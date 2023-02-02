Read full article on original website
Diane M. Cintorino
Diane Cintorino (Renz) entered into rest peacefully with her loved ones by her side at home on Saturday, February 4th, 2023. Diane was born to the late William Renz Sr. and Josephine Renz (Giambrone) on April 4th, 1959 in Batavia, NY. Diane was the youngest of 3 children and is...
Shane D. O'Brien
Shane D. O’Brien, 48 of Alden, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Williamsville Suburban Center for Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing. He was born August 2, 1974 in Warsaw to Michelle (Mosicki) O’Brien of Warsaw and Robert O’Brien of Henrietta. Despite being a quadriplegic life continued...
Police search for suspect of smash and grab at Walmart
A man who stole Nintendo Switch game consoles from Walmart and told employees he had a gun managed to evade law enforcement before officers arrived on scene on Saturday night. The man smashed the glass of a display case at about 10:26 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office. He did not display a weapon while in the store. The store was evacuated until officers determined the area was safe for customers and employees. The robber fled in a vehicle. No description was provided of the man or the vehicle.
Local athlete wins invitational Pentathlon in Staten Island
Jadyn Mullen, of Alexander, placed first on Saturday in the Pentathlon at the Ocean Breeze Invitational in Staten Island. She won with 3,352 points.
County ADA offers seven-to-eight-year sentencing deal to LeRoyan facing numerous felony charges
A “global” plea agreement that would satisfy several felony charges against a Le Roy man is on the table following a lengthy session Monday morning in Genesee County Court.
Mr. John L. Russo
Batavia - John L. Russo, 87 of Batavia passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Batavia, New York. He was born Wednesday, July 3rd, 1935 in Batavia, a son of the late Joseph Russo and Rose Battaglia Russo. John attended the...
Lucia M. Costantino
Lucia M. Costantino, 89, of Batavia, passed away on February 6, 2023 at Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home in Clarence. Lucia was born January 6, 1934 in Oakfield, a daughter of the late Dominic and Ida (Comino) Moretti. Lucia was a member of Ascension Parish and a former deputy clerk...
Mrs. Colleen C. Smith
- Colleen C. Smith, 63 of Buffalo, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family under the care of Hospice Buffalo. Colleen was born Thursday, July 9th, 1959 in Buffalo, a daughter of the late James Little, Sr. and Audrey Ashburn Little. A graduate...
Law and Order: Teen accused of stealing from employer in Pembroke
Tyrone Monroe Jr., 19, of Main Street, Attica, is charged with grand larceny 4th and five counts of falsifying business records 1st. Monroe is accused of stealing money and falsifying business records to try and conceal the crime while employed at Flying-J in Pembroke. He was arrested on Jan. 31 and issued an appearance ticket.
Baker 823; Gray Jr., Culp, Iresabal 300 in GRUSBC action
This week in Genesee Region USBC league bowling produced the high three-game series at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, an "out of the box" 300 game at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, another honor score and huge series by the reigning GRUSBC Scratch Memorial Tournament champion and the first perfect game of the season at Perry Bowling Center. Tom Baker of Pavilion was a model of consistency on Thursday night as he spun games of 279, 278 and 266 for an 823 series on lanes 15-16 at the 24-lane center in Batavia.
Dolores M. LoCastro
LeRoy ~ Dolores M. LoCastro, age 70, of Church Street, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 1, at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. She was born September 23, 1952 in Caltanissetta, Sicily, Italy, a daughter of the late Arcangelo and Nellie Neri. Dolores will be remembered as loving and...
Mrs. Rita Giuliano
Rita Giuliano, 87, of Oakfield, New York, passed away on Feb. 3, 2023 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born in Pozzuoli, near Naples, Italy on May 11, 1935 to Lucia (née DiBonito) and Giuseppe Lubrano. She spent her early life in Italy, completing high school and some higher education before marrying her husband, Reno Giuliano, on Jan. 10, 1961 in Naples. She came to America in 1962, settling in Oakfield.
