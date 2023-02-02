A man who stole Nintendo Switch game consoles from Walmart and told employees he had a gun managed to evade law enforcement before officers arrived on scene on Saturday night. The man smashed the glass of a display case at about 10:26 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office. He did not display a weapon while in the store. The store was evacuated until officers determined the area was safe for customers and employees. The robber fled in a vehicle. No description was provided of the man or the vehicle.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO