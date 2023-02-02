Read full article on original website
Jacksonville man accused of threatening violence towards schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is accused of threatening to conduct a mass shooting, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police were called to the San Pablo Road area on Monday is response to someone threatening violence toward local schools, children and himself. They identified the suspect as...
Yes, Florida high schools on state highways can get reduced speed zones
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Six lanes, hundreds of cars and no school zone. The heavy traffic on Blanding Boulevard has some Clay County parents concerned for their students' safety. Blanding Boulevard's speed limit right in front of Orange Park High School is 45 miles per hour. Kingsley Avenue on...
List: Over 350 books approved by Florida Department of Education
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education has approved a list of over 350 books for public schools. First Coast News obtained the list of books approved for all grade levels which includes Curious George, The Three Little Pigs, Fahrenheit 451 and 1984. Books approved by FDOE. The...
Broken elevator at Jacksonville apartment complex creates obstacle for disabled residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several residents at Christine Cove Apartments on Jacksonville's Northside contacted the "Ask Anthony" team because of a broken elevator. One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote in an email:. "Our elevator hasn't been operating in our senior citizens/handicap complex building for a month!!! We need...
Jacksonville bookstore adds 'Books Recently Banned in Duval County' display
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville bookstore is taking a stand against Florida book bans in schools, with a new “Books Recently Banned in Duval County” display. Chamblin Bookmine and Chamblin Uptown are using the sections to raise awareness about the hundreds of books banned in schools across the state.
Who is Aiden Fucci?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old middle school student typically doesn’t have much of a public profile. But since his arrest for murdering his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey, the now-16-year-old Aiden Fucci has acquired a public record trail of troubling dimensions. A portrait of the accused teen...
New University of Florida campus could be coming to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is joining the University of Florida to "explore" the idea of creating a new graduate campus in the city, Mayor Lenny Curry and UF President Ben Sasse announced Tuesday. The campus would focus on "innovative programs" in medicine, business and engineering. “We are excited about...
Jacksonville, UF to explore possible graduate campus
Three-year, $50 million proposal to be considered by Jacksonville City Council.
Jacksonville looking to crack down on panhandling in medians and intersections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is looking to crack down on panhandling in the median of roads. This has been an issue all over the city in recent years and the city council is working improve safety. Proponents of the bill say Jacksonville has become the 6th...
Man claimed to have guns, threatened ‘local schools, children and himself,’ Jacksonville police say
Christopher Ciccone, 32, is now facing a charge of sending written threats to conduct a mass shooting, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Jacksonville woman displaced, wants answers after apartment floods
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Morgan Todd’s apartment was a total mess after firefighters got the water out of it on Jan. 31. The flood happened when a pipe on the third floor broke, setting off her sprinkler system. “I was very emotional considering a lot of my child's clothing,...
Jacksonville man charged with arson after trailer fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man in connection to an arson. Patronis says Willie Hill was charged with arson of an occupied dwelling for his alleged involvement in intentionally setting a trailer on fire. Officials say on Friday,...
Jacksonville woman needs $50,000 to buy vests for children of fallen soldiers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman who is dedicated to helping our military community and has been recognized for her work needs financial help. The money will be used to help the children of our military heroes who have died in the line of duty. Rita Robbs comes from...
Heavy police presence at Jax Inn on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a heavy police presence at Jax Inn on Jacksonville's Westside, Sunday afternoon. Multiple police cars and investigators can be seen at the hotel, located at 460 Lane Ave South. Crime scene tape has been posted, blocking off the area.
Man charged with manslaughter in Normandy Estates area killing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a man accusing him of killing someone Saturday in the Normandy Estates area of Jacksonville. JSO responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. Christopher Houston, 31, has been charged with manslaughter, police announced Monday. Police said the shooting occurred following a dispute.
LCPD are on the lookout for a missing 16 year old
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are on the lookout for a missing teen. According to the department, 16-year-old Janessa Wilson was last seen at the Walmart in Lake City on the night of February 5th. She was last wearing a blue crop top and blue and...
Action News Jax Investigates: Did a firefighter receive special treatment during JSO investigation?
Action News Jax Investigates whether a Jacksonville firefighter received special treatment during a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigation involving the report of a stolen ambulance.
JSO: Man dead after weekend shooting near Englewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Englewood area Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of W University Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, police located a person...
One killed in Normandy Estates area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
Pro Pickleball Player from Jacksonville
Pickleball is one of the hottest sports around. Originally thought of as a game only for those of a certain age, the energy and popularity has shifted to include all ages participating. With the growth, a professional league was launched and can be seen all over the internet with some spot time on television as well. Rance has tracked Pickleball since he first got to Jacksonville years ago…this time, he met the first professional Pickleball player…from Jacksonville. Her name is Olivia McMillan and she just signed her first contract. She and her team are already collecting trophies. www.majorleaguepickleball.net.
