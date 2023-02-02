ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

977wmoi.com

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs Schedules Online Auction of Unclaimed Property for February 6-10

Collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry are among the more than 400 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online from February 6 through February 10. “The online auction provides a perfect opportunity for people to explore and acquire memorable items for themselves or for others who will appreciate them as gifts,” said Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, whose office oversees unclaimed property in Illinois. “Because the auction is online, you can participate from your home or wherever you like.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Kristen Walters

Large discount retailer opening another new location in Illinois

A rising discount retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Illinois. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the popular and fast-growing discount store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening its newest Illinois store location in Champaign, according to the company's website.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
nowdecatur.com

State Treasurer to hold unclaimed property auction

February 4, 2023 – Collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry are among the more than 400 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online from February 6 through February 10. “The online auction provides a perfect opportunity for people to explore and acquire memorable items for themselves or for others...
ILLINOIS STATE
cspdailynews.com

Illinois to Require Security Guards in Gas Stations, Grocery Stores?

Illinois state lawmakers are pondering a bill that would force Chicago grocery stores, gas stations, banks and pawn shops to hire their own armed security guards to cover all hours they are open to the public, according to a report from the Illinois Policy Institute (IPI). State Rep. Thaddeus Jones...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Four Illinois residents win $100K each on PowerBall

(WAND) - The jackpot for Monday night's Powerball drawing is now worth a $747 million. Several Illinois iLottery players won big in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. Four online players won $100,000 each and another iLottery player won a prize of $50,000. In total, nearly 64,000 winning tickets were sold,...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

As Illinois aims to add more wind farms, concerns raised about wildlife

(The Center Square) – As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists say there is a downside. Hundreds of thousands of birds and bats perish annually in collisions with turbine blades and other equipment at renewable energy installations. The country’s solar farms have a bird problem as well. Utility companies reportedly have been finding bird carcasses littering the ground...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Study shows Illinois second worst for fines and fees

A new study shows Illinois’ state and local governments collect some of the most fines and fees in the country on a per capita basis. The Reason Foundation found that Illinois is second in the nation, averaging about $50 per resident in 2020. That is compared to less than $3 per resident in Kentucky.
ILLINOIS STATE
OpenClassActions.com

Illinois Residents - Boone vs Snap Privacy Class Action Settlement Payments for $16.35 Being Sent Out

Boone vs Snap Privacy Class Action Settlement Payments Being Sent $16.35. $16.35 Payments to PayPal and Prepaid Cards are being reported as sent out to individuals who filed valid and timely claims in the Snapchat Privacy Class Action Lawsuit. The total settlement amount was $35,000,000 which is being sent out to consumers who qualified, before court, lawyers, and administrative fees.
ILLINOIS STATE
kittentoob.com

The 10 Best Maine Coon Breeders in Illinois

If you want a Maine Coon, you have two main options. One would be adopting one of these cats, while the other would be buying one of these cats. Buying a Maine Coon can be expensive. Despite that, you shouldn’t look for the cheapest cats available. The cost of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois

Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Legal Rights of Illinois Vet and Active Service

Are you active duty military or a vet? You have certain rights when it comes to your employer and family you should know about. The Illinois Attorney General issued an updated guide to the legal rights of Illinois Veterans Saturday. Among them, the obligations of your employer when it comes...
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
ILLINOIS STATE

