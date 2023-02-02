ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 best lotions for soothing cracked and itchy skin when you have eczema, according to dermatologists

By Rebecca Strong
 5 days ago

If you have eczema, regularly applying a gentle, moisturizing lotion can help soothe itchy and inflamed skin.

Dreet Production/Getty Images

  • If you live with eczema, you likely deal with recurring flares of dry, itchy, scaly, painful skin.
  • An eczema-friendly lotion can soothe these symptoms and combat dryness to help prevent flares.
  • Experts' top picks include Gladskin Eczema Cream, Cetaphil Restoraderm, and Eucerin Intensive Repair.

If you have persistent dry skin , scaly patches, oozing, and incessant itchiness , you may have eczema , a common chronic skin condition caused by an overactive immune system .

Eczema — aka atopic dermatitis — comes and goes. While there's no known cure, one of the best ways to manage this condition is to avoid any triggers that irritate your skin .

Dry skin, for instance, is a common trigger, and that makes it crucial to moisturize regularly if you have eczema.

But it's also important to find the right lotion for eczema, says Dr. Hadley King , a dermatologist in private practice. Ideally, your lotion will contain humectants, emollients, and occlusives that help your skin attract and hold onto moisture .

You may also want to avoid ingredients like fragrances, alcohols, parabens, and retinoids , King says, since these can further dry and irritate your skin, making eczema symptoms worse.

With that in mind, here are six dermatologist-recommended lotions for eczema, plus some tips on what to look for when shopping for products.

La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Body Moisturizing Cream
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yNyG_0kaS6NXl00

Target

Dr. Vladyslava Doktor , the founding dermatologist at Skin Center Boston , calls this product her all-time favorite lotion for eczema — in part because it contains thermal spring water.

Eczema is linked to an imbalance in the skin microbiome , Doktor says, and evidence suggests thermal spring water can balance the microbiome while reducing inflammation and skin irritation in people with eczema.

Medical term: Skin microbiome refers to the millions of bacteria and other microorganisms living on your skin. These organisms play a role in supporting your immune system and blocking fungi, viruses, and disease-causing pathogens.

This lotion also contains moisturizing glycerin and shea butter , which earns it a seal of approval from board-certified dermatologist Dr. Karan Lal , Director of Pediatric Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery at Affiliated Dermatology .

Shea butter can relieve dry skin by creating a barrier that prevents moisture loss. It can also relieve irritation and swelling due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

This lotion is paraben-free, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic , allergy-tested, and approved by the National Eczema Association (NEA) .

Avène XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Balm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XHdDo_0kaS6NXl00

Avène

People with eczema typically have a weak skin barrier . This barrier — the outermost layer of your skin — helps your skin retain moisture. It also offers protection from harsh chemicals, allergens, and other irritants.

"Eczema-prone skin needs lipids, ceramides , and fatty acids to support the skin barrier," says Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson , a co-founding dermatologist and president of Modern Dermatology and CMO of Ideal Image .

That's why Robinson recommends this thick, nourishing lotion. It contains thermal spring water as well as omega-6 fatty acids, which play a key role in the skin's barrier function .

According to the company, 50% of people saw an improvement in dry skin after just seven days of using this lotion, and itching disappeared in five days, on average.

One Amazon reviewer who struggles with hand eczema says using this lotion just twice healed their cracked skin .

"I now use it every night and never have any issues with dry skin. It doesn't burn or tingle like most lotions do on dry skin, it stays on for a long time (even through hand washing), and it doesn't have a strong smell. More importantly when considering the cost, a little goes a long way," they write.

This lotion is approved by the NEA and contains no preservatives, parabens , dyes, or fragrances .

Eucerin Intensive Repair Lotion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4PmA_0kaS6NXl00

Amazon

Doktor recommends this formula because it contains an ideal blend of occlusives, emollients, and humectants to hydrate dryness-prone skin. As a bonus, it doesn't contain any problematic fragrances, dyes, or parabens.

Multiple reviewers with eczema report improvement in their dry, flaky skin after using this product. Some say it can leave behind a somewhat greasy residue — but according to the NEA, the best moisturizers tend to have this effect because they contain more oil .

This lotion includes the exfoliant alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), which can strengthen the skin barrier . AHA may also prove helpful if you have thickened patches of skin because it sloughs away dead skin cells.

That said, since AHA can cause irritation, you may prefer to use this lotion in between flare-ups when your symptoms are less severe.

Note: AHA can increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun , so make sure to apply sunscreen thoroughly while using this product.

Gladskin Eczema Cream with Micreobalance®
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yag8F_0kaS6NXl00

Gladskin

Research shows that imbalances in the skin's microbiome can drive eczema flares .

"Gladskin Eczema Cream stands out from other products because it takes a microbiome-first approach," Lal says.

What sets this lotion apart? It contains a patented enzyme called Micreobalance® that restores balance to the skin's microbiome while leaving beneficial bacteria intact, according to Lal.

Other key ingredients in this lotion include:

According to the Gladskin brand, 65% of users notice improvement in their eczema symptoms within three days, and 91% notice improvement in seven days.

This cream, which is recommended by the NEA, contains no preservatives, fragrances, or alcohol.

