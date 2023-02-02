Read full article on original website
February 2023 update fixes four Pixel bugs, over 40 vulnerabilities
Yesterday, Google released the February 2023 Android security patch for the Pixel lineup. The latest security update contains more than 40 vulnerability fixes. On top of those patches, the new update also brings four additional bug fixes and improvements to Pixel devices. According to an official release from the company,...
What are the hottest Android gaming trends for 2023
Mobile’s domination of the gaming market continues to grow, as does Android’s domination of the mobile gaming market. Today, practically everyone is a gamer to a greater or lesser extent, from middle aged middle managers trying their luck at the casino on the commute home to their retired parents enjoying a daily dose of word games and brain teasers.
OnePlus 11 unveiled with surprisingly affordable price tag
OnePlus 11 is finally official. After being announced in China last month, the newest smartphone from OnePlus is going global. The OnePlus 11 is pretty impressively priced, to be quite honest. The OnePlus 11 starts at $699, which undercuts its biggest rival, Samsung’s Galaxy S23, by a few hundred bucks.
What is Samsung's Studio Mode?
Samsung just announced its new series of powerful windows-powered Galaxy Books. The Galaxy Book 3 series of Windows computers boast a host of powerful and exciting features. One such feature is called Studio Mode. This mode is designed for people who typically make video calls for their meetings. But, what is Studio Mode, and should you use it? Let’s dive into it.
OnePlus 11 Review: A refined masterpiece
The OnePlus 11 is an early candidate for smartphone of the year!. OnePlus provided us with a OnePlus 11 to review. This is the 16GB/256GB model. We’ve been using this phone for about a month before writing this review. Over the past few years, OnePlus has sort of lost...
Razer Edge 5G hands-on: gaming on cloud nine
With the Edge 5G, Razer is leveling up the performance of cloud gaming thanks to the inclusion of Verizon’s 5G network connectivity. Although, the 5G support isn’t the only thing that promises a boosted experience for cloud gaming in a portable device. The Edge 5G (as well as the WiFi-only model) come with a fast refresh rate display of 144Hz. So games should be smoother when you’re playing a game that supports faster refresh rates.
Save $10 on the Chromecast with Google TV
Amazon is knocking $10 off of both models of the Chromecast with Google TV, right now. Both of which are still in stock. These are also the prices we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. Chromecast with Google TV (HD) – $19 (reg. $29) Chromceast with...
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched recently, alongside its siblings, and manage to exceed expectations in our initial testing. We’ve already compared it with its predecessor, and it’s time to do the same with the best of Apple. In this article, we’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both of these smartphones are truly excellent, but also considerably different.
Samsung Pass is now available for Windows 10/11 PCs
Samsung‘s password manager app Samsung Pass is now available for Windows PCs. Users with a compatible computer can download the app from the Microsoft Store. It requires Windows 10 version 1903 or higher, or Windows 11. Your computer must also boast TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0 or higher, and support Windows Hello. The latter is Microsoft’s biometric authentication service. It lets you sign in by scanning your face, fingerprint, or iris along with a PIN.
February update reaches galaxy note 20 phones in the US
Samsung is usually the first Android OEM to roll out the latest monthly security patch and it was no different this month. The company began the rollout yesterday before Google released the update for the Pixel lineup. The 5G models of the Galaxy Note 20 series earned the distinction of picking up the February security update ahead of all other smartphones. The initial rollout was limited to Europe but Samsung wasted no time in bringing the release to the US.
iPhone 16 Ultra may stand above the 'Pro' line as the priciest model
The iPhone 16 Ultra may arrive next year, but not as a renamed ‘Pro Max’ model, this device may stand above the ‘Pro’ and ‘Pro Max’ as the company’s priciest and most premium model. As many of you know, Apple is rumored to...
Galaxy Note 20 kicks off Samsung's February 2023 security update
Samsung is at it again. The world’s No. 1 smartphone vendor has started rolling out the February 2023 Android security patch to its Galaxy devices before Google details the new patch. The latest security update is currently available for the Galaxy Note 20 series, with other eligible Galaxy devices to follow soon.
Microsoft reportedly plans to integrate ChatGPT in Bing
According to 9to5google, Microsoft wants to take a step forward with ChatGPT and add it to its search engine Bing. Relying on ChatGPT capabilities, Microsoft can turn Bing into a fierce rival of Google and gain a share of the search market. ChatGPT is the latest buzzword in technology that...
Galaxy S23 phones don't support Seamless Updates
Samsung continues to skip Seamless Updates support on its Galaxy smartphones. The years-old Android feature isn’t available on the newly-launched Galaxy S23 series. Most other Android OEMs have already adopted the feature, which enables uninterrupted software updates. The Galaxy S23 series debuted last week with substantial hardware and software...
