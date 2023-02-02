6 best lotions for soothing cracked and itchy skin when you have eczema, according to dermatologists

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you live with eczema, you likely deal with recurring flares of dry, itchy, scaly, painful skin.

An eczema-friendly lotion can soothe these symptoms and combat dryness to help prevent flares.

Experts' top picks include Gladskin Eczema Cream, Cetaphil Restoraderm, and Eucerin Intensive Repair.

If you have persistent dry skin , scaly patches, oozing, and incessant itchiness , you may have eczema , a common chronic skin condition caused by an overactive immune system .

Eczema — aka atopic dermatitis — comes and goes. While there's no known cure, one of the best ways to manage this condition is to avoid any triggers that irritate your skin .

Dry skin, for instance, is a common trigger, and that makes it crucial to moisturize regularly if you have eczema.

But it's also important to find the right lotion for eczema, says Dr. Hadley King , a dermatologist in private practice. Ideally, your lotion will contain humectants, emollients, and occlusives that help your skin attract and hold onto moisture .

You may also want to avoid ingredients like fragrances, alcohols, parabens, and retinoids , King says, since these can further dry and irritate your skin, making eczema symptoms worse.

With that in mind, here are six dermatologist-recommended lotions for eczema, plus some tips on what to look for when shopping for products.

Target

La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Body Moisturizing Cream

Dr. Vladyslava Doktor , the founding dermatologist at Skin Center Boston , calls this product her all-time favorite lotion for eczema — in part because it contains thermal spring water.

Eczema is linked to an imbalance in the skin microbiome , Doktor says, and evidence suggests thermal spring water can balance the microbiome while reducing inflammation and skin irritation in people with eczema.

Medical term: Skin microbiome refers to the millions of bacteria and other microorganisms living on your skin. These organisms play a role in supporting your immune system and blocking fungi, viruses, and disease-causing pathogens.

This lotion also contains moisturizing glycerin and shea butter , which earns it a seal of approval from board-certified dermatologist Dr. Karan Lal , Director of Pediatric Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery at Affiliated Dermatology .

Shea butter can relieve dry skin by creating a barrier that prevents moisture loss. It can also relieve irritation and swelling due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

This lotion is paraben-free, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic , allergy-tested, and approved by the National Eczema Association (NEA) .

Avène

Avène XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Balm

People with eczema typically have a weak skin barrier . This barrier — the outermost layer of your skin — helps your skin retain moisture. It also offers protection from harsh chemicals, allergens, and other irritants.

"Eczema-prone skin needs lipids, ceramides , and fatty acids to support the skin barrier," says Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson , a co-founding dermatologist and president of Modern Dermatology and CMO of Ideal Image .

That's why Robinson recommends this thick, nourishing lotion. It contains thermal spring water as well as omega-6 fatty acids, which play a key role in the skin's barrier function .

According to the company, 50% of people saw an improvement in dry skin after just seven days of using this lotion, and itching disappeared in five days, on average.

One Amazon reviewer who struggles with hand eczema says using this lotion just twice healed their cracked skin .

"I now use it every night and never have any issues with dry skin. It doesn't burn or tingle like most lotions do on dry skin, it stays on for a long time (even through hand washing), and it doesn't have a strong smell. More importantly when considering the cost, a little goes a long way," they write.

This lotion is approved by the NEA and contains no preservatives, parabens , dyes, or fragrances .

Amazon

Eucerin Intensive Repair Lotion

Doktor recommends this formula because it contains an ideal blend of occlusives, emollients, and humectants to hydrate dryness-prone skin. As a bonus, it doesn't contain any problematic fragrances, dyes, or parabens.

Multiple reviewers with eczema report improvement in their dry, flaky skin after using this product. Some say it can leave behind a somewhat greasy residue — but according to the NEA, the best moisturizers tend to have this effect because they contain more oil .

This lotion includes the exfoliant alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), which can strengthen the skin barrier . AHA may also prove helpful if you have thickened patches of skin because it sloughs away dead skin cells.

That said, since AHA can cause irritation, you may prefer to use this lotion in between flare-ups when your symptoms are less severe.

