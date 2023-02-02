Pickleball is one of the hottest sports around. Originally thought of as a game only for those of a certain age, the energy and popularity has shifted to include all ages participating. With the growth, a professional league was launched and can be seen all over the internet with some spot time on television as well. Rance has tracked Pickleball since he first got to Jacksonville years ago…this time, he met the first professional Pickleball player…from Jacksonville. Her name is Olivia McMillan and she just signed her first contract. She and her team are already collecting trophies. www.majorleaguepickleball.net.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO