Fran Banks
4d ago
Looks like what Rather said is true! They said you throw a brick in a pack of dogs first one get it, it's going to Holla!! You can take the history out of the school but you can't take the history out our mouths our children will know who we are and they will know who y'all are
DFWM
3d ago
shhhhh, let DeSantis keep digging his hole deeper. No president has ever won with just white votes and there too many intelligent whites to vote for him.
Virginia Hanna
3d ago
Dan Rather came from the days of Truthful REPORTING and NOT Sensationalism To SELL a paper or hold a job. Those days are gone for thecraving of $$$$__$$$$$$$$
