wgan.com
Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme
A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
WMTW
No jail time for former Maine corrections officer sentenced in crash that killed 9-year-old
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — A judge in Cumberland County Superior Court handed down a 6-year suspended sentence in the Ken Morang manslaughter case, plus four years probation. The former corrections officer was ordered to pay $5,000 in fines and perform 200 hours of community service. While on probation Morang...
wgan.com
Police investigate shooting in Lewiston that left 3 people hospitalized
Three people were injured in a shooting in Lewiston over the weekend. Police said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Three victims were taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooting happened in the apartment.
WMTW
Maine man charged in Jan. 6 riot needs a new lawyer
Maine resident Kyle Fitzsimons will have to wait to be sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to an unopposed motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Fitzsimons' federal defender has resigned from the Federal Defender's Office and so his case must be reassigned to another defender.
truecountry935.com
Damariscotta Area School District Could Face Lawsuit for Violating Parental Rights
The Goldwater Institute, a national conservative group, has sent a letter to the Lincoln County Central School District threatening legal action because a mother says her child was counseled about gender identity without her knowledge. They claim the district violated Amber Lavigne’s constitutional rights. The Maine Wire reported on...
penbaypilot.com
Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries
WARREN — A Waldoboro man has been arrested following an assault that left a Warren woman hospitalized with serious life threatening injuries. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 2:26 p.m., the Knox Regional Communications Center received a call in reference to an assault that occurred on Oyster River Road in Warren. Knox County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Warren Rescue responded.
YAHOO!
Riverside nursing home staffer charged with stealing checks from relative at the home
DOVER — An East Rochester woman has been charged with fraud after allegedly stealing Social Security checks from a relative who is a resident of Riverside Rest Home. Prosecutors allege Jennifer Bryant, 47, used her job as the nursing home's billing coordinator to fraudulently bring her elderly relative's bill to zero and then spent the money on herself.
Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching a Deputy in the Face
A Maine man is facing multiple charges after some strange interactions with residents ended in a physical altercation with a Sheriff's Deputy. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged Christopher Hunt, 42, of Sebago, with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Officials say at the time of his arrest, he was out on six sets of bail conditions.
When a Portland police officer fired his gun at a 'demon,' his troubles were just beginning
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For Jamie Beecher, the nightmares came first. They haunted his sleep, which came as little surprise. Trying to make sense of lives shattered by anger, poverty, substance abuse and violence, which he saw all too frequently in his job as a Portland police officer, was not something that could be left neatly behind at the end of a shift. Without realizing it, he had been changed by trauma.
WMTW
Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
WMTW
Maine hospital to close its maternity unit
RUMFORD, Maine — Central Maine Healthcare says the maternity unit at Rumford Hospital will close as of March 31, 2023. The hospital says there are several factors at play, including a slowing birth rate, a severe and ongoing shortage of obstetricians willing to work in the area and the "pressing need for a more consistent plan for women's healthcare in the Rumford region."
Amtrak Train Hits, Kills 27-Year-Old Woman in Maine on Tuesday Trip to Boston
A woman is dead following a train/pedestrian crash that happened in Maine on Tuesday morning. According to WMTW News 8, the collision between the southbound Amtrak train and the woman happened just before 5:45 Tuesday morning. That's when police say they received the first calls for help from the engineer of the train.
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped object
A Maine witness at Westbrook reported watching a shiny, 100-foot-long, cigar-shaped object at 12:30 p.m. on March 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Maine Judicial Branch warning of scam calls
MAINE, USA — The Maine Judicial Branch issued a warning on Friday about a telephone scam where the caller claims to be a "warrants officer" from the Cumberland County Courts. In the call, the caller "claims that the victim is in violation of a subpoena and demands personal information."
newscentermaine.com
York County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina takes shot at flying balloon
YORK COUNTY, Maine — As people across the United States have been watching with anticipation as a balloon from China suspected of "surveillance" by the U.S. government flies over the Eastern United States. The York County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina is using a little humor to soften the...
American Heart Month: Maine cardiologist offers tips for a healthy heart
PORTLAND, Maine — February is American Heart Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the number one cause of death for both men and women. Dr. Craig Brett, director of medicine at the cardiology department of Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland, told...
WGME
Woman killed after being hit by train in Biddeford
BIDDFORD (WGME) -- Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by an Amtrak train in Biddeford Tuesday morning. According to police, the woman was hit around 5:45 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Main Street. The woman died at the scene. The train blocked Main Street...
WMTW
Maine's largest city sets new drug overdose record
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police responded to 56 drug overdose calls in January, including six that were deadly. That was a new record for the city. Police said it was 11 more than January 2022 and 34 more than January 2021. Police said Narcan was administered in 38 cases,...
newscentermaine.com
Off-duty Windham Fire Rescue EMT saves neighbor's life
Dustin Andrews was driving with his family when he noticed Rob Parritt driving in a strange pattern. Andrews stopped for what would be a life-saving endeavor.
