ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 83

Fran Banks
4d ago

Looks like what Rather said is true! They said you throw a brick in a pack of dogs first one get it, it's going to Holla!! You can take the history out of the school but you can't take the history out our mouths our children will know who we are and they will know who y'all are

Reply(2)
19
DFWM
3d ago

shhhhh, let DeSantis keep digging his hole deeper. No president has ever won with just white votes and there too many intelligent whites to vote for him.

Reply
9
Virginia Hanna
3d ago

Dan Rather came from the days of Truthful REPORTING and NOT Sensationalism To SELL a paper or hold a job. Those days are gone for thecraving of $$$$__$$$$$$$$

Reply
9
Related
The Independent

Trump berates female Fox News host for ‘grating voice’ and ‘jittery’ presentation

Donald Trump gave an unsolicited review of Fox News show The Five in which he branded co-host Jessica Tarlov “absolutely terrible” and called her voice “grating and unendurable.”Tarlov, a former Democratic pollster, is one of the liberal voices on the show and was named a co-host in 2021.“I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible,” the one-term president wrote on his Truth Social platform.“Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable.”Mr Trump went on to say that...
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Whoopi Goldberg Hits Back At Ron DeSantis For College Diversity Ban: ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

Whoopi Goldberg called out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his efforts to ban DEI programs from state colleges during a “Hot Topics” discussion on The View on Wednesday, February 1. The moderator called out DeSantis for the recent push after he already banned an A.P. course on African American history. Goldberg stressed that even if DeSantis banned Black history in the classroom, families and communities would still share their stories with one another.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College

SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
SARASOTA, FL
Fox News

Fox News

958K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy