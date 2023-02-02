Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs Schedules Online Auction of Unclaimed Property for February 6-10
Collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry are among the more than 400 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online from February 6 through February 10. “The online auction provides a perfect opportunity for people to explore and acquire memorable items for themselves or for others who will appreciate them as gifts,” said Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, whose office oversees unclaimed property in Illinois. “Because the auction is online, you can participate from your home or wherever you like.”
Large discount retailer opening another new location in Illinois
A rising discount retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Illinois. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the popular and fast-growing discount store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening its newest Illinois store location in Champaign, according to the company's website.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
Know about Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program? Tenants and landlords can check their eligibility for $25,000
Living in the United States with a family is not as easy as many of you think. This is especially true when you have come from an underdeveloped country and don’t have a job and money to feed your family.
Water Assistance Program in Illinois: Households with $2,852 to $8,778 income can get an extra $2,500 or $5,000
Life in Illinois is both easy and difficult. Of course, it is easy for people who are earning sufficiently and have their own homes. On the other hand, so many people are struggling for their survival. These are especially the ones who don’t have jobs, their own homes, and proper clothing and healthcare facilities.
nowdecatur.com
State Treasurer to hold unclaimed property auction
February 4, 2023 – Collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry are among the more than 400 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online from February 6 through February 10. “The online auction provides a perfect opportunity for people to explore and acquire memorable items for themselves or for others...
cspdailynews.com
Illinois to Require Security Guards in Gas Stations, Grocery Stores?
Illinois state lawmakers are pondering a bill that would force Chicago grocery stores, gas stations, banks and pawn shops to hire their own armed security guards to cover all hours they are open to the public, according to a report from the Illinois Policy Institute (IPI). State Rep. Thaddeus Jones...
Illinois lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at this convenience store
Illinois lottery players should take a moment to double-check their tickets. That’s because there’s a winning ticket out there worth a hefty $1 million that has yet to be claimed. Keep reading to learn more.
WAND TV
Four Illinois residents win $100K each on PowerBall
(WAND) - The jackpot for Monday night's Powerball drawing is now worth a $747 million. Several Illinois iLottery players won big in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. Four online players won $100,000 each and another iLottery player won a prize of $50,000. In total, nearly 64,000 winning tickets were sold,...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker announces $40 million grant program to promote development-ready ‘megasites’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced the creation of a $40 million grant program to incentivize the creation of large development-ready areas known as “megasites” across the state. Megasites are large swaths of land, developed to attract businesses such as manufacturing...
National store chain closes another Illinois location
A national store chain closed another one of its Illinois locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the major retail chain Walgreens closed another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune.
As Illinois aims to add more wind farms, concerns raised about wildlife
(The Center Square) – As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists say there is a downside. Hundreds of thousands of birds and bats perish annually in collisions with turbine blades and other equipment at renewable energy installations. The country’s solar farms have a bird problem as well. Utility companies reportedly have been finding bird carcasses littering the ground...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
advantagenews.com
Study shows Illinois second worst for fines and fees
A new study shows Illinois’ state and local governments collect some of the most fines and fees in the country on a per capita basis. The Reason Foundation found that Illinois is second in the nation, averaging about $50 per resident in 2020. That is compared to less than $3 per resident in Kentucky.
Illinois Residents - Boone vs Snap Privacy Class Action Settlement Payments for $16.35 Being Sent Out
Boone vs Snap Privacy Class Action Settlement Payments Being Sent $16.35. $16.35 Payments to PayPal and Prepaid Cards are being reported as sent out to individuals who filed valid and timely claims in the Snapchat Privacy Class Action Lawsuit. The total settlement amount was $35,000,000 which is being sent out to consumers who qualified, before court, lawyers, and administrative fees.
kittentoob.com
The 10 Best Maine Coon Breeders in Illinois
If you want a Maine Coon, you have two main options. One would be adopting one of these cats, while the other would be buying one of these cats. Buying a Maine Coon can be expensive. Despite that, you shouldn’t look for the cheapest cats available. The cost of...
AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois
Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
When Does Illinois “Spring Forward?” Sooner Than You Think
A little over one month from now we get to take part in that much-beloved ritual of setting our clocks ahead. In spite of multiple efforts from Illinois state lawmakers over the years, we still have to do this clock-changing routine twice a year. If we ever do end up...
starvedrock.media
Legal Rights of Illinois Vet and Active Service
Are you active duty military or a vet? You have certain rights when it comes to your employer and family you should know about. The Illinois Attorney General issued an updated guide to the legal rights of Illinois Veterans Saturday. Among them, the obligations of your employer when it comes...
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
Comments / 1