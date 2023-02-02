Read full article on original website
Related
205 Democrats vote against bill forcing federal workers to return to the office as COVID winds down
Nearly every House Democrat on Wednesday voted against a bill aimed at forcing federal workers to return to their offices now that the COVID pandemic is winding down.
Fmr Sec of State Mike Pompeo issues a frightening warning, says CCP has invaded ‘every major’ US university
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo provides professional analysis of the ongoing threat that China poses to U.S. national security.
Rubio says Biden waiting to tell American public about Chinese balloon a ‘dereliction of duty’
Senator Marco Rubio said Sunday that President Biden's "dereliction of duty" on dealing with the Chinese spy balloon started with his failure to inform the American public.
Defense Secretary Austin 'seriously doubts' China invasion of Taiwan is 'imminent'
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he "seriously doubts" that China's increased aggression in and off the Taiwan Strait means that an invasion is "imminent."
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Hunter Biden laptop repairman responds to legal threats from president's son: 'Kind of gotten used to it'
The Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower responded to updated threats from the president's son demanding a criminal probe into his actions in a series of letters.
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union
Whoopi Goldberg asked Karine Jean-Pierre during "The View" if she would tell President Biden to hammer Republican education policies during the State of the Union.
Israel investigating if Biden administration violated international law in sending artifact to West Bank
Israel's Heritage Ministry is investigating whether the U.S. State Department violated any international orders after it repatriated a historical artifact to the Palestinian Authority.
These 4 senators are the most likely to lose their seats in 2024
A top non-partisan political handicapper predicts Democrats face a serious challenge holding on to four crucial Senate seats as they attempt to protect their razor-thin majority in 2024
Manchin, Cruz introduce bipartisan bill barring Biden admin from selling US oil reserves to China
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced bipartisan legislation Wednesday that would ban future sales of U.S. emergency oil reserves to China.
Biden took out $250K line of credit against Delaware beach home amid Hunter probe, classified docs scandal
President Biden took out a $250,000 line of credit against his Delaware beach house as his son, Hunter, is under investigation and amid his own confidential document fiasco.
Gun control lobby’s latest demands show the goal is to strip Americans of their 2A rights, NRA says
The National Rifle Association warned that the latest list of demands from the gun control lobby show the goal is to remove the right to own firearms in the U.S.
House Dem says there is 'no doubt' that Biden classified docs scandal is an 'embarrassment'
Rep. John Garamendi on Sunday weighed in on the scandal involving classified documents being discovered at President Biden's Wilmington home, calling it an "embarrassment."
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer slammed VP Harris for her lack of political skill, warning she is 'utterly incapable' of ever becoming the president.
Biden would veto House GOP bill restricting president's ability to draw from strategic petroleum reserve
President Biden would veto a bill being pushed by House Republicans that would limit his ability to draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the White House said Monday.
Tyre Nichols' family dismisses rumor in Memphis man's beating death after police stop
A rumored relationship between Tyre Nichols and the wife or girlfriend of one of the five Memphis cops accused of his murder is not true, his stepfather said.
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Sen. Kennedy moves to repeal Biden admin's pistol brace rule: 'Assault on the Second Amendment'
Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy will take action to counter the Biden administration's new rule tightening regulations on pistol stabilizing braces, which took affect this week.
Major Democrat donor tied to Biden indicted for allegedly embezzling millions from suffering clients
Tom Girardi, a major Democratic donor who hosted a fundraiser for Joe Biden, was indicted by federal grand juries for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from legal clients.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Fox News
958K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2