Note: Gladskin has a satisfaction guarantee, so if you're not happy with your results, you can return the product for a refund within 60 days of purchase.

Cetaphil Restoraderm Soothing Moisturizer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LoGU1_0kaS6NXl00

Target

Dr. Melanie Kingsley , a board-certified dermatologist with Indiana University Health , recommends this lotion because it's formulated with ceramides — and people with eczema have significantly fewer ceramides in their skin .

In one small study, people with mild to moderate eczema saw a 67% improvement in their symptoms after using a cream with ceramides three times daily for four weeks.

Dr. Kunal Malik , a board-certified dermatologist at Spring Street Dermatology , also likes this product because it contains soothing colloidal oatmeal to restore the skin's barrier.

Reviewers love that it's ultra-hydrating without making their skin feel greasy. One Target reviewer claims their eczema cleared up at least 80% after using this lotion for just three days.

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxTBz_0kaS6NXl00

Amazon

Malik says this lotion makes a great option for people with eczema because it's formulated with hyaluronic acid , which can help relieve skin inflammation and may improve eczema symptoms even more effectively than ceramides.

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion contains ceramides, too, for an added boost to hydration and improved skin barrier function .

What's more, this lotion is fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, allergy-tested, developed by dermatologists, and approved by the NEA.

Reviewers with eczema say it has a lightweight texture, absorbs quickly, and helps relieve dryness and itching in just a couple of uses.

Shopping tips

According to the NEA, these are some other beneficial ingredients to look for when shopping for eczema-friendly lotions:

Dr. Gary Goldfaden , a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Goldfaden MD , also suggests opting for lotions that contain calendula, which can help heal rashes and treat dermatitis due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

King also recommends products with centella asiatica — aka cica — an herb that can improve skin hydration and may act as an anti-inflammatory .

Quick tip: When trying new products, it's always wise to check the brand's return policy and buy from retailers that have money-back guarantees — just in case you have a reaction or don't experience any improvements.

Things to keep in mind

When applying lotion, the NEA recommends the following techniques for best results :

  • Slather on a thick layer within three minutes of showering or bathing, or right after washing your hands .
  • Don't wipe off excess lotion — allow your skin to absorb it with time.
  • Rub in lotion using downward strokes instead of circles or up-and-down motions. This is because extra friction may irritate your skin.

Keep in mind, too, that lotions — no matter what ingredients they contain — may not always ease all symptoms of eczema. That's why Kingsley and Lal strongly advise working with a dermatologist, particularly if switching to eczema-friendly skin products doesn't do much to improve your symptoms.

Robinson says your dermatologist can help you identify your eczema triggers so you can avoid them to minimize flare-ups. They can also diagnose you with a specific type of eczema to make more personalized product recommendations for managing this condition.

Dermatologists may also recommend prescription medication treatment, including:

Insider's takeaway

Using lotion to improve moisture, strengthen the skin barrier, and reduce inflammation is one effective way to ease eczema symptoms.

As a general rule, dermatologists advise choosing lotions with minimal ingredients and those approved by the NEA. Alternatively, shop for lotions labeled as allergy-tested and suitable for sensitive skin .

If your symptoms don't improve or get worse, a dermatologist can offer more personalized guidance on what kinds of skin care products to use. They can also prescribe medication to help you get more noticeable relief.

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Best hair regrowth shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning. Rather...
shefinds

2 Drinks Dermatologists Say Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs Because They Weaken Skin Elasticity

Beverages sometimes get swept under the rug when it comes to skincare, but considering how you may actually be drinking far more frequently throughout the day than eating a meal or snack, it’s important to remember that beverages you drink have just as much impact as what you eat. Drinking enough water is obviously important, but it’s also crucial to avoid beverages that do damage to your skin and weaken skin elasticity, like coffee and soda. We spoke with Dr. Nadir Qazi, DO, a board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life. They said coffee and soda are two drinks you should avoid at all costs because they both contain high levels of caffeine which has a diuretic (water-losing) effect. So drinking coffee (even decaf) or soda can leave you dehydrated and your skin dry and saggy.
Well+Good

This $15 Retinol Has 5k 5-Star Reviews On Amazon, and Dermatologists Love it for Winter Skin

Retinoids are a fickle bunch. A product that feels great on one person's skin can be entirely too strong for another's, which can make it difficult to find a product that works well on your complexion—especially if you're looking for one that won't break the bank. That's what makes the retinol cream from Simplified Skin so special: It's only $15, and has earned over five thousand five-star reviews on Amazon. The reason it's so universally beloved? It's ultra-effective and full of moisturizing ingredients that minimize irritation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
EatingWell

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day

Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recall Issued

Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Zoe Dixon

Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods

The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
Well+Good

This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
Healthline

How Long Do Eggs Last Before Going Bad?

In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (
msn.com

The #1 Drink a Sleep Doctor Says To Sip During the Day for a Better Night’s Rest

You've likely come across more than a few creative sleep hacks—like wearing socks while in bed or trying mindful breathing techniques—that range from scientifically-sound to just plain stupid (like assuming that drinking booze before bed will help you sleep better). Research has shown that a number of beverages...
msn.com

8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring

Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
