Breaking Apart Alex Murdaugh’s Alibi

By Court TV
 5 days ago

VIDEO: Court TV anchor Julie Grant looks at the recent evidence that breaks apart Alex Murdaugh’s alibi when his wife and youngest son were killed. (2/2/23)

Related
Witness Testifies She Saw Alex Murdaugh On Night of Murders

Shelly Smith, the caregiver of Alex Murdaugh's mother, testified she saw the defendant between 8:30-9:00pm the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed. Smith said it was unusual to see Murdaugh visiting his mother at the time. (2/6/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Says He Has 'No Remorse' & 'No Emotion' In Chilling Post From Teenage Years

The University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, had a history of making disturbing comments on online forum boards. Kohberger even detailed how he felt "no emotion" in his posts, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilling discovery stemmed from words written by Kohberger, now 28, when he was a teenager; however, the suspect's detailed messages —including statements that he felt "no remorse" for actions — painted an eerie picture of what the young man was allegedly capable of from adolescence. As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberber was studying for his PhD in Criminology at the time that Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves,...
MOSCOW, ID
People

Alex Murdaugh's Last Text to Wife Revealed in Court — and Prosecutors Say He Called Her After Killings

Alex Murdaugh is on trial on accusations he murdered his wife and son On the night that Maggie Murdaugh was shot to death alongside her son, Paul, she received a text from her husband's phone that said "Call me, babe." According to court testimony, that text was sent at 9:47 p.m. on June 7, 2021 — after Maggie was already dead. Prosecutors also alleged that Alex Murdaugh attempted to call Maggie's phone multiple times after the killings, in an attempt to create an alibi. In court on...
New York Post

Gruesome forensic report reveals Paul Murdaugh’s brain was blown out, mom Maggie was shot 5 times

Gruesome new details have emerged about the brutal murders of disgraced South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son — including how the boy’s brain was blown out of his head. Murdaugh’s own legal team included graphic crime scene detail in a legal filing trying to get evidence thrown out before the once-powerful lawyer’s double murder trial starts on Monday. It included images from the dog kennels where Murdaugh said he found his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul after they were blasted to death on June 2, 2021. Maggie, 52, was found face down after being shot five times with...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Horror injuries of Alex Murdaugh’s son revealed

New details have been revealed regarding the fatal injuries sustained by Paul Murdaugh, the murdered son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh’s trial starts on Monday, after he was charged with two murders, that of his wife Maggie and his 22-year-old son, allegations he has rejected. The accused lawyer’s legal team included graphic details from a crime scene in a legal filing as they attempted to get some evidence disqualified from the trial before it begins, the New York Post reported. The filing included images from the dog kennels where Mr Murdaugh claims to have found...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Court TV

Was Maggie Murdaugh Lured to Her Death?

Text messages between Alex and Maggie Murdaugh indicate that Alex wanted Maggie to come to the family's home on Moselle Road. It's not completely clear why, but Alex did tell her that his father was in hospice. (2/2/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
RadarOnline

'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
IDAHO STATE
newsnationnow.com

Death of housekeeper helped unravel Murdaugh’s secrets

(NewsNation) — The death of a woman who served as a housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaugh family helped unravel one of the biggest pieces of the Alex Murdaugh moneymaking scheme. Gloria Satterfield was an integral part of the Murdaugh family. She was their housekeeper, nanny and cook but...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
