Salem Police have arrested a 36-year-old Salem man for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Steven West of East Williams was taken into custody following a traffic stop early Monday morning where the Salem canine alerted on the vehicle. Police report in a search that following less than five grams of a substance that field tested as meth was seized along with a scale and meth pipe. West, who was a passenger, allegedly admitted the items belonged to him.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO