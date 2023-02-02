Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Transportation plan eyes Tyler McConnell, Hares Corner, I-95
Proposals for a notoriously congested bridge (the Tyler McConnell, in North Wilmington), Delaware’s busiest intersection (Hares Corner, aka U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 273) and Interstate 95 in Cecil County highlight the latest regional transportation plan. The Wilmington Area Planning Council will collect comments at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Newark and online through March 6. Registration ... Read More
This Is the Future of Black Travel, According to Industry Leaders
What Black travelers are looking for — from hotels, tour operators, and destinations — and how that's shaping the travel industry.
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
OnlyInYourState
The Historic Town In Delaware That Comes Alive During The Winter Season
With cobblestone streets and architecture dating back to the 1700s, it’s easy to feel like you’re stepping back in time when you visit New Castle, Delaware. Nestled on the banks of the Delaware River and just six miles south of Wilmington, this small but historic town has a highly walkable downtown and plenty of charm, making it a great destination any time of the year. But it’s when the chill of winter arrives in the air that New Castle really comes alive.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi top open new Delaware store, reopen Florida location battered by hurricane
Aldi’s nationwide expansion continues Thursday as it readies for a new store opening in Delaware as well as a reopening of a Florida location hit by last October’s Hurricane Ian. The discount grocer’s new store will be located at 696 N. Dupont Blvd. in Milford, Delaware. “Our...
Cape Gazette
Blue Diamond railroad lasts only six months
A Cape Gazette subscriber recently shared this historical item showing a train schedule effective July 1, 1965. On that date, the Blue Diamond took its maiden voyage on the Pennsylvania Railroad from Delmar north to Wilmington. The two-car train was pulled by a Baldwin diesel electric locomotive engineered by Chester L. Nibblett of Laurel. The train left Delmar at 5:56 a.m. and arrived in Wilmington by 8:20 a.m. Stops were made in Laurel, Seaford, Bridgeville, Harrington, Dover, Clayton and Middletown. At 5:20 p.m., the Blue Diamond returned on the same route, arriving in Delmar at 7:44 p.m.
Florida Nursing Schools and College Closed, Delaware Annuls 26 Nursing Licenses, but Names Not Released
Nationwide Nursing School Scandal Has Philly Tri-State Roots. News broke of Operation Nightingale in late January. The Justice Department closed down 3 fake nursing schools that handed out over 7,600 fake nursing degrees, certifications, and transcripts.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Brunch Spots in Delaware
- If you're looking for a great way to kick off your weekend, consider eating brunch. Brunch is the time between breakfast and lunch. You can eat your breakfast until lunchtime, and you can even pair it with a cocktail. Brunch is a great way to start your weekend, and it will give you one last glimpse of the weekend before you head back to work or on vacation.
Asking Price Of Maryland Mansion Is Five Times More Than Average Area Listing
A Cecil County mansion with a backyard oasis is going for $1.799 million — nearly five times the amount of an average listing in the area.Located at 116 Liddell Road in Colora, the home hit the market at $2.2 million in November 2022, according to its Zillow listing. The average price of a Cec…
Cape Gazette
Iceberg lettuce heads are the poltergeists of produce aisle
Layered player - I was five sheets to the cold wind Saturday morning, layered up and parked nose-in on the ocean block an hour early for the Run to the Plunge 5K to benefit Special Olympics Delaware. It was 20 degrees outside my 4Runner. I had stepped off an assignment in Lewisburg, Pa., to photograph a lacrosse game featuring visiting Mercer versus Bucknell. The game time temperature up there was 13 degrees, and I calculated that three hours in that weather taking photos might kill me, and if anyone ever says, “That is the way Fredman would have wanted to go out,” they are always wrong. I want to stay like a lazy dog off the leash. I saw John Lingo walk by my car. I know Lingo Realty sponsors the Run to the Plunge because they are all about getting behind good causes, so it was time for me and my blue chair to get out into the wild to snag photos of the ceremonial passing of polar plaques. The weather at Sesame Street by the Sea was weird. There was no wind, so little discomfort, but Iceberg Lettuce Heads were talking to me like poltergeists from the produce aisle. Got my photos, then hung around for the 5K race – just an amazing array of 321 outfits, including two fast guys who ran shirtless.
tourcounsel.com
Dover Mall | Shopping mall in Dover, Delaware
The Dover Mall is a shopping mall located on U.S. Route 13 in Dover, Delaware. The anchor stores are Boscov's, Old Navy, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and AMC Theatres. There are 2 additional anchor spaces, with one serving as a Macy's fulfillment center since the 2020 holiday season and a vacant anchor spot last occupied by Sears.
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery
If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
Cape Gazette
Milton chamber members take part in Culinary Coast workshop
The Milton Chamber of Commerce was well represented at Southern Delaware Tourism’s Culinary Coast workshop held Jan. 30 at The Starboard restaurant in Dewey Beach. Southern Delaware Tourism is working hard to promote Sussex County as a premier Mid-Atlantic culinary destination through its Culinary Coast marketing and public relations initiatives.
firststateupdate.com
How To Get Free Pizza On Thursday, National Pizza Day!
First State Update is happy to announce that we have teamed up with Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Veronica’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Dover, Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill in Middletown, Big Z Pizza in Newark, and Mazzella’s Italian Restaurant on Philadelphia Pike for our first ever National Pizza Day Free Pizza Giveaway! See promo image below for details.
WDEL 1150AM
One big consolation, but Powerball jackpot eludes Delaware
One Delaware ticket is worth a healthy consolation, but the $747 million jackpot winner did not come from the First State. Powerball officials announced the combination of 5-11-22-23-69, with the Powerball of 7 was solid in Washington State. A $50,000 ticket was sold in Delaware, when someone matched four of...
delawarepublic.org
Lawmaker proposes narrower approach to scaling back realty transfer tax
A state lawmaker is revisiting a push to scale back Delaware’s realty transfer tax, albeit using a more limited approach. Delaware’s four percent realty transfer has been scrutinized by lawmakers and Delaware’s Board of Realtor. for the past half-decade. It is significantly higher than neighboring states after...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Lawsuit filed over past use of PFOA chemicals by Newark-based W.L. Gore
Newark-based W.L. Gore and Associates is facing a federal class action lawsuit and possible jury trial over the use of PFOAs (sometimes known as forever chemicals) at its Cherry Hill plant. The site is about seven miles west of Newark, near Elkton, MD. Gore operates smaller-scale manufacturing and research sites...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants in Delaware
In Hockessin, DE, Crownery Chinese Restaurant serves traditional and contemporary Asian cuisine. The menu includes Peking duck, egg rolls, and General Tao chicken. Authentic Chinese food relies on abundant leafy vegetables, fresh seafood, and poultry. The Crownery in Hockessin specializes in authentic Chinese cuisine with hearty, fresh vegetables and protein. It's a far cry from the American-style Chinese dishes you'll find in a mall food court.
This Pa. city may soon be launching cruise ships from its docks
A city in Pennsylvania may soon be launching cruise ships from its docks. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WDEL 1150AM
Food Bank of Delaware looking to make it a Souper Sunday
The Food Bank of Delaware has kicked off a program aimed at tackling hunger in the state - Souper Bowl I. "It's common amongst food banks and food pantries throughout the country, but here in Delaware we have not done it before," said Food Bank spokesperson Kim Turner. The program...
Travel + Leisure
