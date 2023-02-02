ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Who is Aiden Fucci?

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old middle school student typically doesn’t have much of a public profile. But since his arrest for murdering his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey, the now-16-year-old Aiden Fucci has acquired a public record trail of troubling dimensions. A portrait of the accused teen...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville man charged with arson after trailer fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man in connection to an arson. Patronis says Willie Hill was charged with arson of an occupied dwelling for his alleged involvement in intentionally setting a trailer on fire. Officials say on Friday,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man charged with manslaughter in Normandy Estates area killing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a man accusing him of killing someone Saturday in the Normandy Estates area of Jacksonville. JSO responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. Christopher Houston, 31, has been charged with manslaughter, police announced Monday. Police said the shooting occurred following a dispute.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

LCPD are on the lookout for a missing 16 year old

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are on the lookout for a missing teen. According to the department, 16-year-old Janessa Wilson was last seen at the Walmart in Lake City on the night of February 5th. She was last wearing a blue crop top and blue and...
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

One killed in Normandy Estates area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pro Pickleball Player from Jacksonville

Pickleball is one of the hottest sports around. Originally thought of as a game only for those of a certain age, the energy and popularity has shifted to include all ages participating. With the growth, a professional league was launched and can be seen all over the internet with some spot time on television as well. Rance has tracked Pickleball since he first got to Jacksonville years ago…this time, he met the first professional Pickleball player…from Jacksonville. Her name is Olivia McMillan and she just signed her first contract. She and her team are already collecting trophies. www.majorleaguepickleball.net.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

