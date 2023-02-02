Read full article on original website
Newest Washington State Vanity Plate Features the Tri-Cities
In the 2022 Legislative Session, the State House and Senate passed HB 1530 which authorize the creation of another special license plate for Washingtonians to purchase. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill into law in march of 2022. The new plate celebrates the wine industry in Washington State and is...
Flying Magazine
Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL
According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
Got a Pot Arrest or Conviction? You Could Own a WA Pot Store
It was first launched about a year and a half ago, and is starting to move ahead. Social equity program to award pot store licenses to 'certain' individuals. The Social Equity in Cannabis program will formally begin accepting applicants March 1st, 2023, and the application process will close on March 30th.
Mission Director Says Jail Time Could Save Lives In Washington
The Executive Director of the Yakima Union Gospel Mission, Mike Johnson has penned a letter to the community in which he says it's time we get tough with those who break the law. Johnson says for the last 15 years he's worked directly with thousands of men and women overcoming homelessness and addiction.
Social Security benefit increases giving Idaho residents an income boost
I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting Idaho quite hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more—as much as $800 dollars more per household—each month in Idaho. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. The first checks are coming this month, according to the Social Security Administration.
Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas
Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
One winning ticket sold for $754 million Powerball jackpot
Des Moines, Iowa — Someone in Washington state overcame huge odds Monday night to win the $754 million Powerball jackpot, the game's website says.The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022, in the 34th drawing since.That winless streak enabled the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.The $754 million jackpot Monday is for a winner opting for an annuity paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have enabled annuity payments...
New “Highs” May Be Coming For Washington State Cannabis
A new bill introduced in the House would bring a new "high" to the tax rate on cannabis in Washington State. Right now, cannabis is taxed a flat rate of 37% regardless of strain or THC content, and has been since Initiative 502 was passed in 2012 and went into effect in 2014.
8 Washington Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Washington State consistently ranks among the best for life expectancy and low unemployment, and is known for being both politically and socially liberal. The Evergreen State saw an influx of...
generalaviationnews.com
Bill introduced in Washington state to ban 100LL
GA advocates have joined forces to oppose a bill introduced in the Washington state House of Representatives that would ban the sale of leaded aviation gas in that state. If it becomes law, the bill (WA HB1554) would begin a phased-in restriction on the “selling, distributing, or otherwise making available to consumers” leaded avgas in Washington state starting Jan. 1, 2024.
KHQ Right Now
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
Greater Idaho Bill Introduced in Idaho Legislature
The Idaho legislature has unanimously awarded a title to a bill that would begin talks with Oregon about allowing numerous counties to join the state. HJM1 is the name of the bill given by the Idaho House of Representatives State of Affairs Committee on Wednesday, February 1st. According to the...
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
seattlemedium.com
4 Million Washingtonians Now Qualify For Free Or Discounted Hospital Care
According to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office (AGO), 4 million Washingtonians now qualifying for free or discounted care at hospitals across state thanks to legislation passed the state Legislature last year. Medical debt is a serious issue for many Americans, nationwide about two-thirds of individuals who file for...
Tri-City Herald
The nine worst-rated Washington nursing homes, according to the government. Take a look
As the baby boomer generation ages, the need for more nursing home care continues to grow. In Washington state, quality varies among such homes. The U.S. is estimated to have more than 70 million baby boomers, born from 1946 to 1964. By 2030, all of them will be at least 65 years old, U.S. census data shows.
Chronicle
Expired Tab? Bill in Washington Legislature Would Prevent Police From Pulling You Over
OLYMPIA — Traffic stops for a broken taillight or expired tabs would be a thing of the past under a proposal in the Washington Legislature. A bill sponsored by Rep. Chipalo Street, D-Seattle, would further limit reasons law enforcement officers have for pulling over motorists. Officers would no longer stop or detain people for nonmoving violations, such as broken equipment, suspended licenses or misdemeanor warrants, unless it poses an immediate, serious threat to safety. An example of an immediate threat would be a shattered windshield that affects the driver's ability to see. Under the proposal, officers would need to receive written consent before searching a vehicle or a passenger.
Ars Technica
US woman has walked around with untreated TB for over a year, now faces jail
A woman in Washington state is facing electronic home monitoring and possible jail time after spending the past year willfully violating multiple court orders to have her active, contagious case of tuberculosis treated and to stay in isolation while doing so. Last week, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced that...
You’d Rather Stay Home Than Travel? It’s True in Washington State
Apparently if you are a resident of Washington State you are a homebody. You don't like to travel much according to new research that shows Washington is the state least interested in traveling. Officials at Family Destinations Guide https://familydestinationsguide.com/ did the research by analyzing information from Google or Google trends data over the last 12 months.
Tracking the storm system arriving Tuesday to western Washington
SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. A Winter Storm Warning went into effect at 4 a.m. on...
Right Turn at Red Lights Could Soon be Banned at Certain Intersections in Washington State
OLYMPIA – A Washington state Senate committee heard public testimony on Tuesday on House Bill 5514, which would make turning right at red lights in the state illegal in specific areas - within 1,000 feet of the following:. elementary or secondary school. child care center. public park or playground.
