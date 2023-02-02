Read full article on original website
Dude
5d ago
Her expulsion has nothing to do about anything but her attitude and actions, period... For the Democrats as anyone can tell, IT'S ALL RACIST. Go home Democrats
Reply(1)
21
K Leone
5d ago
has nothing to do with color she hates AMERICA THAT'S WHY SHE SHOULDN'T EVEN BE IN OFFICE
Reply(2)
37
j dog
5d ago
Somebody tell her it's not Sunday church. she almost made me jump up and say hallelujah
Reply(2)
16
Related
Biden booed during State of the Union for claiming GOP wants to cut Social Security, Medicare
President Biden faced with significant backlash from Republicans after he claimed they want to "sunset" entitlements like Social Security and Medicare.
SEAN HANNITY: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed these 'idiots' for good reason
Sean Hannity discusses how speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy removed CA Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee on "Hannity."
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer slammed VP Harris for her lack of political skill, warning she is 'utterly incapable' of ever becoming the president.
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
This is the biggest threat to Black America. Hint: it’s not the police
The biggest threat to Black America isn’t police, it’s the American left that founded KKK and Planned Parenthood and runs city where Tyre Nichols was killed.
msn.com
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
An audience member blamed "White people" for committing genocide, "demanding" drugs from cartels and carrying out mass shootings in an attempt to defend illegal immigration during a heated debate on "Dr. Phil" Wednesday. Amid a discussion about the crisis at the border, Dr. Phil turned to National Border Patrol Council...
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it
Jim Jordan went there. I had to replay C-SPAN to be sure. But early in last week’s embarrassing Republican spectacle, over what is now a purely ceremonial U.S. House speakership, Ohio’s own coup-plotting congressman feigned fidelity to the U.S. Constitution he was willing to trash two years ago. Seriously. Of all people, Jim Jordan, the […] The post After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
AOC, other politicians paid thousands in campaign cash to Chinese foreign agent
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and a handful of other federal lawmakers had paid thousands from their campaigns to Sing Tao U.S., a registered Chinese foreign agent.
Sen. Kennedy sends message to SCOTUS leaker: 'Congratulations, butthead,' you almost got a justice killed
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., slammed the decision to not continue to find who leaked the Dobbs decision on Roe v. Wade after justices were targeted by abortion activists.
Daily Beast
Adam Kinzinger: It’s ‘Just a Fact’ That Kevin McCarthy’s a ‘Piece of Shit’
Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger didn’t mince words this week while describing newly minted Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, saying it was merely a “fact” that his ex-boss is a “piece of shit.”. Kinzinger, who recently joined CNN after exiting Congress this month, talked this...
Black instructor at Black college deemed ‘anti-Black’ for asking that students not wear ‘durag', 'hoodies'
One Black college instructor at a historically Black college was accused of being "anti-Black" for his dress code policies that forbade "hoodies," "durags" and "twerk shorts."
Jeffries names Omar to Foreign Affairs Committee, setting up floor clash
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) named Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Friday, despite House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) vow to block her from sitting on the panel over past antisemitic comments.
Tyre Nichols' family dismisses rumor in Memphis man's beating death after police stop
A rumored relationship between Tyre Nichols and the wife or girlfriend of one of the five Memphis cops accused of his murder is not true, his stepfather said.
These 4 senators are the most likely to lose their seats in 2024
A top non-partisan political handicapper predicts Democrats face a serious challenge holding on to four crucial Senate seats as they attempt to protect their razor-thin majority in 2024
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
How Kamala Harris' Poll Ratings Have Moved Since Becoming VP
Kamala Harris' popularity remains underwater halfway through her vice presidency.
McCarthy spars with CBS host on election denial hypocrisy: 'Why don't you also hold Democrats' accountable
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sparred with CBS host Margaret Brennen on Sunday for attacking Republicans on deny election results while ignoring Democrats for doing the same.
Washington Examiner
Asa Hutchinson warns impeachment against Biden officials must be based on 'wrongdoing,' not policies
Outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) issued a warning to Republican lawmakers to ensure that any impeachment proceeding they pursue over the next two years must be based on actual wrongdoing rather than disagreements over policy proposals. Hutchinson’s warning comes as House Republicans prepare to launch a number of investigations into...
Biden took out $250K line of credit against Delaware beach home amid Hunter probe, classified docs scandal
President Biden took out a $250,000 line of credit against his Delaware beach house as his son, Hunter, is under investigation and amid his own confidential document fiasco.
Fox News
958K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 72