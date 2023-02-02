Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crash closes I-64 EB lanes
Crews are responding to a crash that took place on I-64 eastbound Monday morning.
Is a rough spring ahead for St. Louis?
Spoiled with an unseasonably warm start to the new year, it appears St. Louis could be shaping up for a rough ride this spring.
KMOV
Crews battle fire in Milstadt
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to an early morning garage fire in Milstadt, Ill. Monday morning. A call came out for a fully-engulfed garage fire in the 600 block of South Illinois Street. Reports are that there may be a victim inside. News 4 will update with more...
KFVS12
Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.
INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5. A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina. Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman escapes with minor injuries after car drops 6 feet off loading dock
A 52-year-old Salem woman escaped with only minor injuries late Monday morning when she missed the ramp and her SUV dropped six feet to a concrete driveway at the former Jiffy’s south plant off the 900 block of East Main in Salem. Salem Police identify the driver of the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem City Council approves liquor store application for long shuttered convenience store
After being closed for more than 15 years, it appears there will soon be a new occupant for the shuttered Kerr McGee gas station and convenience store at Main and Westgate Avenue. On a 3-2 vote, the Salem City Council Monday night approved a Class A Liquor License that will...
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire at Centralia home confined to bathroom
Centralia City Firemen say damage to a home on Sunday afternoon was confined to the bathroom. They are crediting the occupant of the home in the 1000 block of Franklin Street with keeping the fire from spreading further. Whitney Johnson poured some water on the blaze before leaving the home.
southernillinoisnow.com
This is only a test—tornado warning sirens tested at ten Tuesday morning
There is no severe weather in the area and if you heard a siren just after ten Tuesday morning it was part of the monthly test of the outdoor warning systems in Salem, Centralia, and Marion County as well as in many other areas of South Central Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Franklin Park, Iuka & Raccoon Earn Volleyball Wins
In middle school volleyball, Franklin Park improved to 4-1 with their 25-9, 25-14 win at Patoka. The night began with Salem’s C Game win 21-13, 21-10 and the JV also won their season opener 25-9, 25-11. Salem will play at Selmaville tonight. The Iuka Lady Pirates swept Flora. Emily...
Lightning Strikes St. Louis’ Gateway Arch with 300 Million Volts
I could say that I've found a shocking moment to share with you, but that would overload my pun meter. It truly is an awesome sight as there's a short, but sweet video of lightning striking the Gateway Arch in St. Louis with a massive charge of 300 million volts.
southernillinoisnow.com
Woodlawn & Central City Advance To Class S Semifinals
The SIJHSAA Class S Final Four is set after quarterfinals were played at Rend Lake College yesterday. Woodlawn advanced by eliminating Raccoon 54-19, they will play Meridian in the semifinals on Thursday after their 52-18 win over Albers/Damiensville. Central City got off to a slow start, but turned it on to beat Altamont Lutheran 38-26. They will play New Simpson Hill who beat Wayne City 53-38.
rejournals.com
Kadean Construction moves St. Louis-area headquarters
Kadean Construction will move its St. Louis headquarters in April from Fenton, Missouri, to larger office space in Sunset Hills, Missouri, to accommodate its rapidly growing staff and business needs. The design/build and commercial construction contractor will take over about 10,500 of office space in Laumeier Office Park Building 4...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police investigating gunshots on Maulding Drive
Centralia Police say a parked vehicle on Maulding Drive was hit by gunfire late Monday night. Police received numerous 911 calls about several shots fired in the Maulding Drive area around 11:35 pm. Officers were already in the area when the calls came in. They reported seeing a subject running...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, February 6th, 2023
Salem Police have arrested a 36-year-old Salem man for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Steven West of East Williams was taken into custody following a traffic stop early Monday morning where the Salem canine alerted on the vehicle. Police report in a search that following less than five grams of a substance that field tested as meth was seized along with a scale and meth pipe. West, who was a passenger, allegedly admitted the items belonged to him.
KMOV
Missing Swansea man found dead inside car submerged in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital retention pond
SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) – A missing man has been found dead in a retention pond in St. Clair County. On Monday, the O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department was alerted by a volunteer group called Brother’s Underwater Recovery that a car was underwater in a retention pond on the northwest side of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The volunteer group specializes in searching for missing people near waterways and had recently begun investigating the disappearance of David Foster, who was reported missing out of Swansea on Jan. 13.
Police: Thieves nab 4 vehicles within 20 minutes in south St. Louis
After St. Louis police reported 149 cars stolen in a single week, a new wave has begun.
stlmag.com
Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis
BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 02/09 – Betty Webster-Martin
Betty Webster-Martin, age 81 of Salem, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Salem Township Hospital. Betty was born on December 27, 1941, in Salem the daughter of Cyrus Madison Webster and Zelma (Hayes) Webster. She is survived by her children, Ricky Dutton of Nebraska, Danny Dutton of Vandalia,...
advantagenews.com
Alton Police get grant for more LPR cameras
License plate reader cameras on the Clark Bridge in Alton have been showing their benefit for years, according to the Alton Police Chief. The cameras were installed about five years ago, and Chief Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z they have been “a true blessing.”. Your browser does not...
Madison County Record
Roxana residents living near Phillips 66 refinery allegedly injured by leaking sulfuric acid
EDWARDSVILLE – Residents living near a Phillips 66 refinery in Roxana claim that they were exposed to toxic chemicals as a result of the company's negligence. Plaintiffs Brittney Butler, David Williams and Tim Thomas filed a lawsuit in the Madison County Circuit Court against Philipps 66 Company, Veolia Energy North America Holdings, Inc., The Lemm Corporation Operations and Norfolk Southern Railway Company, citing negligence.
