If you have a pulse, you're probably familiar with the 1939 fantasy film "The Wizard of Oz." Even if you haven't seen it, you probably know what the Lollipop Guild is, the horse of a different color, the man behind the curtain, the men looking for a heart, a brain, and courage, the flying monkeys, lions, tigers, and bears (oh my!), etc. The number of elements of that film that have become icons of popular culture is almost endless. In fact, according to an article in The Guardian, Italian researchers studying over 47,000 movies on IMDb concluded that "The Wizard of Oz" is the single most influential film of all time. It beats out Hollywood blockbusters from "Star Wars" to "King Kong" to "Casablanca," "Jaws," and "Gone With the Wind." It's hard to downplay the cultural significance of any of those films, but the thorough math backs up "The Wizard of Oz" as the titleholder.

