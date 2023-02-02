Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Enjin-backed Efinity approved by Japan regulator
Singapore, Feb 7, 2023 — The Efinity token (EFI) was approved by the Japan Virtual and Crypto Asset Exchange Association (JVCEA) on Jan. 26, 2023, allowing Japanese crypto asset providers to handle EFI. Only 65 tokens are JVCEA-approved as of Feb. 1, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). EFI...
coinchapter.com
CoinTelegraph
Crypto mining firms Hut 8 and US Bitcoin plan merger
Canada-based cryptocurrency mining company Hut 8 Mining has announced plans to merge with US Bitcoin to form Hut 8 Corp, or “New Hut.”. In a Feb. 7 announcement, Hut 8 said the boards of directors of the two firms had unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement aimed at merging the mining firms in what will become a United States-based business. Once the deal is finalized, Hut 8 Mining and US Bitcoin, or USBTC, will become subsidiaries of New Hut, with shareholders collectively owning 50% of the newly merged firm.
CoinTelegraph
London emerges as world’s most crypto-ready city for business — research
Along with pro-crypto regulations, mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies requires a supporting infrastructure that can allow the general public access and exposure to the ecosystem. When considering eight key indicators around taxes, ATMs, jobs and events in crypto, London stands at the top as the most crypto-ready city in the world for businesses and start-ups.
CoinTelegraph
Google invests $300M in AI firm previously funded by Sam Bankman-Fried
Google Cloud reportedly invested $300 million into artificial intelligence (AI) startup firm Anthropic, which also received over $500 million in funds from former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried about six months before FTX catastrophically collapsed. While the $300 million figure was reported by Financial Times on Feb. 4, Anthropic confirmed the...
CoinTelegraph
Binance to support users in Turkey’s earthquake region with $100 airdrops in BNB tokens
The devastating earthquake that hit Turkey on Feb 6 has left a trail of destruction in its wake, affecting numerous communities and individuals. In response to the tragedy, cryptocurrency exchangeBinance has announced that it will airdrop $100 USD worth of BNB tokens to all Binance users residing in regions hardest hit by the earthquake. The process of identifying eligible users will involve checking Proof of Address (POA) submissions made before February 6th in ten cities affected by the earthquake, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, and Osmaniye.
CoinTelegraph
Creator of cannabis-themed metaverse shares his vision for the industry
The cannabis industry has long been fragmented, both geographically and politically. Recognizing this, Mark Bonner, CEO of Cannaverse Technologies and creator of Cannaland, decided to take matters into his own hands. With a background in renewable energy, Mark Bonner brings a unique perspective to the cannabis industry. He saw the...
CoinTelegraph
London to host the largest crypto and blockchain conference
After four years of successful events despite the bear market, the Blockchain Economy Summit’s sixth edition is scheduled for Feb. 27 and 28, to be held at Magazine London in the United Kingdom’s capital. This major crypto event in the United Kingdom will host more than 3,000 attendees from 65 countries. As one of the main financial centers of the world, London is now also going to serve as a global hub for the crypto industry. This is precisely why London is chosen to be one of the primary locations for the international Blockchain Economy Summit series. The U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted that making the U.K. crypto hub is now on his agenda: “It’s my ambition to make the U.K. a global hub for crypto-asset technology,” he stated.
CoinTelegraph
Digital bank Revolut launches crypto staking for UK and EEA customers: Report
United Kingdom-based neo-banking platform Revolut, which boasts 25 million customers globally, has introduced crypto staking to its U.K. and European Economic Area (EEA) customers. According to a report from London-based news agency AltFi, the staking feature is expected to go live this week, allowing users to generate income on their...
CoinTelegraph
China doles out millions in digital yuan in bid to boost adoption: Report
Millions of dollars worth of China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been handed out across the country over the Lunar New Year period in a bid to boost its takeup. According to a Feb. 6 report in the Global Times, an English-language outlet of the state-ruPeople’s Daily newspaper, around 200 “activities” for the e-CNY were launched across the country during the holiday period.
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong securities regulator adds crypto personnel for industry supervision
Regulators in Hong Kong are stepping up their game when it comes to monitoring the activities of the crypto industry. According to a Securities and Futures Commission report filed on Feb. 6, it plans to hire four additional staff to “better supervise” the activities of local virtual asset (VA) providers. Moreover, the extra oversight will help “better assess the compliance and risk” by allowing retail investors to trade virtual assets on regulated platforms.
CoinTelegraph
South Korean regulator provides guidance on security tokens
South Korea established guidance that specifies which types of digital assets will be considered and regulated as securities in the country. In a press release, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) highlighted that digital assets that fit the characteristics laid out in the country’s Capital Markets Act will be treated as securities.
CoinTelegraph
Bank of Italy selectively encouraging DLT, preparing for MiCA, governor says
The Bank of Italy is looking for new ways to apply distributed ledger technology (DLT) and is preparing for the advent of Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, bank Governor Ignazio Visco told a congress of Assiom Forex, the Italian financial markets association, on Feb. 4. DLT may offer benefits such...
CoinTelegraph
Australia and the UK share their big picture of crypto: Law Decoded, Jan. 31–Feb. 6
The U.K. outline of the future financial services regulatory regime for crypto covers a broad range of topics, from the troubles of algorithmic stablecoins to nonfungible tokens and initial coin offerings. And it’s certainly good news for the industry, as the upcoming regulation doesn’t propose a ban on algorithmic stablecoins or excessive requirements on data sharing for digital asset operators.
CoinTelegraph
CoW Swap hacker milks over 550 BNB using ‘solver’ exploit
Decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol CoW Swap recently suffered an attack, losing at least 550 BNB (BNB) in a contract exploit that approved fund transfers from the protocol. Blockchain surveyor MevRefund flagged the event and detected that the funds seemed to be moving away from CoW Swap. The maximal extractable value (MEV) searcher warned the DEX and its users of the exploit in a Twitter thread.
CoinTelegraph
Dubai releases crypto regulations for virtual asset service providers
The Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), the regulator in charge of overseeing cryptocurrency laws within Dubai, has issued new guidelines for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) operating within the emirate. According to Irina Heaver, a crypto and blockchain lawyer based in the United Arab Emirates, VARA has issued its “Full...
