dreams" is a powerful and "provocative"...
Ant-Man 3's Jonathan Majors Explains How He Switches Up His Kang Performances
While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is primarily known for its array of superheroes, those heroes would be nothing without their villainous counterparts. Though there is certainly no lack of them in the cycle of superhero films, it took a good decade for Thanos (Josh Brolin) to reveal his ultimate evil plan. And it was a good one — understandable, even. With overpopulation ruining the planet, there is a simplicity to the logic of destroying half of all life. But after his long-awaited demise, it is time for a new epic villain to take up the reins and traumatize our favorite characters.
One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest: 10 Facts Only Huge Fans Know About The Jack Nicholson Classic
When it comes to award-winning movies that everyone deserves to see at least once, few are as impressive as "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." Miloš Forman's 1975 classic takes Ken Kesey's beloved 1962 novel of the same name and brings the story to the next level with a star-studded cast.
Bryan Cranston's Sage Advice For Young Actors Should Keep Them From Breaking Bad
Despite playing one of the smarmiest, most badass antiheroes on television, Bryan Cranston is a humble performer who's just happy to be working. Unlike many stars, Cranston has a reputation for always putting his work first. The Oscar-nominated actor has worked steadily since the 1980s, sharing the screen with other Hollywood icons such as Andy Griffith in "Matlock," Angela Lansbury in "Murder, She Wrote," and David Duchovny in "The X-Files" before landing his role as Hal in "Malcolm in the Middle." He's since appeared in a wide variety of television series, from "Breaking Bad" to "Your Honor," and films like "Argo," "Godzilla," "Trumbo," and "The One and Only Ivan."
The Keanu Reeves-Led Constantine Sequel Is Definitely Still Happening Despite DC Slate Changes
There are plenty of reasons to be excited — and even more to be trepidatious — over the announcement that James Gunn, Peter Safran, and their DCU are cranking out a new slate of films. With the turmoil that DC Comics fans have faced over the past decade, every ounce of good news coming from Warner Bros. Discovery seems to be accompanied by a pound of bad. Since the glory days of Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy, the studio has struggled to compete with the insanely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe.
James Gunn Directing Superman: Legacy Is Looking More Likely Every Day
James Gunn and Peter Safran, the newly appointed dynamic duo spearheading DC Studios, came out earlier this week to unveil the first part of their cinematic universe's roadmap. In a lengthy update, Gunn confirmed that the brand new DC Universe will span across several mediums, including film, television (both live-action and animation), and video games. With consistency in mind, the "Suicide Squad" steward revealed that the first chapter of the rebooted DCU will be titled "Gods and Monsters."
The Wizard Of Oz Was A Major Inspiration For Ant-Man 3
If you have a pulse, you're probably familiar with the 1939 fantasy film "The Wizard of Oz." Even if you haven't seen it, you probably know what the Lollipop Guild is, the horse of a different color, the man behind the curtain, the men looking for a heart, a brain, and courage, the flying monkeys, lions, tigers, and bears (oh my!), etc. The number of elements of that film that have become icons of popular culture is almost endless. In fact, according to an article in The Guardian, Italian researchers studying over 47,000 movies on IMDb concluded that "The Wizard of Oz" is the single most influential film of all time. It beats out Hollywood blockbusters from "Star Wars" to "King Kong" to "Casablanca," "Jaws," and "Gone With the Wind." It's hard to downplay the cultural significance of any of those films, but the thorough math backs up "The Wizard of Oz" as the titleholder.
The Witcher Fans Are Still Upset By Yennefer's Betrayal In Season 2
Although Netflix's "The Witcher" is an undeniably popular series with a large following, from both fans of the book and game series as well as newcomers to the Continent, it is not without its flaws. Especially since Henry Cavill announced his unexpected exit, fans seem to have no problem being vocal about what they think does not work as well with the show, both from a story as well as from a production standpoint. But even before then, there was no lack of discussion online in regard to the fantasy-adventure series.
Ron Perlman Had Nothing But Compliments For His Sons Of Anarchy Co-Star Katey Sagal
Warning: Major spoilers for "Sons of Anarchy" "Sons of Anarchy" didn't quite reach 100 episodes during its television run, but the crime drama was a hit with both critics and audiences alike, according to Rotten Tomatoes, until it ended in 2014. And for seven seasons, whether fans agreed with her methods or not, Gemma Teller-Morrow did everything possible for the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original (SAMCRO) and her family. "Married... with Children" alumnus Katey Sagal portrayed the oftentimes misguided counterpoint to Ron Perlman's contentious Clay Morrow, but Sagal did offer somewhat of an explanation for Gemma's modus operandi.
Star Trek's Greg Grunberg Was Initially Offered The Role Of A Red Shirt (And Loved It)
Greg Grunberg's resume includes an eclectic mix of television work. The actor rose to prominence in Hollywood playing Sean Blumberg in "Felicity," and also served a prolific stint on "Alias." But he's arguably best known for his breakout role as Matt Parkman on "Heroes." Over the years, Grunberg also made the most of those smaller parts he was offered in various films. One such example is the shirtless Titans fan he portrayed for "Austin Powers in Goldmember." The thespian even turned up in two of the biggest fandoms of all time: "Star Wars" and "Star Trek." Both just happened to be reimagined by Grunberg's lifelong friend and colleague J.J. Abrams.
How I Met Your Father Season 2, Episode 3's Sid And Sophie Bombshell Has Fans Freaking Out
Contains spoilers for How I Met Your Mother, Season 2, Episode 3 — "The Reset Button" "How I Met Your Father" burst onto the scene in January 2022, looking to recapture the magic of its predecessor. Although critics didn't give it the warm welcome that "How I Met Your Mother" received, Hulu quickly renewed the spin-off for a second season, ensuring that fans get at least a little more of Sophie's (Hilary Duff) story about, well, how she met her son's father.
