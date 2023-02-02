ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, ME

wgan.com

Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme

A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
YARMOUTH, ME
wgan.com

Police investigate shooting in Lewiston that left 3 people hospitalized

Three people were injured in a shooting in Lewiston over the weekend. Police said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Three victims were taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooting happened in the apartment.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Maine man charged in Jan. 6 riot needs a new lawyer

Maine resident Kyle Fitzsimons will have to wait to be sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to an unopposed motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Fitzsimons' federal defender has resigned from the Federal Defender's Office and so his case must be reassigned to another defender.
LEBANON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries

WARREN — A Waldoboro man has been arrested following an assault that left a Warren woman hospitalized with serious life threatening injuries. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 2:26 p.m., the Knox Regional Communications Center received a call in reference to an assault that occurred on Oyster River Road in Warren. Knox County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Warren Rescue responded.
WARREN, ME
YAHOO!

Riverside nursing home staffer charged with stealing checks from relative at the home

DOVER — An East Rochester woman has been charged with fraud after allegedly stealing Social Security checks from a relative who is a resident of Riverside Rest Home. Prosecutors allege Jennifer Bryant, 47, used her job as the nursing home's billing coordinator to fraudulently bring her elderly relative's bill to zero and then spent the money on herself.
DOVER, NH
101.9 The Rock

Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching a Deputy in the Face

A Maine man is facing multiple charges after some strange interactions with residents ended in a physical altercation with a Sheriff's Deputy. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged Christopher Hunt, 42, of Sebago, with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Officials say at the time of his arrest, he was out on six sets of bail conditions.
SEBAGO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

When a Portland police officer fired his gun at a 'demon,' his troubles were just beginning

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For Jamie Beecher, the nightmares came first. They haunted his sleep, which came as little surprise. Trying to make sense of lives shattered by anger, poverty, substance abuse and violence, which he saw all too frequently in his job as a Portland police officer, was not something that could be left neatly behind at the end of a shift. Without realizing it, he had been changed by trauma.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
BIDDEFORD, ME
WMTW

Maine hospital to close its maternity unit

RUMFORD, Maine — Central Maine Healthcare says the maternity unit at Rumford Hospital will close as of March 31, 2023. The hospital says there are several factors at play, including a slowing birth rate, a severe and ongoing shortage of obstetricians willing to work in the area and the "pressing need for a more consistent plan for women's healthcare in the Rumford region."
RUMFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
MAINE STATE
WGME

WMTW

Maine's largest city sets new drug overdose record

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police responded to 56 drug overdose calls in January, including six that were deadly. That was a new record for the city. Police said it was 11 more than January 2022 and 34 more than January 2021. Police said Narcan was administered in 38 cases,...
PORTLAND, ME

