Washington State

Flying Magazine

Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL

According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

Social Security benefit increases giving Idaho residents an income boost

I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting Idaho quite hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more⁠—as much as $800 dollars more per household⁠—each month in Idaho. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. The first checks are coming this month, according to the Social Security Administration.
IDAHO STATE
News Talk KIT

Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas

Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
YAKIMA, WA
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $754 million Powerball jackpot

Des Moines, Iowa — Someone in Washington state overcame huge odds Monday night to win the $754 million Powerball jackpot, the game's website says.The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022, in the 34th drawing since.That winless streak enabled the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.The $754 million jackpot Monday is for a winner opting for an annuity paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have enabled annuity payments...
WASHINGTON STATE
generalaviationnews.com

Bill introduced in Washington state to ban 100LL

GA advocates have joined forces to oppose a bill introduced in the Washington state House of Representatives that would ban the sale of leaded aviation gas in that state. If it becomes law, the bill (WA HB1554) would begin a phased-in restriction on the “selling, distributing, or otherwise making available to consumers” leaded avgas in Washington state starting Jan. 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Greater Idaho Bill Introduced in Idaho Legislature

The Idaho legislature has unanimously awarded a title to a bill that would begin talks with Oregon about allowing numerous counties to join the state. HJM1 is the name of the bill given by the Idaho House of Representatives State of Affairs Committee on Wednesday, February 1st. According to the...
IDAHO STATE
seattlemedium.com

4 Million Washingtonians Now Qualify For Free Or Discounted Hospital Care

According to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office (AGO), 4 million Washingtonians now qualifying for free or discounted care at hospitals across state thanks to legislation passed the state Legislature last year. Medical debt is a serious issue for many Americans, nationwide about two-thirds of individuals who file for...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Expired Tab? Bill in Washington Legislature Would Prevent Police From Pulling You Over

OLYMPIA — Traffic stops for a broken taillight or expired tabs would be a thing of the past under a proposal in the Washington Legislature. A bill sponsored by Rep. Chipalo Street, D-Seattle, would further limit reasons law enforcement officers have for pulling over motorists. Officers would no longer stop or detain people for nonmoving violations, such as broken equipment, suspended licenses or misdemeanor warrants, unless it poses an immediate, serious threat to safety. An example of an immediate threat would be a shattered windshield that affects the driver's ability to see. Under the proposal, officers would need to receive written consent before searching a vehicle or a passenger.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

You’d Rather Stay Home Than Travel? It’s True in Washington State

Apparently if you are a resident of Washington State you are a homebody. You don't like to travel much according to new research that shows Washington is the state least interested in traveling. Officials at Family Destinations Guide https://familydestinationsguide.com/ did the research by analyzing information from Google or Google trends data over the last 12 months.
WASHINGTON STATE