Note: AHA can increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun , so make sure to apply sunscreen thoroughly while using this product.

Gladskin

Gladskin Eczema Cream with Micreobalance®

Research shows that imbalances in the skin's microbiome can drive eczema flares .

"Gladskin Eczema Cream stands out from other products because it takes a microbiome-first approach," Lal says.

What sets this lotion apart? It contains a patented enzyme called Micreobalance® that restores balance to the skin's microbiome while leaving beneficial bacteria intact, according to Lal.

Other key ingredients in this lotion include:

Glycerin, which some experts consider the most effective humectant for the skin .

Colloidal oatmeal , which may improve hand eczema due to its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties and ability to improve the skin barrier function.

According to the Gladskin brand, 65% of users notice improvement in their eczema symptoms within three days, and 91% notice improvement in seven days.

This cream, which is recommended by the NEA, contains no preservatives, fragrances, or alcohol.

Note: Gladskin has a satisfaction guarantee, so if you're not happy with your results, you can return the product for a refund within 60 days of purchase.

Target

Cetaphil Restoraderm Soothing Moisturizer

Dr. Melanie Kingsley , a board-certified dermatologist with Indiana University Health , recommends this lotion because it's formulated with ceramides — and people with eczema have significantly fewer ceramides in their skin .

In one small study, people with mild to moderate eczema saw a 67% improvement in their symptoms after using a cream with ceramides three times daily for four weeks.

Dr. Kunal Malik , a board-certified dermatologist at Spring Street Dermatology , also likes this product because it contains soothing colloidal oatmeal to restore the skin's barrier.

Reviewers love that it's ultra-hydrating without making their skin feel greasy. One Target reviewer claims their eczema cleared up at least 80% after using this lotion for just three days.

Amazon

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

Malik says this lotion makes a great option for people with eczema because it's formulated with hyaluronic acid , which can help relieve skin inflammation and may improve eczema symptoms even more effectively than ceramides.

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion contains ceramides, too, for an added boost to hydration and improved skin barrier function .

What's more, this lotion is fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, allergy-tested, developed by dermatologists, and approved by the NEA.

Reviewers with eczema say it has a lightweight texture, absorbs quickly, and helps relieve dryness and itching in just a couple of uses.

Shopping tips

According to the NEA, these are some other beneficial ingredients to look for when shopping for eczema-friendly lotions:

Dr. Gary Goldfaden , a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Goldfaden MD , also suggests opting for lotions that contain calendula, which can help heal rashes and treat dermatitis due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

King also recommends products with centella asiatica — aka cica — an herb that can improve skin hydration and may act as an anti-inflammatory .

Quick tip: When trying new products, it's always wise to check the brand's return policy and buy from retailers that have money-back guarantees — just in case you have a reaction or don't experience any improvements.

Things to keep in mind

When applying lotion, the NEA recommends the following techniques for best results :

Slather on a thick layer within three minutes of showering or bathing, or right after washing your hands .

Don't wipe off excess lotion — allow your skin to absorb it with time.

Rub in lotion using downward strokes instead of circles or up-and-down motions. This is because extra friction may irritate your skin.

Keep in mind, too, that lotions — no matter what ingredients they contain — may not always ease all symptoms of eczema. That's why Kingsley and Lal strongly advise working with a dermatologist, particularly if switching to eczema-friendly skin products doesn't do much to improve your symptoms.

Robinson says your dermatologist can help you identify your eczema triggers so you can avoid them to minimize flare-ups. They can also diagnose you with a specific type of eczema to make more personalized product recommendations for managing this condition.

Dermatologists may also recommend prescription medication treatment, including:

Insider's takeaway

Using lotion to improve moisture, strengthen the skin barrier, and reduce inflammation is one effective way to ease eczema symptoms.

As a general rule, dermatologists advise choosing lotions with minimal ingredients and those approved by the NEA. Alternatively, shop for lotions labeled as allergy-tested and suitable for sensitive skin .

If your symptoms don't improve or get worse, a dermatologist can offer more personalized guidance on what kinds of skin care products to use. They can also prescribe medication to help you get more noticeable relief.